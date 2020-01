Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — January 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

January 2020 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

ACCURATE LABEL DESIGNS VISITOR PASSES 111.95

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 528.50

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 6,229.20

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY scissor lift 161.00

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. ceiling tile 278.40

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,584.77

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 349.66

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 343.36

CONTINENTAL ANNUAL INSPECTION 190.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. bus air dryer 125.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS Lego League T-shirts 440.00

HAKA LLC GAS 2,239.01

HARMEIER, KRISTI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CLEANING SUPPLIES 93.50

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 26,613.95

HOBART SALES & SERVICE sprayer kit 361.40

HOLLAND LAWN CARE road salt 330.00

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 18.70

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS CONVENTION 1,890.00

NEEDS ASSESSMENT SURVEY

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT 7,671.85

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET truck mirror 267.36

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 10,438.95

MIDWEST WHEEL seals and grease 90.09

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 196.53

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 116.00

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Sensory Hallway 759.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS battery for Impala 601.67

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 240.00

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PROMENADE CINEMA HOLIDAY MOVIE 1,910.00

QUALITY APPLIANCE & PARTS APPLIANCE REPAIR 268.00

QUILL CORPORATION BATTERIES 105.38

RETROFIT COMPANIES, THE LIGHT BULB DISPOSAL 155.75

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CHROMEBOOK 294.00

S & S EQUIPMENT SPLICE POWER WASHER HOSE 12.88

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TWO WAY RADIO 191.45

SCHOOL BUS SALES Door Switch 60.38

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 293.84

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 65,098.42

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 152.66

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 134.10

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 121,826.27

SOUTH, KAREN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 7.31

STATELINE-ELECTRIC front entry lights 457.20

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 726.08

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 50.46

WARD’S SCIENCE class materials 1,278.70

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,328.43

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES 45,616.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N PHONE/INTERNET 970.48

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION COSTS 2,092.19

Fund Total: 305,561.83

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ALBY, JIM & ALLYSON REFUND/CLOSE LUNCH ACCOUNT 81.20

BOMGAARS, WILLIAM REFUND/CLOSE LUNCH ACCOUNT 2.55

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER, JUICE 78.25

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,339.61

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 640.75

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 10,593.91

SPENCE, ANGELA REFUND/CLOSE LUNCH ACCOUNT 17.30

TUCKER, RENEE & MATHEW REFUND/CLOSE LUNCH ACCOUNT 32.55

US BANK NAT’L BREAKFAST WEEK UNIFORMS 58.50

Fund Total: 13,844.62

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 340.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 160.00

ABSOLUTE SCREEN ART APPAREL 458.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION FEE 9.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP – CONCESSIONS & MACHINES 834.26

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE SERVICES 2,750.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL 1,546.80

DEJONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 70.00

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS 148.00

EAST HIGH SCHOOL REGISTRATION FEE 54.00

GRAY, KELAN BAND INSTRUMENT 30.00

HENRICH, COLIN OFFICIAL 70.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION FEE 150.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATION FEES 246.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 190.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 325.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MINNTEX CITRUS, INC. FUNDRAISER 4,251.04

NASP SCORING FEE 196.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 160.00

NILES, RICK OFFICIAL 110.00

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

QUILL CORPORATION SPEECH SUPPLIES 14.10

RICKE, ERIC OFFICIAL 80.00

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 190.00

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 167.00

SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 150.00

STEELE, JIM OFFICIAL 110.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK SPEECH SUPPLIES, CONCESSION SUPPLIES, ARCHERY EQUIPMENT, TRAVEL MEALS, TEAM MEAL, BANQUET SUPPLIES, DANCE SUPPLIES 2,948.78

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. WARM-UPS 1,228.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY 2020 YEARBOOK DEPOSIT 2,149.00

WEST MUSIC MUSIC 19.95

WIEBERS, ROLLIE OFFICIAL 110.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 375.00

Fund Total: 20,399.93

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES-LICENSE FEE COLLECTIONS UNIT license 100.00

Fund Total: 100.00

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 41.50

Fund Total: 41.50

FITNESS CENTER

US BANK FOBS 489.00

Fund Total: 489.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 720.00

DAVIES BODY SHOP Repair Door 503.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER BUS BRAKES & DRUMS 3,978.89

Parts for bus

Rust repair on bus

KUBOTA LEASING skid loader lease 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL fitness center heat pump not working 600.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

wiper blades and oil 1,213.04

Lights for van

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. VMWare Annual Maintenance 583.00

Fund Total: 8,259.66

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020