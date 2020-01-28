January 20 Minutes — Joint Meeting of Maple Valley/Anthon Oto & Charter Oak-Ute

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto and Charter Oak-Ute

JANUARY 20 — MVAO & COU JOINT BOARD MEETING

President Wimmer called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m

Present were Karen Kennedy, Laurie Streck, Dale Wimmer, Supt. Jeff Thelander, Supt. Adam Eggeling, Randy Weed, Kyle Schutlz, Melanie McAndrews, Tyson Goslar, Bill Magill and Cathy Carstens.

It was moved by Karen Kennedy,seconded by Laurie Streck to approve the agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.

The boards discussed how the whole grade sharing is working and discussed the contract for whole grade sharing.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:47 pm

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020