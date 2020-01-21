Kingsley City Council Minutes — January 6, 2020

Kingsley City Council

January 6, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met on January 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kingsley City Hall for a budget workshop.

The Kingsley City Council then met in regular session. Mayor Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson, Mathers and Beelner.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 7, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

Maintenance Report: Changing out stop signs, removing small trees from NE corner of cemetery, Bohle Construction will drop two dead pine trees and maintenance will do cleanup. Pump on Well #3 will be replaced at a cost of approximately $15,000. Existing pump was installed around 1978.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amazon, Lib books & supplies 105.51

Badger Meter, meter reader service agreement 780.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 154.64

Barco, supplies 97.12

Beelner Service, vent actuator, Lib lights 582.00

Bohle Const., clear trees walking trail/snow removal 8,027.50

Book Systems, annual subscription 995.00

Casey’s, Amb. gas 279.16

Chet’s, supplies 11.19

Clark’s Hardware supplies 180.20

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb 164.70

Demco, Lib. supplies 175.28

Doug Koch, Comm. Center cleaning 200.00

First Co-op, gas 515.75

First Net, police phone 12.88

Frontier, phone bills 219.02

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins. 23.04

Hach, water chemicals 616.24

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,878.14

Indoff, desk calendars 29.95

Iowa One Call, locates 286.30

Iowa Parks & Rec., Aquatic workshop 155.00

Ipers, Ipers 10,762.61

IRS, Fed/Fica 17,847.50

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 188.30

Kingsley Vol Amb, December runs 1,560.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 2,110.00

KPTH, advertising 200.00

Mangold, water & sewer testing 752.00

Marc, sewer chemicals 1,551.99

Matheson, Amb oxygen 471.59

MidAmerican, utilities 3,596.86

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 138.30

Ply Co Sheriff, Comm. Center payment 5,291.25

Ply Co Solid Waste, December tonnage 3,749.69

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

Quill, copy paper/supplies 206.52

Rick Bohle, December expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, gas 618.02

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent/4th Qtr garb 19,169.00

Sioux City Ford, ambulance repairs 199.74

State of Iowa, 4th qtr. sales tax 317.00

State of Iowa, 4th qtr. excise tax 1,579.00

State of Iowa, 4th qtr. WH tax 3,050.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/boots 150.00

Temple Display white bulbs 66.06

The Record, publications 457.72

United Healthcare, Health ins. premiums. 4,852.92

UPS, shipping chgs 53.80

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb. 166.70

Wiatel, phone/internet 638.18

AT&T, police phone bills 142.98

Thompson Innovation, lift station work 1,243.78

Daily Sentinel, City Hall/Lib. subscriptions 281.90

MidAmerican, utilities 1,955.02

Ply Co Solid Waste, recycle container payoff 567.44

Iowa League of Cities, Municipal Leader handbook 40.00

Council on Domestic Abuse, contribution 50.00

Grand Total 100,814.49

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Cengage, Lib books 151.84

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Feld Fire, Jaws control 190.00

Bottjen Implement, UNT lid 80.32

Sunnybrook, cement statue 59.99

Clark’s Hardware, Optisorb (25 lbs) 12.99

Jacob Hagan, reimb gas monitor (Jendco) 1,256.58

TOTAL 1,599.88

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 34,558.67; Road Use, 19,080.84; Employee Benefits, 8,215.64; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 10,715.50; Library Spec Inv, 219.01; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 15,380.50; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 4,549.69; Sewer, 18,023.74; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 7,590.92. Total: 118,334.51.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 34,343.27; Operating Grants, 30,775.85; General Revenues, 60,546.37; Transfers, 7,590.50. Total: 133,255.99.

Treasurer’s Reports for October, November and December were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed and discussed. Mayor Bohle will check on a second “no parking” sign behind the library.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported they had two calls in December and a total of thirty five calls in 2019.

Pool repair discussion was tabled until the February meeting. Mayor Bohle will get a price for replacing decking. Steps in pool will need to be repaired before pool opening this season. Clerk will call Acco about repairs.

Rural 360 discussion was tabled until February.

Ordinance will be introduced in February concerning raises for Fire Chief (to $500) and Assistant Fire Chief (to $300). Motion by Mathers, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Payout of unused vacation hours in 2019 for Steve Jantz (53.75 hrs) and Dan Kremer (120 hrs) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Community Center rates will be raised from $150 (large room without bar) to $250 and from $250 (Large room with bar) $350. Small meeting room rate will be raised to $75. Shelter house rate will be raised to $75 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Information on rental rates will be placed on the city website, Facebook page, newspaper and city brochures. Dirt Road Design will also be asked to make a poster with rates to display at the Community Center.

Discussion was held on selling the former city maintenance building. Council consensus is not to sell and continue renting.

Dollar General Class C Beer/Class B Wine/Sunday Sales Liquor License was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Dollar General cigarette permit was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Triple C Pest Control contract was discussed. Councilman Beelner will talk to Chris Hansen (owner) concerning the price compared to surrounding cities. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, to approve contract, all voted aye, motion carried.

A rental agreement will be drawn up between the City and Bill Langel Jr. to farm the former St. Michael’s property on the west side of town at a rate of $260 per acre on an annual basis. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, to approve said agreement, all voted aye, motion carried.

Glen Hayworth has resigned from the Library Board. Scott Riemenschneider (current member) will be serving as the chairman.

Resolution 2020-1 to set hearing date

for Maximum Levy Rate for 2020-2021

on February 3, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mathers, seconded by Bohle to contribute $50 to the Council on Domestic Abuse, all voted aye motion carried.

Clarification on city insurance reimbursement for employees on Medicare: City reimburses Plan F (insurance supplement) and Part D (prescriptions).

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to hire Geoff Fay as a full-time policeman effective immediately at a rate of $43,000 per year. He will be sent to the academy beginning in April. Upon completion of the academy he will receive $45,000 per year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Traffic code ordinance will be introduced in February.

Updates are needed to the city website. Clerk will talk with Dirt Road Design.

Building permits: None.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 23, 2020