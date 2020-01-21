Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — January 13, 2020

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
January 13, 2020
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the December minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
• Addressed questions regarding official pay for Northwestern College basketball game and MidAmerican Energy usage. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills with an adjustment due to a voided check in the amounts of $149,809.49 from the general fund, $18,720.51 from the schoolhouse funds, $20,993.00 from lunch fund, $86.60 Pierson activity fund and $13,420.90 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
• Local and Federal revenue funds will increase after quarterly billing with Title and REAP grants. Discussed web lunch payments and ISJIT investment account. Per our auditor’s request, closing previous graduating class funds was completed. Equipment breakdown insurance update, $25,280.61 claims paid to date. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
• MS Wrestling season begins with a meeting on Jan. 17th, practice on Jan. 20th. MS boys basketball ends Jan. 16th and girls basketball ends Jan. 28th. 8th grade longitudinal study on Jan. 15th and follow-up on how the 6th grade did in 17/18 on reading/math. 6-8th grade assembly on Feb. 5th. Awards will be given for perfect attendance and academics. Thank you to families, students, faculty and staff who participated in the Elementary and Middle School Food Drive. 6th grade and 4th grade were the grades which won the competition. 1st semester ends this week and report cards will be sent out next week. Winter FAST testing for reading and math will be Jan. 27-31 for K-6th grades. Thank you to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s department for the annual donation for shopping, a scooter and a bike for the 5th grade class. Middle school annual fundraiser with the World’s Finest Chocolate will be Feb. 21-March 6th. MS State Lego League will be Jan. 18th in Ames. Pep assembly on Jan. 17th at 2 p.m. Thank you to the Panther Ball!

Supt. Bailey
• Great start to the new school year and hopefully the weather continues to hold out and we don’t have any No School days. Work on the 20-21 school calendar has started and planning on meeting with the staff to discuss the calendar. Mr. Bailey and Mr. Glackin have discussed the school calendars and they are pretty similar. Legislative session started Jan. 13th and watch for any education changes. The governor’s budget proposes 2% for the next two years. This weekend KP will be hosting the WVC wrestling tournament. On Feb. 1st, KP will host our wrestling tournament. Wrestling sectionals will be Feb. 8th at Sibley. On Feb. 8th, KP will be hosting WVC basketball championships this year. Basketball tournament assignments for boys and girls will be announced the last week of January. There will be a midterm graduate this year. Midterm graduates are allowed to graduate early if they have completed all requirements for graduation. Midterm graduates can still participate in Prom and Graduation. The care facility in Kingsley requested to use the school in the event of a disaster as temporary housing until people can be moved to other care facilities, if their facility is unavailable to house their residents. Erin Chute presented on her TLC responsibilities as a Curriculum Coordinator, Instructional Coach and Digital Literacy Coach.

8. OLD BUSINESS
• Facility Project: Mr. Bailey discussed the Reserve bond process and understanding of the steps involved. The first resolution today will set a date for a hearing on the proposed issuance of the bond of February 10th. The second resolution will be the hearing on the proposed issuance of the revenue bonds on Feb. 10th and a resolution supporting the proposed revenue bonds. Revenue purpose bonds bond against sales tax revenue being received in future years and this bond will not have any effect on personal property tax. The community will not see any increase in property taxes due to this project.

9. NEW BUSINESS
• Approval of the revised underwriters engagement letter: The engagement letter describes Piper Jaffray’s role and responsibilities in the bond process. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Collins for the approval of the revised underwriters engagement letter. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approve the timeline for the sale of Sales Tax Bonds for the new building project: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the timeline for the sale of the Sales Tax Bonds for the new building project. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resolution Fixing Date for a Hearing on the Proposed Issuance of Approximately $3,750,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds: This is setting a public hearing date as February 10th at 7:00 p.m. on the issuance of the Sales Tax Bonds. Once the date and time is set, a notice of the hearing will be published in the newspaper. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to set the public hearing date as February 10th at 7:00 p.m. for the issuance of the Sales Tax Bonds. A Roll call was taken of the board members: Collins, Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Bubke were present. All voted aye, motion carried.

• At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aide: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the At Risk/Dropout Prevention Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aide up to $99,154. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Request for renaming our KP Wrestling Meet: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to allow the renaming of the KP Wrestling Meet to KP Krosch Invitational. Collins motioned to table the request, there was not a 2nd motion to table the request, so the request failed. The first motion was voted on to allow the renaming of the KP Wrestling Meet to KP Krosch Invitational. Pratt, Herbold and Haggin voted aye, Collins voted naye. Motion carried.

• Resignations: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Stan Lindgren as of February 28, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Kenny Conner as of January 13, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked them both for their time and service to the district. Thank you for getting the kids to and from school safely.

• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve the Tutor contract for Melody Schlotman. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Tabitha Snyder for the 2020-21 school year as the HS English Teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Janice Plendl to a Step 7 on the bus driver pay salary schedule. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Program: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Spring/Summer Drivers Education Program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Instructor Pay: Mr. Bailey recommended David and Brigett Kuhl for the Spring/Summer instructors. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve paying the instructor $215 per student. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of Drivers Education Fees: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Student fees at $325 per student whether a resident or non-resident student for the Drivers Education Program. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Sale of Bus Bids: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the $300 bid from Brice Beal for the 1994 Bluebird bus and be removed one month from today, February 13, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT
• At 8:30 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD — Newspaper Report
Aberson, Berwyn  Official    240.00
Aberson, Joshua  Official    480.00
Ace Refrigeration Co.  Repairs    81.00
Ace Sign Displays  Sign Repair    2,995.45
Act    336.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    271.50
Akron-Westfield Community School  Personnel Sharing    8,293.61
All Iowa Honor Drill Team  Entry Fees    524.50
American Pop Corn Co.  Supplies    25.25
Andersons  Supplies    92.14
Backpack Program  Food Drive Cash Donations    90.00
Bailey, Scott  Reimbursement    88.14
Baker, Keith  Official    110.00
Barber, Justin  Official    110.00
Basalyga Jr., Russell  Official    110.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    543.10
Beelner, Jacque  Reimbursement    69.00
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    740.00
Burke Engineering Sales  Service    20.19
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    2,085.44
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    447.00
Cherokee Comm. School District  Entry Fee    90.00
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    823.35
Chet’s  Supplies    54.52
Chute, Erin reimbursement    10.00
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    228.83
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    157.92
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    80.94
Comfort Inn & Suites  Lodging    110.88
Curriculum For Agricultural Science Education  Curriculum    350.00
Davidson, George Official    110.00
Dean Foods North Central  Milk Products    185.46
Dunwell LLC  Service    1,358.56
F S Repair  Repairs    25.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Architect Services    11,600.45
First Cooperative Association-Corp  Office  Fuel, Supplies    963.07
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    764.05
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc.  Copier Service    633.84
Grahams Graphics  Supplies    326.00
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    37.44
Hale, Nick  Official    135.00
Hamman, Sonya  Reimbursement    6.99
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    1,337.35
Henrich, Colin  Official    80.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    5,048.43
Holiday Inn Downtown  State Dance Lodging    1,430.00
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Cleaning Supplies    348.53
IA Dept. Of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    5,583.13
ICDA, Inc.  Registration Fees    40.00
Iowa Assoc. Of School Boards  Registrations    495.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    54.75
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Background Check Services    90.00
Istate Truck Center  Bus Repair    523.98
Jaymar Business Forms Inc.  Supplies    141.12
Jolly Time Koated Kernels LLC Fundraising    1,560.00
Jostens, Inc.  Supplies    290.44
JT Enterprises  Snow Removal    1,138.75
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Music Supplies    85.39
Kingsley Spooks  Food Drive Cash Donations    90.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    113.00
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    910.05
Lawton-Bronson Schools  Open Enrollment Tuition    8,475.00
LeMars Daily Sentinel  Employment Ads    123.92
Loreth, Heather  Reimbursement    366.80
Lubbers, Nathan  Official    80.00
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    20,912.00
Malsam, Jennifer  Official    110.00
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto  Open Enrollment Tuition    10,593.75
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    167.97
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    48.23
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    74.75
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    10,832.04
Mid Sioux Opportunity Inc.  Food Drive Cash Donations    90.00
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Lego League Meals    147.00
Mize, Jeff  Official    135.00
Moville Record  Employment Ads/Minutes    601.22
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    4,466.58
Northwest AEA  Supplies    472.65
Pitts, Matt  Official    110.00
Playscripts  Scripts    369.04
Ploeger, Lance  Official    110.00
Pollow, Taylor  Official    240.00
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    81.12
Presto X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music Service    340.72
Rick’s Computers  Supplies/Service    1,680.00
River Valley Comm. School  Open Enrollment    17,656.25
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,678.98
Ryan, Dan  Official    135.00
Sadler, Todd  Official    110.00
Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies    704.08
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Sanow, Brett  Official    110.00
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    12.48
Schroeder, Mark  Reimbursement    18.72
Schroeder, Steven A.  Reimbursement    58.20
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    4,411.90
Sergeant Bluff-Luton C.S.D.  Open Enrollment    7,122.50
Sioux City Comm School  Open Enrollment    3,531.25
Sioux City Journal  Employment Ads    898.00
Software Unlimited, Inc.  Acct Services    50.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,201.64
Stop ALD Foundation, The  Food Drive Cash Donation    119.95
Stowers, Ron  Official    110.00
Sunnybrook  Flowers, Supplies    35.99
Superior Cheer  Supplies    86.60
Thompson Innovation  Services    200.00
Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services    528.41
Time Clock Plus  Time Clock Software    270.00
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Supplies    36.00
University Of South Dakota  Entry Fee    140.00
Vande Berg Scales  Services    110.00
Vonhagel, Curt  Official    135.00
West Sioux High School  Entry Fee    100.00
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College  Tuition    44,811.85
Westwood High School  Entry Fee    48.00
Wetz, Mark  Official    110.00
Wiatel  Phone Service    426.39
Wiese, Randall  Reimbursement    241.60
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    207.48
Zalme, Mark  Official    110.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment