Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 14, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 14, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 14, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 7, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the payroll of 1/10/2020 and 1/15/2020 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Delana Ihrke and Heath Lee to the Compensation Commission as City Landowners and Julie Hurt as a Real Estate Broker/Salesman. Motion Carried.

Shelly Sitzmann, Plymouth County Treasurer, reviewed the outstanding taxes owed for a building on leased land (grain bin) of $127,832 owned by Country Grain LLC. (Dave Hoffman, Tom Fischer, Ronald Fischer). The Board of Supervisors reviewed a letter prepared by County Attorney Darin Raymond to proceed with action of collection of taxes.

The Board of Supervisors received an update from County Attorney Darin Raymond regarding the upcoming trial with Plymouth County regarding water issues on the Seuntjens property in Garfield Township on Roosevelt Ave.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a 2.25% cost of living increase for the Plymouth County IT Director plus an additional $2,000 merit increase for FY 2020-21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, no second, to reduce the elected official salary recommendation from the Compensation Board for FY 2020-21 for the Auditor, Attorney, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer from a 3.25% increase to a 3% increase. Died for lack of a second.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded Anderson, to approve a 2.25% cost of living salary increase for FY 2020-2021 for county employees excluding the Secondary Road bargaining unit employees, elected officials and deputies. Motion Carried.

Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation Director, presented information regarding seeding the new Hillview park property in FY2020-21 and the additional budget expense of $18,200.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed the limited services and road maintenance agreement between Plymouth County and DD South 12, L.L.C. and DKH 120 L.L.C.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve project agreements for STBG-SWAP-CO75(160)—FG-75 and BROS-SWAP-CO75(162)—FE-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve hiring Travis Vlcek for the County Bridge Crew position starting on 2/3/20. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe, Plymouth County Engineer, reviewed the Secondary Road FY 2020-2021 budget.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to reduce the elected official salary recommendation from the Compensation Board for FY 2020-21 for the Auditor, Attorney, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer from a 3.25% increase to a 2.25% increase and a reduction from a recommendation of 2.25% to a 2% increase for the Board of Supervisors. Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-nay; Anderson-nay. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:45 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020