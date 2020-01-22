Frost Pictures from Pam Clark By Editor | January 22, 2020 | 0 Last weekend brought our first big blizzard of the season, and the snow has continued to fall this week. These frosty photos were taken by The Record’s Pam Clark. Read about our big blizzard on Page One of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Beautiful Photos of Local Church Windows January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Allan Pithan Honored for Service to Anthon January 22, 2020 | No Comments » First Columns of New Session from Reps. Jeneary and Huseman January 22, 2020 | No Comments »