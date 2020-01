Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — January 13, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

Absent: none

Others: 4 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – a moment of silence for Ann Cox

B. Correspondence – website needs a few updates

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $220,441.02; Management $1,739.13; PPEL $4,369.00; Activity $17,449.44; Hot Lunch $17,673.38; Infrastructure $32,454.68; Extra&Hourly $82,527.30.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignations from Kathy Schiltz head cook and Sam Dougherty from asst. girls’ softball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve request to the SBRC for modified supplemental amount and supplemental aid for the 2020-2021 dropout prevention/at risk in the amount of $209,589 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2020-2021 at-risk and dropout prevention program plans as approved by the MVAO school board. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried.

C. Consideration of purchased services contract for technology – tabled until February

V. Discussion Items

A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

B. Potential for Early Retirement Plan for 2019-2020 School Year

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

B. Consideration of 2020-2021 High School Registration Guide

C. Consideration of Early Retirement Plan

VII. Announcements

A. Next Regular Board Meeting – Monday, February 10, 2019, 7:00 PM – Anthon

B. Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute in Charter Oak- Monday, January 20, 2019 7:00 PM

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:53 and the board continued in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:30 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER SUPPLIES 86.93

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 109.51

BEEF & BREW SUPPLIES 667.68

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 90.90

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 2.19

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 284.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 114.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 43.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. SUPPLIES 282.20

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 128.40

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 25,425.00

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,934.69

CONTINENTAL PRESS INC. SUPPLIES 1,393.34

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SUPPLIES 91.40

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 32.76

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 198.62

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

PINEY RIDGE TUITION 1,785.00

DEEDS, KATELYNN BLUE JEAN DAY DONATIONS 819.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,120.00

DHS CASHIER 1ST FL. MEDICAID 6,340.99

EAI EDUCATION SUPPLIES 99.85

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 102.96

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 164.73

GREEN, LARRY SERVICES 250.00

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 822.60

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 353.40

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 296.51

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 721.90

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 980.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE JAZZ BAND ENTRY 125.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION MEMBERSHIP DUES 750.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION 250.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 2.35

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 96.29

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 257.40

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 39.80

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 101.40

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC TRANSPORTATION 179.49

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 122.91

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 33.00

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..2,875.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 625.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 341.22

MENARDS SUPPLIES 66.45

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 88.83

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 200.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 280.45

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,637.71

NORTHWEST IA BAND ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP DUES 150.00

OA/BC-IG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 15,184.38

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 49.73

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 23.38

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,060.43

RECORD PRINTING NEWSLETTER 835.61

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 106.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 582.69

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 31,781.25

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 48.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 379.45

SIMPSON COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 150.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,062.50

TFH USA SUPPLIES 44.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 368.81

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 61,851.41

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 246.02

UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES TRAINING 63.00

WEST MONONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 31,781.25

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 63.95

Fund Total: 220,441.02



MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,739.13

Fund Total: 1,739.13

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS EQUIPMENT 4,369.00

Fund Total: 4,369.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 110.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 832.88

BRAND, DEREK OFFICIAL 130.00

Broc, Alioth PRIZE 5.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 75.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 728.00

Dixon, Tanner PRIZE 15.00

Dorale, Eddie PRIZE 10.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

FREEZE, RYAN OFFICIAL 110.00

GILLMAN, WILLIAM OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 660.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 1,375.41

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 160.00

Hinrickson, Emily PRIZE 5.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 75.00

Howland, Easton PRIZE 5.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 75.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 44.30

JDRF STUDENT COUNCIL DONATION 79.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 110.00

Jensen, Bradley PRIZE 15.00

KOENIGS, BROOKLYN PRIZE 20.00

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 380.00

LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MADSEN, CRAIG OFFICIAL 110.00

MILLS, TRINITY PRIZE 20.00

MITCHELL, JACOB PRIZE 20.00

MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL MUSICAL 1,968.50

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION SUPPLIES 280.50

Parker, Ryan PRIZE 15.00

PEPIN, STACIE ENTRY FEE 36.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND SUPPLIES 187.90

Petersen, Madelyn PRIZE 10.00

PETERSEN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

ROYER, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

SCHMIDT, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 931.50

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 92.94

SPORTS ENGINE C/O TRACKWRESTLING SUPPLIES 75.00

Swanger, Waylon PRIZE 5.00

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 80.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 75.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 185.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

WORLDSTRIDES MS D.C. TRIP 6,070.01

YANKEE CANDLE FUNDRAISING BPA FUNDRAISER 1,422.50

Fund Total: 17,449.44

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,416.58

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 15,256.80

Fund Total: 17,673.38

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BUMSTEAD, JERRY SERVICES 30.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC SERVICES 2,500.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 3,526.18

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 26,398.50

Fund Total: 32,454.68

