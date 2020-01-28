Moville City Council Minutes & Bills — January 15, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and John Parks are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Due to software update, there were issues with the way the claims report and the Utility Billing Trial Balance printed so Clerk Peterson will review and add to next agenda for review and possible approval. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for December, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Building and fence permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Council reviewed Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Applications for five properties. Robinson motioned to approve the app from Luke Demarest for 245 N. 5th St., seconded by Ofert. Conolly motioned to approve the app from Rogers Holdings, LLC for 24 S. 2nd St., seconded by Malm. Parks motioned to approve he app from Steven and Lisa Rippke for 827 Meadow Dr., seconded by Conolly. Malm motioned to approve the app from WiaTel for 200 Main St., seconded by Conolly. Ofert motioned to approve the app from Jarrod Reese for 208 S. 1st St., seconded by Conolly. Ayes for all, motions carried.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Keith Radig, Rocky De Witt, Dennis Butler, Pert Degen, Geoff Fay, Jereme Muller, Deb Clark, and Pat Rogers. During Open Forum, Pert Degen expressed a need for a way to get seniors to and from the grocery store and various other errands in Sioux City. Clerk Peterson has some ideas for options and will work with Mrs. Degen to work towards a solution.

Jerry Sailer was not in attendance for a Fire Department update. Pat Rogers and Deb Clark reviewed personal property limits for Fire Department equipment insurance and presented information on the recommended coverage increase. No council action taken at this time. Keith Radig, Rocky De Witt and Dennis Butler with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors presented information and answered questions regarding options for a proposed new Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and Chief Jereme Muller gave a Police Department update. Muller requested to increase part-time wages to $17 or $18 per hour, Mayor Fisher requested this change be proposed during budget talks. No action taken. Muller expressed a need for an option for evidence storage. Council suggested Muller gather information and return with proposals. Council reviewed Resolution 2020-6 appointing Planning and Zoning Board members. Robinson motioned to adopt Resolution 2020-6, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor & Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:53 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 95,737.05

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 25,645.48

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 35,677.72

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 44.77

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 451.64

WATER TOTAL 17,718.61

SEWER TOTAL 19,752.41

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,386.24

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 196,413.92

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks and Payroll Checks: 12/21/2019-1/15/2020

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 505.40

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY WATER LINE REPAIR 1,264.73

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 383.25

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 177.40

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT COURT COSTS GOODKNIGHT 85.00

COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTION PAPER SUPPLIES 718.64

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIP. 2,488.00

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 150.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 918.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,942.56

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING 247.00

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRE REPAIR SWEEPER 44.00

HEALY WELDING COMPUTER BRACKET PD 80.42

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 241.58

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SUBSCRIPTION TO SOFTWARE 300.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,673.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. COMM. CENTER MAINTENANCE 147.00

IOWA POLICE CHIEFS ASS’N MEMBERSHIP 125.00

IPERS IPERS 3,977.13

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,998.30

J & R SOD INC. SOD CITY HALL AND FIRE STATION 400.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 611.06

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 387.55

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 28.75

JODI PETERSON PHONE/MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,855.39

MED COMPASS FIRE DEPT. PHYSICALS 3,220.00

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE/PHONE REIMBURSE 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 144.39

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,432.53

MOCIC ANNUAL PD MEMBERSHIP 100.00

NORTHWEST IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES MEMBERSHIP 25.00

O’CONNOR COMPANY CEILING FANS COMM. CTR. 750.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 177.52

POWERPLAN PARTS 771.24

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,635.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 470.93

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD VEHICLE MAINT. 914.50

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE

SIOUX CITY FORD PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 339.26

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 86.96

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,057.00

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 386.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES

UTILITY SERVICE CO. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 4,076.52

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 622.74

WEX BANK FUEL 2,953.29

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL 18.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION NOV. 2019 560.26

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 58.73

==============

Accounts Payable Total 63,684.05

Invoices: Paid 13,759.11

Invoices: Scheduled 49,924.94

Payroll Checks 18,296.64

==============

Report Total 81,980.69

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/21/2019-1/15/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 56,983.30

110 ROAD USE TAX 2,810.30

200 DEBT SERVICE

600 WATER 13,337.61

610 SEWER 8,849.48

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 81,980.69

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020