Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — January 13, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
January 13, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on January 13, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Kim Hamman, Kelsey Schramm, Tonya Bauer, Pamela Parks, Marvy Frafjord, Julie Hayden, Marie Muckey, Kelly McElrath, Addi McElrath, and Jenny Tschirren.

Members Present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen.  Absent:  none.

Agenda:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the agenda as amended.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the minutes for December 10, 2019 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $146,973.10, the PPEL Fund for $1,032.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $900.00, the Activity Fund for $4,896.30, the Lunch Fund for $11,394.83 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $26,772.00, Sales Tax Fund for $107,907.64, Activity Fund for $12,726.81, and the Lunch for $115.92.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:  Gilbert – Report, Glackin – Report

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the open enrollment request of Belinda Madin for Aliviyah (3rd) and Asher (4th) Noreen to attend WC for 19-20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the amended wellness goals as recommended by the Wellness Committee for Board Policy 507.9 “Wellness Policy”.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Early Retirement Policy discussions and request by Para’s for retirement items.

Building, Grounds, Transportation Camera System for Route Busses – Glackin presented quotes, board discussion,  tabled until March or April meeting.

Personnel:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to accept the resignations of Connie Brockhaus as para. as of Dec. 13, 2019 and Pat Hansen as Family and Consumer Science teacher at the end of this school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve Danika Wollesen as a Para. effective 1/2/20 and Maycie yanacheak as student worker at $8.45/hour for 6 hours/day until school is out, then 8 hours per day, effective 1/13/20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve Pat Tomoson as Archery Club Sponsor for the 2019-20 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:
• Moved by Thomson, second by Lloyd to approve volunteer Robotics coach Donny Reblitz for the 2019-20 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye with Reblitz not voting.
• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve the FFA fundraiser and grant writing for “Meals from the Heartland” as presented by FFA Sponsor, Ag Teacher – Kelsey Schramm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Modified Allowable Growth – Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Dropout Prevention/At Risk for $99,654 for the 2020-21 budget.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Visitor Comments – none.

• For the Good of the Cause – Mr. Glackin will look into possible sharing opportunities with other schools for Family and Consumer Science next year.  Donny Reblitz suggested the board have IASB come before a monthly meeting to review WC financial trends and fund information. Doug updated on the newly purchased property from the Leisinger estate – just waiting on the deed.  Adam Lloyd had questions on financial reports.

Adjourn:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:50.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — JANUARY 2020
OPERATING FUND
3D Security, Inc.  REPLACE CPU ON SYSTEM – INSURANCE    3,646.99
3D Security, Inc.  REPLACE SHOP HEAT SENSOR    855.12
    Vendor Total:    4,502.11
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS  3RD PARTY ADMIN.    93.60
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    136.88
Anthony’s Express Wash  BUS WASH    76.00
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE
FIRE EXTINGUISHER    59.95
SIGN    14.85
    Vendor Total:    74.80
Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC  PLUMBING REPAIR    300.00
Clark’s Hardware  LATE FEES    4.56
Cornhusker International  17 – BLOWER MOTOR    57.48
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS
CLEANING SUPPLIES    225.96
OFFICE CHAIRS    255.75
OFFICE CHAIRS    255.75
ICE MELT    462.50
    Vendor Total:    1,199.96
Fetterman, Linda  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
Fixsel, Amy  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    200.00
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  HATS – STAFF REIMBURSED    270.00
Groth, Kathi  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER
19 – FUEL FILTERS    75.08
19 – INSTALL FILTERS    208.09
    Vendor Total:    283.17
JOHN DEERE CREDIT
PARTS    35.23
PARTS    19.84
PARTS + MILEAGE    108.54
    Vendor Total:    163.61
Knowbuddy Resources  GENERAL LIBRARY BOOKS    995.49
Kryger Glass Company  15 – WINDSHIELD REPAIR    39.95
Lambert, Faith  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL
OPEN ENROLL    49,509.59
OPEN ENROLL    3,216.04
    Vendor Total:    52,725.63
Lilly, Curtis  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
Lilly, Kimberly  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC  DOT PHYSICAL    85.00
Livermore, Daniel  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    50.00
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    45.80
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    107.31
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    58.28
    Vendor Total:    211.39
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    35.42
ELECTRICITY    359.58
ELECTRICITY    46.61
ELECTRICITY    7,520.19
NATURAL GAS    312.10
ELECTRICITY    485.67
NATURAL GAS    491.48
ELECTRICITY    10.00
    Vendor Total:    9,261.05
MID-BELL MUSIC
REPAIR TENOR SAX    32.57
REEDS & MUTE    121.57
    Vendor Total:    154.14
MIDWEST WHEEL  DEF 2.5 GALLONS    122.40
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    708.50
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  FUEL    871.83
NWAEA  PAPER    291.80
NWAEA  CIM INST. MATERIALS..    769.95
    Vendor Total:    1,061.75
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECKS    122.00
Peterbilt of Sioux City  FUEL ADDITIVE    53.94
Petersen, Randal  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
Prunty, Mark  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
RECORD, THE  ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING    422.50
Rolling Oil
FUEL    3,049.50
TIRE DISPOSAL    40.00
FUEL    4,754.22
    Vendor Total:    7,843.72
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL
OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION    3,368.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT    163.25
    Vendor Total:    3,531.25
Shane’s Glass & More  DELIVER MIRRORS    150.00
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
OPEN ENROLLMENT    13,472.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT    653.00
    Vendor Total:    14,125.00
SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH  DEC. SERVICES    770.00
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.  9 TRIPS – CHILLER DOWN    3,530.43
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.  TRANS-FORMER REPLACED    367.50
    Vendor Total:    3,897.93
Thomas, Barry  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
Thompson Innovation  FIX FOB DOOR SYSTEM    200.00
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    579.26
Tomoson, Patrick  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE
COLLEGE COURSES    31,624.00
DRIVER TRAINING – HAMMAN    100.00
    Vendor Total:    31,724.00
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS
OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION    6,736.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT    489.75
    Vendor Total:    7,225.75
Wilson, Roger  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR  ELECTION SERVICE..1,678.45
Fund Total:    146,973.10    
Checking Account Total:    146,973.10

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Timeclock Plus OVERAGE    63.00
Fund Total:    1,032.00
Checking Account Total:    1,032.00

SALES TAX FUND
PAULSEN, KURT  EQUIPMENT (GOVT FUNDS)    900.00
Fund Total    900.00    
Checking Account Total    900.00

ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, JOSHUA
JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
    Vendor Total:    160.00
CHESTERMAN CO.
CONCESS    454.05
CONCESS    229.70
    Vendor Total:    683.75
CREIGHTON PREP HIGH SCHOOL  WR. ENTRY FEES    200.00
FORT DODGE HIGH SCHOOL  WR. ENTRY FEE    125.00
HARMISONS HOMETOWN FUNDRAISING  FFA FRUIT FUNDRAISER    70.80
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
NETS    44.00
JH SCOREBOOK    4.75
    Vendor Total:    48.75
IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION  FFA MEMBERSHIP/DUES    609.00
Johnson, Dwayne  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
JOHNSON, SAMUEL  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL  WR ENTRY FEE    275.00
MCKELVEY, WILLIAM  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Ranniger, Royce  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
SCHULTZ, KEVIN  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Tripoli CSD  WR. ENTRY FEES    85.00
TROUTH, GARY  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
WEST HIGH STUDENT COUNCIL  BRIGHTEN YOUR WORLD CONF.    285.00
West Sioux High School  JV WR ENTRY    60.00
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS  JV WR. ETNRY FEE    60.00
WILLMOTT, SCOTT  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising
CHOIR FUNDRAISER    510.00
BAND FUNDRAISER    989.00
    Vendor Total:    1,499.00
Fund Total:    4,896.30
Checking Account Total:    4,896.30

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
SALT    27.60
SALT    36.80
SALT    9.20
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
    Vendor Total:    117.60
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    338.08
FOOD    285.23
FOOD    254.28
FOOD    189.75
FOOD    253.56
FOOD    231.73
    Vendor Total:    1,552.63
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    68.32
FOOD    155.64
FOOD    45.44
Vendor Total:    269.40
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
FOOD    195.40
FOOD    320.42
FOOD    199.37
Vendor Total:    715.19
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.
CREDIT    (64.38)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    109.63
FOOD    1,963.58
FOOD    1,387.44
GENERAL SUPPLIES    106.58
FOOD    2,074.44
FOOD    2,436.97
GENERAL SUPPLIES    45.04
    Vendor Total:    8,059.30
US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS
FOOD    707.99
CREDIT    (27.28)
    Vendor Total:    680.71
Fund Total:    11,394.83    
Checking Account Total:    11,394.83    

PREPAID — APPROVED JANUARY 2020
OPERATING FUND
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES FOR PPEL LEVY    922.50
Center Point Energy  NATURAL GAS    531.61
Lambert, Faith  CELL PHONE REIMB – 1ST SEMESTER    100.00
Penguin Patch Holiday Shop  TAG FUNDRAISER    1,745.10
RICK TROW PRODUCTIONS, INC.  CAREER GAME    83.95
Teaching Strategies LLC  Preschool Instructional Supplies    522.50
Fund Total:    5,254.15    
Checking Account Total:    5,254.15

SALES TAX FUND
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson   Trust 513 Fair St. Purchase    104,663.36
Fund Total:    104,663.36    
Checking Account Total:    104,663.36

ACTIVITY FUND
McElrath, Adam  FI NALS STATE WR TICKETS    865.50
Stratton, Casey or Jill  REFUND UNIFORM    70.00
Fund Total    935.50    
Checking Account Total    935.50

PREPAID — APPROVED JANUARY 2020
ACTIVITY FUND
Buckstead, Jerry  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
GOTTLIEB, JOEL  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
HENRICH, COLIN  BB OFFICIAL    80.00
JENNESS, LLOYD  BB OFFICIAL    160.00
KREBER, CHRISTOPHER  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
LUBBERS, CALEB  JH OFFICIAL    80.00
MAXFIELD, KEN  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
MCPIKE, MILT  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
OSWALD, KYLE  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Pedersen, Les  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
PERKINS, FRED  BB OFFICIAL    150.00
POLLOW, GENE  JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
POLLOW, TAYLOR  JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
RILEY, DYLAN  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
UHL, JASON  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
VAN GINKEL, BLAKE  JH OFFICIAL    80.00
Wilcox, John  JV BB OFFICIAL    80.00
WINKLEPLECK, MIKE  WR. OFFICIAL    215.00
Zalme, Mark BB OFFICIAL    150.00
Fund Total:    2,260.00    
Checking Account Total:    2,260.00

