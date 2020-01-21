Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — January 13, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

January 13, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the December minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding official pay for Northwestern College basketball game and MidAmerican Energy usage. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills with an adjustment due to a voided check in the amounts of $149,809.49 from the general fund, $18,720.51 from the schoolhouse funds, $20,993.00 from lunch fund, $86.60 Pierson activity fund and $13,420.90 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Local and Federal revenue funds will increase after quarterly billing with Title and REAP grants. Discussed web lunch payments and ISJIT investment account. Per our auditor’s request, closing previous graduating class funds was completed. Equipment breakdown insurance update, $25,280.61 claims paid to date. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• MS Wrestling season begins with a meeting on Jan. 17th, practice on Jan. 20th. MS boys basketball ends Jan. 16th and girls basketball ends Jan. 28th. 8th grade longitudinal study on Jan. 15th and follow-up on how the 6th grade did in 17/18 on reading/math. 6-8th grade assembly on Feb. 5th. Awards will be given for perfect attendance and academics. Thank you to families, students, faculty and staff who participated in the Elementary and Middle School Food Drive. 6th grade and 4th grade were the grades which won the competition. 1st semester ends this week and report cards will be sent out next week. Winter FAST testing for reading and math will be Jan. 27-31 for K-6th grades. Thank you to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s department for the annual donation for shopping, a scooter and a bike for the 5th grade class. Middle school annual fundraiser with the World’s Finest Chocolate will be Feb. 21-March 6th. MS State Lego League will be Jan. 18th in Ames. Pep assembly on Jan. 17th at 2 p.m. Thank you to the Panther Ball!

Supt. Bailey

• Great start to the new school year and hopefully the weather continues to hold out and we don’t have any No School days. Work on the 20-21 school calendar has started and planning on meeting with the staff to discuss the calendar. Mr. Bailey and Mr. Glackin have discussed the school calendars and they are pretty similar. Legislative session started Jan. 13th and watch for any education changes. The governor’s budget proposes 2% for the next two years. This weekend KP will be hosting the WVC wrestling tournament. On Feb. 1st, KP will host our wrestling tournament. Wrestling sectionals will be Feb. 8th at Sibley. On Feb. 8th, KP will be hosting WVC basketball championships this year. Basketball tournament assignments for boys and girls will be announced the last week of January. There will be a midterm graduate this year. Midterm graduates are allowed to graduate early if they have completed all requirements for graduation. Midterm graduates can still participate in Prom and Graduation. The care facility in Kingsley requested to use the school in the event of a disaster as temporary housing until people can be moved to other care facilities, if their facility is unavailable to house their residents. Erin Chute presented on her TLC responsibilities as a Curriculum Coordinator, Instructional Coach and Digital Literacy Coach.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• Facility Project: Mr. Bailey discussed the Reserve bond process and understanding of the steps involved. The first resolution today will set a date for a hearing on the proposed issuance of the bond of February 10th. The second resolution will be the hearing on the proposed issuance of the revenue bonds on Feb. 10th and a resolution supporting the proposed revenue bonds. Revenue purpose bonds bond against sales tax revenue being received in future years and this bond will not have any effect on personal property tax. The community will not see any increase in property taxes due to this project.

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Approval of the revised underwriters engagement letter: The engagement letter describes Piper Jaffray’s role and responsibilities in the bond process. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Collins for the approval of the revised underwriters engagement letter. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approve the timeline for the sale of Sales Tax Bonds for the new building project: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the timeline for the sale of the Sales Tax Bonds for the new building project. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resolution Fixing Date for a Hearing on the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $3,750,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds: This is setting a public hearing date as February 10th at 7:00 p.m. on the issuance of the Sales Tax Bonds. Once the date and time is set, a notice of the hearing will be published in the newspaper. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to set the public hearing date as February 10th at 7:00 p.m. for the issuance of the Sales Tax Bonds. A Roll call was taken of the board members: Collins, Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Bubke were present. All voted aye, motion carried.

• At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aide: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the At Risk/Dropout Prevention Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aide up to $99,154. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Request for renaming our KP Wrestling Meet: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to allow the renaming of the KP Wrestling Meet to KP Krosch Invitational. Collins motioned to table the request, there was not a 2nd motion to table the request, so the request failed. The first motion was voted on to allow the renaming of the KP Wrestling Meet to KP Krosch Invitational. Pratt, Herbold and Haggin voted aye, Collins voted naye. Motion carried.

• Resignations: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Stan Lindgren as of February 28, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Kenny Conner as of January 13, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked them both for their time and service to the district. Thank you for getting the kids to and from school safely.

• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve the Tutor contract for Melody Schlotman. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Tabitha Snyder for the 2020-21 school year as the HS English Teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Janice Plendl to a Step 7 on the bus driver pay salary schedule. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Program: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Spring/Summer Drivers Education Program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Instructor Pay: Mr. Bailey recommended David and Brigett Kuhl for the Spring/Summer instructors. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve paying the instructor $215 per student. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Fees: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Student fees at $325 per student whether a resident or non-resident student for the Drivers Education Program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Sale of Bus Bids: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the $300 bid from Brice Beal for the 1994 Bluebird bus and be removed one month from today, February 13, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:30 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD — Newspaper Report

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 23, 2020