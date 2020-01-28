Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — January 7, 2020 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 7, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 7, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the January 2, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims for January 7, 2020 as presented. Motion Carried.

Amanda Harper of SIMPCO was present to review the Housing Trust Fund program for Plymouth County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s quarterly report from October to December 2019 as presented by Jolynn Goodchild, Plymouth County Recorder. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed and discussed the FY 2020-21 budget.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:20 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-7-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 87.00

Accurate Reporting deposition 92.00

Noel Ahmann mileage 115.42

City of Akron SUNDRY 126.05

Akron Hometowner minutes 323.95

Anthony Plumbing/Heating BUILDINGS 753.48

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 70.71

Assoc. for Psychiatric Services substance abuse assessment 400.00

Kelsey Bauerly Langel attorney services 379.20

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Beyond Trust Corporation Bomgar remote support 2163.70

Blohn Inspection/Environmental BRIDGES 1528.00

Bomgaars supplies 1179.86

Robert B. Brock attorney services 1592.41

Budden Plumbing, Heating pressure switch 61.04

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control services 53.50

Calibre Press training 259.00

Century Link Ali data services 598.33

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 65.00

Christensen Bros construction project 5761.80

Cornhusker International PARTS 871.02

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 1212.90

Culligan Water Cond. services 317.95

The Dailey Stop fuel 65.81

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 399.38

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Des Moines Stamp SUPPLIES 32.40

DLT Solutions data processing supplies 186.20

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Drivers License Guide ‘20 ID guide 29.95

Eakes Inc. supplies 985.09

Easy Clean Car Wash wash card 55.00

Electronic Engineering radio/equip install 1402.14

ESRI ARCGIS maintenance 400.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 811.36

Fastenal supplies 250.43

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 673.03

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 2759.36

Frontier phone services 1991.35

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1590.00

Daniel J. Gengler well closing 500.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 19.50

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone/mileage/supplies 158.83

Govconnection office equipment 1176.10

Graham Tire TIRES & TUBES 3938.64

Greenway Lawn Care 2020 lawn contract 1900.22

GRP & Associates medical waste services 107.00

Hardware Hank supplies 119.60

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 190.82

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Marilyn Hitzmann land purchase 5000.00

Holiday Inn lodging 734.29

Peter Holtgrew premium refunds 162.54

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash card 50.00

Stephanie Hoppe cell phone allowance 90.00

Nathan Hoss cell phone allowance 90.00

Hundertmark PARTS 127.55

IMWCA work comp. premium 7214.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 182.18

Ingram Technologies tablet 2650.00

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 1213.06

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 241.90

Iowa Concrete & Paving Assoc. SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 780.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy CTE testing 2425.00

Iowa One Call locate 20.70

Iowa Prison Industries garbage bags 108.07

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 100.00

ISAC registration fee 195.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 894.87

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 260.73

Jami L. Johnson deposition 77.40

Jeneary Dental dental services 341.00

Jensen Motors 2019 Dodge Durango 26,582.47

Jochum Agri Service watershed pumping 24,300.00

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1281.28

Don Kass mileage 185.60

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 2233.08

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 594.88

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber LUMBER 561.83

Sherwin Lassen spray training, mileage 206.70

City of Le Mars utilities 68.66

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 426.54

Aaron Leusink cell phone allowance 90.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 5886.64

Mail Services renewal notices print 1125.67

MD Products Inc PARTS 548.96

Menards supplies 129.28

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5096.75

Midwest Service & Sales BLADES 41,850.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 297.83

Mike’s Inc fuel 3368.00

MOCIC membership dues 150.00

Mouser Digging & Pump TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 7034.00

MPH Industries vehicle equipment 155.49

Mullally Properties rent assistance 600.00

National Emergency Number membership 142.00

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 1394.00

O’Keefe Elevator elevator maint contract 940.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 743.60

One Office Solutions office supplies 146.21

City of Oyens SUNDRY 56.78

Lisa Penning DL training/mileage 276.08

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Plymouth County Drug Court FY ‘19-’20 allocation 1000.00

Plymouth Co Employees Health insurance reimburse 1614.80

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports/fees 1791.96

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 26,870.46

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 473.22

Premier Communications internet & phone services 906.96

Primebank safety deposit box rental 22.50

Protex Central fire alarm inspection 780.00

Darin Raymond computer monitor reimb. 408.47

Northwest REC park 778.78

Rees Mack Sales & Service FILTERS 152.17

Reliance Telephone repairs 540.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 671.59

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 198.82

Jill Renken postcard stamps 105.00

Rolling Oil Co. oil 3368.02

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 11,775.93

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 788.21

Sherwin Williams supplies 52.54

SHRED-IT USA shredding 48.97

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Shelly Sitzmann office supplies 67.47

Solutions Kofax-imager license 488.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview park water 141.75

State Medical Examiners medical examiner 10,244.02

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Jeff Te Brink cell phone allowance 350.00

The Home Depot Pro supplies 970.56

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 173.67

US POST Office stamps for passports 414.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 219.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 381.50

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 1232.40

VISA Misc. Sheriff’s expenses 1374.39

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 90,636.40

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 321.36

Wal-Mart supplies 425.64

WesTel Systems SUNDRY 40.88

Wex Bank fuel 5027.32

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. BoDeans PAAB case 552.00

Jacob Wingert cell phone allowance 90.00

Woodbury Co Sheriff service SMSM44120 80.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 3199.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 43,769.06

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020