River Valley School Board Bills — December 2019 and January 2020

River Valley Community School District

SCHOOL BOARD BILLS



DECEMBER 2019 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA SP. ED. BILLING 5,424.64

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP. ED. BILLING 2,412.72

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

C’VILLE 10,002.14

SIGN – C’VILLE 15.85

BUS BARN – WASHTA 111.45

WASHTA 1,104.34

BUS BARN – CUSHING 67.26

CVILLE 193.65

FOOTBALL FIELD 10.00

Vendor Total: 11,504.69

RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP DUES 750.00

SOUTHERN HILLS CINEMA CHRISTMAS MOVIE 1,149.15

Fund Total: 21,241.20

Checking Account Total: 21,241.20

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ADRENALINE FUNDRAISING 50/50 FUNDRAISER 1,480.00

ALLEN, LARRY 12/17 JV OFFICIAL 80.00

CALEB LUBBERS 1/10 JV BBALL 80.00

DALE TOKHEIM 1/6 JH BBBALL 80.00

DREW, DAVE VARSITY BBALL 100.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON 12/17 OFFICIAL 110.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC

JV BBALL 80.00

12/16 JV OFFICIAL 80.00

1212 BBALL OFFICIALS 80.00

Vendor Total: 240.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL VARSITY BBALL 100.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD VARSITY BBALL 100.00

JOSH TAYLOR 1/10 BBALL 100.00

KEVIN EEKOFF VARSITY BBALL 100.00

LUCAS, JEFF VARSITY BBALL 100.00

MALSOM, JENNI 12/17 OFFICIAL 110.00

MARTIN, DAN CONCESSION SUPPLIES 227.57

MARTIN, DAN CONCESSION SUPPLIES (227.57)

Vendor Total: 0.00

TYLER DAVIDSON 1/10 BBALL 100.00

UHL, JASON 1/10 BBALL 100.00

WELTZ, MARK 12/17 OFFICIALS 110.00

WEST HIGH STUDENT COUNCIL CONFERENCE 375.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT VARSITY BBALL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG

1/10 JV BBALL 80.00

1/3 JV BBALL 80.00

1/6 JH BBALL 80.00

12/12 BBALL OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 320.00

Fund Total: 3,885.00

Checking Account Total: 3,885.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

EBOARD SOLUTIONS BOARD POLICIES 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

BB&T GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE INTEREST ON BONDS 16,077.74

Fund Total: 16,077.74

Checking Account Total: 16,577.74

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

KECK FOODS COMM. TRANSPORT C’VILLE 1,845.59

KECK FOODS COMM. TRANSPORT ELEM. 1,588.32

Vendor Total: 3,433.91

Fund Total: 3,433.91

Checking Account Total: 3,433.91

JANUARY 2020 BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS OVERAGE COPIER CHARGE 92.34

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 344.47

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 97.44

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION LLC DRAINAGE PIPE INSTALLATION 1,850.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEYENNE PEDROZA OE TRANS REIMB. 260.50

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 38.50

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 11.91

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – WASHTA 211.69

SHOP SUPPLIES 84.91

Vendor Total: 347.01

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

WASHTA JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 9.38

BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 9.85

Vendor Total: 19.23

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER LOCKER

ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER HIGH

SCHOOL 270.22

WATER, SEWER

CONCESSION 33.52

WATER, SEWER SHOP 31.09

Vendor Total: 361.85

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL WASHTA 43.00

PUMP RENTAL-C’VILLE 45.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DAILY SENTINEL CHEROKEE CHRONICLE SUBSCRIPTION 94.00

DOLLAR GENERAL OFFICE SUPPLIES 36.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL 82.27

EVANS, TISH POSTAGE FOR CERTIFIED LETTER 6.85

EVANS, TISH MILEAGE AND MEALS FOR ISFLC 99.62

Vendor Total: 106.47

FNB SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT 35.00

FRONTIER PHONE SERVICE 305.87

FRONTIER PHONE SERVICE 76.14

Vendor Total: 382.01

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS

O.E. 1ST SEM. 33,680.00

TLC 1ST SEM. 1,632.50

Vendor Total: 35,312.50

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO INC. BULBS FOR AUDITORIUM LIGHTS 299.38

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.

REPLACE EXHAUST FANS – WASHTA 1,225.00

NOVEMBER PM – WASHTA 743.75

Vendor Total: 1,968.75

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS

CONVENTION REG. T. EVANS 300.00

CONVENTION REG. K. SLATER 390.00

Vendor Total: 690.00

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 486.38

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH TOWEL DISPENSER 82.40

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 85.68

$.30 TAX 25.20

$.183 TAX 15.38

PROPANE FOR BUS 121.38

$.30 TAX 35.70

$.183 TAX 21.78

PROPANE FOR BUS 108.12

$.30 TAX 31.80

$.183 TAX 19.40

PROPANE FOR WASHTA 1,224.00

PROPANE FOR WASHTA 1,020.00

PROPANE FOR WASHTA 1,428.00

Vendor Total: 4,136.44

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 1,302.47

JOY AUTO SUPPLY BUILDING & GROUNDS SUPPLIES 17.07

Vendor Total: 1,319.54

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD OPEN ENROLL 1ST SEM. 3,531.25

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

SP ED 1ST SEM 14,050.16

O.E. 1ST SEM. 10,104.00

TLC 1ST SEM. 489.75

Vendor Total: 24,643.91

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING

BIRTHDAY SUPPLIES 30.98

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES..119.44

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES..65.85

Vendor Total: 216.27

MARY TRUDEAU GROCERIES FOR JINGLE THRU THE JOG 23.17

MARY TRUDEAU GROCERIES FOR FCS 51.16

Vendor Total: 74.33

MELISSA HOLTZ GASOLINE REIMBURSEMENT 41.85

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 91.85

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. REPAIR HOT WATER HEATER 147.30

NEW COOP FUEL 644.42

NORTHWEST AEA PBIS POSTERS 114.66

NORTHWEST AEA CIM SUPPLIES 180.00

Vendor Total: 294.66

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL INC.

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 13.48

FILTER KIT 21.44

FILTER 20.00

Vendor Total: 54.92

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 241.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 3,113.20

RAYS MIDBELL MUSIC CO.

MUSIC SUPPLIES-RESALE 21.84

MUSIC SUPPLIES-RESALE 31.34

Vendor Total: 53.18

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 502.28

RICK’S COMPUTERS SAMSUNG ADAPTERS 290.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS COMPUTERS AND MICROSOFT LICENSE 8,314.00

Vendor Total: 8,604.00

SAM’S CLUB OFFICE

SUPPLIES 15.96

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE PICK UP – C’VILLE 269.40

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE PICK UP – WASHTA 299.16

Vendor Total: 568.56

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL

O.E. 1ST SEM 26,944.00

TLC 1ST SEM 1,632.50

Vendor Total: 28,576.50

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.

BUS REPAIRS 240.35

BUS REPAIRS 130.36

BUS REPAIRS 118.77

Vendor Total: 489.48

SERGEANT BLUFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 1ST SEM. 3,531.25

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS 121.73

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR DEC. 770.00

SLATER, KEN MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

SLATER, KEN PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

SMITH, WREN PIANO ACCOMP. 75.00

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE SERVICE CONTRACT..1,871.97

U.S. POST OFFICE ANNUAL POSTAGE FEE 235.00

ULINE SAFETY TAPE 28.59

VAUGHN, RACHAEL MULTI AGE MATERIALS 34.44

VISA TRAVEL EX-IASB 847.91

VISA ELEM. MEDIA 90.27

Vendor Total: 938.18

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER, SEWER – WASHTA 736.98

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER, SEWER – BUS BARN 45.00

Vendor Total: 781.98

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTIONS EXPENSE 1,515.15

Fund Total: 130,618.68

Checking Account Total: 130,618.68

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 452.00

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESSION SUPPLIES 58.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. BASKETBALLS 1,108.25

HILAND DAIRY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 158.41

HY-VEE, INC. NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY SUPPLIES 66.98

IHSSA VARSITY DISTRICT LG REGISTRATION 159.00

IHSSA 9TH DISTRICT LG REGISTRATION 20.00

Vendor Total: 179.00

KRISTI SHANKS WOLVERINE DEN SUPPLIES 37.89

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 100.71

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 337.25

Vendor Total: 437.96

MARY TRUDEAU FCCLA SUPPLIES 43.27

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 514.28

SAM’S CLUB ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 50.44

Vendor Total: 564.72

WALMART COMMUNITY

PLAY SUPPLIES 184.12

PLAY SUPPLIES 228.70

Vendor Total: 412.82

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. WALSWORTH 2020 YEARBOOK PAYMENT 2,164.37

Fund Total: 5,683.67

Checking Account Total: 5,683.67

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPER LEASE 1,938.03

RICK’S COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR 2ND QTR. 6,000.00

Fund Total: 7,938.03

Checking Account Total: 7,938.03

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ACE REFRIGERATION BULBS FOR KITCHEN EQUIPMENT 106.36

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER KITCHEN SUPPLIES 50.88

DOLLAR GENERAL KITCHEN SUPPLIES 46.09

HILAND DAIRY

LUNCH SUPPLIES 192.63

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. (14.02)

LUNCH SUPPLIES 23.98

LUNCH SUPPLIES 168.10

LUNCH SUPPLIES 137.28

LUNCH SUPPLIES 213.29

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 181.29

LUNCH SUPPLIES 141.92

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 78.25

LUNCH SUPPLIES 168.48

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 179.79

LUNCH SUPPLIES 56.09

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 45.01

LUNCH SUPPLIES (25.87)

LUNCH SUPPLIES (11.31)

Vendor Total: 1,534.91

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.)

REPAIRS TO DISPOSAL 308.51

REPAIRS TO OVEN TIMER 215.00

Vendor Total: 523.51

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,916.57

VENDING SUPPLIES 18.90

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 2,006.99

LUNCH SUPPLIES 3,019.78

VENDING SUPPLIES 182.57

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 3,183.27

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,018.82

VENDING SUPPLIES 28.20

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 1,890.22

Vendor Total: 13,265.32

SAM’S CLUB FOOD FOR KITCHEN 15.84

Fund Total: 15,542.91

Checking Account Total: 15,542.91

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020