Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — January 15, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and John Parks are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Due to software update, there were issues with the way the claims report and the Utility Billing Trial Balance printed so Clerk Peterson will review and add to next agenda for review and possible approval. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for December, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Building and fence permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Council reviewed Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Applications for five properties. Robinson motioned to approve the app from Luke Demarest for 245 N. 5th St., seconded by Ofert. Conolly motioned to approve the app from Rogers Holdings, LLC for 24 S. 2nd St., seconded by Malm. Parks motioned to approve he app from Steven and Lisa Rippke for 827 Meadow Dr., seconded by Conolly. Malm motioned to approve the app from WiaTel for 200 Main St., seconded by Conolly. Ofert motioned to approve the app from Jarrod Reese for 208 S. 1st St., seconded by Conolly. Ayes for all, motions carried.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Keith Radig, Rocky De Witt, Dennis Butler, Pert Degen, Geoff Fay, Jereme Muller, Deb Clark, and Pat Rogers. During Open Forum, Pert Degen expressed a need for a way to get seniors to and from the grocery store and various other errands in Sioux City. Clerk Peterson has some ideas for options and will work with Mrs. Degen to work towards a solution.

Jerry Sailer was not in attendance for a Fire Department update. Pat Rogers and Deb Clark reviewed personal property limits for Fire Department equipment insurance and presented information on the recommended coverage increase. No council action taken at this time. Keith Radig, Rocky De Witt and Dennis Butler with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors presented information and answered questions regarding options for a proposed new Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and Chief Jereme Muller gave a Police Department update. Muller requested to increase part-time wages to $17 or $18 per hour, Mayor Fisher requested this change be proposed during budget talks. No action taken. Muller expressed a need for an option for evidence storage. Council suggested Muller gather information and return with proposals. Council reviewed Resolution 2020-6 appointing Planning and Zoning Board members. Robinson motioned to adopt Resolution 2020-6, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor & Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:53 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    95,737.05
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    25,645.48
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    35,677.72
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    44.77
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    451.64
WATER TOTAL    17,718.61
SEWER TOTAL    19,752.41
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,386.24
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    196,413.92

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks and Payroll Checks: 12/21/2019-1/15/2020
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    505.40
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  WATER LINE REPAIR    1,264.73
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    383.25
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    177.40
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT  COURT COSTS GOODKNIGHT    85.00
COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTION  PAPER SUPPLIES    718.64
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
FELD FIRE  FIRE DEPT. EQUIP.    2,488.00
FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU  TRAINING    150.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    918.00
GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,942.56
GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING 247.00
GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRE REPAIR SWEEPER 44.00
HEALY WELDING  COMPUTER BRACKET PD    80.42
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO.  VEHICLE MAINT.    241.58
IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY  SUBSCRIPTION TO SOFTWARE    300.00
IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,673.00
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  COMM. CENTER MAINTENANCE    147.00
IOWA POLICE CHIEFS ASS’N  MEMBERSHIP    125.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,977.13
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,998.30
J & R SOD INC.  SOD CITY HALL AND FIRE STATION    400.00
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    611.06
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    387.55
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    28.75
JODI PETERSON  PHONE/MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    150.00
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,855.39
MED COMPASS  FIRE DEPT. PHYSICALS    3,220.00
MEGAN CROSS  MILEAGE/PHONE REIMBURSE    150.00
MENARDS SUPPLIES 144.39
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    6,432.53
MOCIC  ANNUAL PD MEMBERSHIP    100.00
NORTHWEST IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES  MEMBERSHIP    25.00
O’CONNOR COMPANY  CEILING FANS COMM. CTR.    750.00
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    177.52
POWERPLAN  PARTS    771.24
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,635.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    470.93
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC  FD VEHICLE MAINT.    914.50
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE
SIOUX CITY FORD  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    339.26
SOOLAND BOBCAT  PARTS    86.96
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    1,057.00
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    386.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES
UTILITY SERVICE CO.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    4,076.52
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    622.74
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,953.29
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  FIRE SCHOOL    18.00
WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR  ELECTION NOV. 2019    560.26
WOODHOUSE  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    58.73
==============
Accounts Payable Total    63,684.05
Invoices: Paid    13,759.11
Invoices: Scheduled    49,924.94
Payroll Checks    18,296.64
==============
Report Total    81,980.69
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/21/2019-1/15/2020
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    56,983.30
110 ROAD USE TAX    2,810.30
200 DEBT SERVICE
600 WATER    13,337.61
610 SEWER    8,849.48
———————————————-
TOTAL FUNDS    81,980.69

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 30, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

