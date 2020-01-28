Lawton City Council Minutes — January 22, 2020

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

January 22, 2020 — 6:15 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 6:15 p.m. on January 22, 2020, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink and Public Works Director Justin Dunnington.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Budget Workshop: Discussion took place on budget figures for FY 2021. These will be printed on the budget worksheets for the February 5, 2020 meeting.

Public Hearing: After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Hennings, to direct the Clerk to publish Notice of Public Hearing for the Proposed Property Tax Levy not to exceed 2% increase in The Moville Record. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Lawton City Hall, 101 E. Maple St., Lawton. Motion carried with all members present voting aye.

Motion by Heiss, second by Otto, to adjourn at 8:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020