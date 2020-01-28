Moville City Council Minutes — January 22, 2020

Moville City Council

1/22/20 Budget Meeting

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and John Parks are present. Conolly motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Claims were not reviewed. Conolly motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Jerry Sailer, Jereme Muller, and Mike Weaver. No speakers during open forum.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer presented proposed Fire Department budget. Council reviewed Revenue and Expense projections, debt and City Hall budgets. Police Chief Muller presented proposed Police Department budget. Handbook changes were not reviewed at this time. Council did not set public hearing regarding maximum property tax dollars to certify for levy.

Due to several planned absences, Council is cancelling next scheduled meeting from Monday, January 27th and re-convening on Wednesday, January 29th.

With no further business, Malm motions to adjourn at 8:35 pm, Ofert seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020