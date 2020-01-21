Bronson City Council Minutes

January 14, 2020

Before the meeting started, Jason Garnand was sworn in as Mayor and Brandi Jessen, Dave West, and Doug Williams were sworn in as Council.

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of December, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 31 hrs. and 9 minutes and responded to 1 call of service. Additionally, deputies spent 13 hours and 7 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Dusty Mathey was present. He reported that he will be opening the bar and would like to get approval for his liquor license. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the requested liquor license.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report. CJ reported that the ambulance had passed inspections in which it is good for another 3 years.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that he had to put a new cutting edge on the snow plow. Mayor Garnand would like to have Ben McDermott ride in the plow truck with CJ so he can be available to push snow if needed. Council told CJ to leave up Christmas lights for another month. Mayor Garnand would like the Clerk to put up notices on the old city truck that is for sale: 1983 Ford diesel single axle dump truck with plow and sander. $3000.00 or best offer.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

146.67

General

31,259.05 11,299.35

Garbage

2450.72 1520.42

Road Use Tax

1991.90 41,187.86

Ambulance

3255.83 0.00

Water

7993.48 7194.41

Sewer

2252.53 1520.40

Local Option Sales Tax

7081.16 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

DEC. TOTAL REVENUE

$56,431.34

DEC, DISBURSEMENTS

$64,305.77

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge reminded council about special meeting on January 21st at 6:00 PM to go over the budget. Dennis Butler from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will also be present to talk to the council about the new jail.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, to approve the minutes for the December 10th regular meeting. Oral vote: West-yes, Williams-yes, Amick-yes. Jessen abstained since she was not at Dec. 10th meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JANUARY 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $55.89

Moville Record publication of minutes $115.91

Jackson Pumping pumped school $155.00

Steffen Truck snow plow repairs $1230.33

Rodney Propane city hall $67.50

Postmaster stamps – 6 rolls $330.00

LP Gill landfill $1563.31

Office of Elections election $345.31

Lindy Jessen hours working with FEMA $446.25

Woodbury County Library asking tax $5567.00

PCC ambulance billing $322.82

Woodbury County EMS ambulance assist $600.00

Steffan Truck Equipment cutting edge plow truck $266.17

Mercury One biomedical services $182.75

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution for City positions: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #1-2020 to make the following appointments for city positions:

City Clerk: Lindy Jessen

Treasurer: Monica Junge

City Attorney: Glenn A. Metcalf

2. Resolution for records custodian: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2-2020

to designate the City Clerk, Lindy Jessen, to keep and maintain

the primary records of the City of Bronson.

Bronson ambulance records will be maintained by Dylan Hinds, except for cash receipts, which are maintained by the City Clerk.

3. Resolution naming depository: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #3-2020

naming Security National Bank of Sioux City, IA

as the official depository for the City of Bronson.

4. Resolution adopting the Model Investment Policy: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #4-2020

adopting the model investment policy

for the City of Bronson.

5. Mayor Garnand made his appointments to the council.

6. Ash Borer Ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have the ordinance written up at this time.

7. Update Municipal Codes: Attorney Metcalf brought everyone a binder of the updated Municipal Codes. He will publish them and the ordinance to approve the updates can be passed at the next regular meeting on Feb. 11th.

8. Solar school crossing sign: Clerk Jessen reported that the City received $1000.00 ICAP grant that will go towards purchasing the sign. More discussion on the sign will be at the next regular meeting.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: flag poles and flags need to be put back on the welcome to Bronson sign in the park. CJ said he will get them at Menards. Large map needs hung up at City Hall. Councilman West said he would help CJ put it up. He would like the Iowa flag and the US flag brought back into chambers from out in the community side of city hall. Council agreed.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:25 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 23, 2020