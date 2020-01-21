Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — December 9, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular/Annual Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, December 9, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Agenda – Annual/Regular Board Meeting

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Woolridge, Scott, Amick and Reinke present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Annual Meeting

1. Approval of Minutes

Reinke moved to approve minutes. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Acceptance of Abstract of Election

Reinke moved to approve Abstract of Election. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Agenda – New Board

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:03

B. Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members

C. Roll Call

Sappingfield, Woolridge, Scott, Amick and Reinke present

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda

Woolridge moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

F. Election of Officers/Representatives/Procedures

1. Election of President

Reinke nominated Scott, Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Election of Vice President

Amick nominated Reinke. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Appoint board secretary and treasurer

Sappingfield nominated Ryan Anderson. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Administer Oath of Office to officers

5. Appoint Woodbury County Conference Board representative

Scott moved to appoint Scott. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

6. Appoint IASB Delegate Assembly and District Meeting representative

Amick moved to appoint Reinke. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

7. Appoint Sioux City Conference Board Representative

Woolridge moved to approve Reinke. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Appoint Comprehensive School Improvement Plan team liaison

Woolridge moved to have Woolridge and Sappingfield on the CSIP team. Reinke seconded. All in favor

9. Appoint Collective Bargaining team

Amick moved for Scott and Amick to the collective bargaining team. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Appoint board legal counsel

Reinke moved to approve Ahlers & Cooney as board legal counsel. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

11. List of authorized depository banks

Reinke moved to approve authorized depository banks. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

12. Designee of Board President’s signature stamp

Reinke moved to have Kristi Ver Steeg be the designee. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

13. Adopt written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings

Reinke moved to approve written rules and procedures. Amick seconded. All in favor.

14. Determine the time and place of regular school board meetings

Reinke moved to approve 2nd Monday of the month at 7. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

15. Name of official Publication

Sappingfield moved for Moville Record to be official publication. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal report

* Two choir students were recognized for performing at All-State choir.

* Tradition of taking the elementary school to a movie at Christmas time.

* Sensory hallway was put in a hallway in the elementary school

* Shook and Dennis attended the IASB conference in Des Moines. There were very good speakers.

* Thursday night is the elementary Christmas program

* Building expansion plans are progressing

2. Secondary Principal report

3. Monthly Financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial report

4. Board Bill Auditor report

All questions were answered

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve bills payable

2. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve early retirement board policy

Reinke moved to approve the early retirement board policy as written, open to the first 3 people to apply. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve bus lease

Sappingfield moved to approve the bus leases. 1 propane bus on a 2-year lease from Thomas bus, 2 propane buses on a 3-year lease from Thomas bus and 1 gas bus from Hoglund bus on a 4-year lease. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve SBRC application for open enrollment

Reinke moved to approve the SBRC application for $74906 or as determined by the Iowa Department of Education following DE audit review. Amick seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve SBRC application for ELL

Woolridge moved to approve for $1513.60 or as determined by the Iowa Department of Education following DE audit review. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Amick moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:11.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 23, 2020