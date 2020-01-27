William “Bill” Fulton was born June 21, 1936 and died October 26, 2019.

William grew up near Moville, Iowa and graduated from Lawton High School in 1954. He worked most of his life as a long haul truck driver.

The following is a contribution from Jim Pirnie at Grand Island Express, Grand Island, Nebraska.

William “Steamboat” Fulton was employed at Grand Island Express from 1988-2011. Steamboat was a true role model of a professional driver with his wisdom, safety, professionalism, courtesy and patience. Those items were present in every mile he drove.

He had over one million miles accident free. He was also a certified road tester giving new drivers road tests.

If any of those drivers did not pass the driving test, Steamboat was to work with them and help them with their driving skills to develop the skills they needed.

He took pride in wearing those million mile accident free shirts and his million mile accident-free ring, which were well deserved.

He would always come into the office and spread smiles across the office and typically had a joke to tell you every time he came into the office.

Steamboat might not be with us physically but his spirit will always be present at Grand Island Express. You will be greatly missed.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jeanette, his brother Eugene, and his son Todd.

He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Robinson and Beverley Hannah; his son, William Jr.; his daughter, Jane Williams; his son-in-law, Anthony Williams; and his grandson, Anthony Thor Williams.