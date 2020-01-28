Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — January 13, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

January 13, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on January 13, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Kim Hamman, Kelsey Schramm, Tonya Bauer, Pamela Parks, Marvy Frafjord, Julie Hayden, Marie Muckey, Kelly McElrath, Addi McElrath, and Jenny Tschirren.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: none.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the minutes for December 10, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $146,973.10, the PPEL Fund for $1,032.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $900.00, the Activity Fund for $4,896.30, the Lunch Fund for $11,394.83 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $26,772.00, Sales Tax Fund for $107,907.64, Activity Fund for $12,726.81, and the Lunch for $115.92. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Gilbert – Report, Glackin – Report

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the open enrollment request of Belinda Madin for Aliviyah (3rd) and Asher (4th) Noreen to attend WC for 19-20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the amended wellness goals as recommended by the Wellness Committee for Board Policy 507.9 “Wellness Policy”. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Early Retirement Policy discussions and request by Para’s for retirement items.

Building, Grounds, Transportation Camera System for Route Busses – Glackin presented quotes, board discussion, tabled until March or April meeting.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to accept the resignations of Connie Brockhaus as para. as of Dec. 13, 2019 and Pat Hansen as Family and Consumer Science teacher at the end of this school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve Danika Wollesen as a Para. effective 1/2/20 and Maycie yanacheak as student worker at $8.45/hour for 6 hours/day until school is out, then 8 hours per day, effective 1/13/20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve Pat Tomoson as Archery Club Sponsor for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:

• Moved by Thomson, second by Lloyd to approve volunteer Robotics coach Donny Reblitz for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye with Reblitz not voting.

• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve the FFA fundraiser and grant writing for “Meals from the Heartland” as presented by FFA Sponsor, Ag Teacher – Kelsey Schramm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Modified Allowable Growth – Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Dropout Prevention/At Risk for $99,654 for the 2020-21 budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Visitor Comments – none.

• For the Good of the Cause – Mr. Glackin will look into possible sharing opportunities with other schools for Family and Consumer Science next year. Donny Reblitz suggested the board have IASB come before a monthly meeting to review WC financial trends and fund information. Doug updated on the newly purchased property from the Leisinger estate – just waiting on the deed. Adam Lloyd had questions on financial reports.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:50. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — JANUARY 2020

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. REPLACE CPU ON SYSTEM – INSURANCE 3,646.99

3D Security, Inc. REPLACE SHOP HEAT SENSOR 855.12

Vendor Total: 4,502.11

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN. 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 136.88

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASH 76.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE

FIRE EXTINGUISHER 59.95

SIGN 14.85

Vendor Total: 74.80

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC PLUMBING REPAIR 300.00

Clark’s Hardware LATE FEES 4.56

Cornhusker International 17 – BLOWER MOTOR 57.48

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS

CLEANING SUPPLIES 225.96

OFFICE CHAIRS 255.75

OFFICE CHAIRS 255.75

ICE MELT 462.50

Vendor Total: 1,199.96

Fetterman, Linda CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Fixsel, Amy CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 200.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame HATS – STAFF REIMBURSED 270.00

Groth, Kathi CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

19 – FUEL FILTERS 75.08

19 – INSTALL FILTERS 208.09

Vendor Total: 283.17

JOHN DEERE CREDIT

PARTS 35.23

PARTS 19.84

PARTS + MILEAGE 108.54

Vendor Total: 163.61

Knowbuddy Resources GENERAL LIBRARY BOOKS 995.49

Kryger Glass Company 15 – WINDSHIELD REPAIR 39.95

Lambert, Faith CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLL 49,509.59

OPEN ENROLL 3,216.04

Vendor Total: 52,725.63

Lilly, Curtis CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Lilly, Kimberly CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DOT PHYSICAL 85.00

Livermore, Daniel CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 45.80

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 107.31

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 58.28

Vendor Total: 211.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 35.42

ELECTRICITY 359.58

ELECTRICITY 46.61

ELECTRICITY 7,520.19

NATURAL GAS 312.10

ELECTRICITY 485.67

NATURAL GAS 491.48

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 9,261.05

MID-BELL MUSIC

REPAIR TENOR SAX 32.57

REEDS & MUTE 121.57

Vendor Total: 154.14

MIDWEST WHEEL DEF 2.5 GALLONS 122.40

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 708.50

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 871.83

NWAEA PAPER 291.80

NWAEA CIM INST. MATERIALS.. 769.95

Vendor Total: 1,061.75

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 122.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City FUEL ADDITIVE 53.94

Petersen, Randal CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Prunty, Mark CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

RECORD, THE ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING 422.50

Rolling Oil

FUEL 3,049.50

TIRE DISPOSAL 40.00

FUEL 4,754.22

Vendor Total: 7,843.72

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 3,368.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 163.25

Vendor Total: 3,531.25

Shane’s Glass & More DELIVER MIRRORS 150.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

OPEN ENROLLMENT 13,472.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 653.00

Vendor Total: 14,125.00

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH DEC. SERVICES 770.00

SUTER SERVICES, C.W. 9 TRIPS – CHILLER DOWN 3,530.43

SUTER SERVICES, C.W. TRANS-FORMER REPLACED 367.50

Vendor Total: 3,897.93

Thomas, Barry CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

Thompson Innovation FIX FOB DOOR SYSTEM 200.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 579.26

Tomoson, Patrick CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE

COLLEGE COURSES 31,624.00

DRIVER TRAINING – HAMMAN 100.00

Vendor Total: 31,724.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 6,736.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 489.75

Vendor Total: 7,225.75

Wilson, Roger CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION SERVICE..1,678.45

Fund Total: 146,973.10

Checking Account Total: 146,973.10

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Timeclock Plus OVERAGE 63.00

Fund Total: 1,032.00

Checking Account Total: 1,032.00

SALES TAX FUND

PAULSEN, KURT EQUIPMENT (GOVT FUNDS) 900.00

Fund Total 900.00

Checking Account Total 900.00

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA

JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 454.05

CONCESS 229.70

Vendor Total: 683.75

CREIGHTON PREP HIGH SCHOOL WR. ENTRY FEES 200.00

FORT DODGE HIGH SCHOOL WR. ENTRY FEE 125.00

HARMISONS HOMETOWN FUNDRAISING FFA FRUIT FUNDRAISER 70.80

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

NETS 44.00

JH SCOREBOOK 4.75

Vendor Total: 48.75

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA MEMBERSHIP/DUES 609.00

Johnson, Dwayne BB OFFICIAL 105.00

JOHNSON, SAMUEL BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL WR ENTRY FEE 275.00

MCKELVEY, WILLIAM BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Ranniger, Royce BB OFFICIAL 105.00

SCHULTZ, KEVIN BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Tripoli CSD WR. ENTRY FEES 85.00

TROUTH, GARY BB OFFICIAL 105.00

WEST HIGH STUDENT COUNCIL BRIGHTEN YOUR WORLD CONF. 285.00

West Sioux High School JV WR ENTRY 60.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS JV WR. ETNRY FEE 60.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising

CHOIR FUNDRAISER 510.00

BAND FUNDRAISER 989.00

Vendor Total: 1,499.00

Fund Total: 4,896.30

Checking Account Total: 4,896.30

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 36.80

SALT 9.20

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 117.60

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 338.08

FOOD 285.23

FOOD 254.28

FOOD 189.75

FOOD 253.56

FOOD 231.73

Vendor Total: 1,552.63

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 68.32

FOOD 155.64

FOOD 45.44

Vendor Total: 269.40

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 195.40

FOOD 320.42

FOOD 199.37

Vendor Total: 715.19

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

CREDIT (64.38)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 109.63

FOOD 1,963.58

FOOD 1,387.44

GENERAL SUPPLIES 106.58

FOOD 2,074.44

FOOD 2,436.97

GENERAL SUPPLIES 45.04

Vendor Total: 8,059.30

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 707.99

CREDIT (27.28)

Vendor Total: 680.71

Fund Total: 11,394.83

Checking Account Total: 11,394.83

PREPAID — APPROVED JANUARY 2020

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES FOR PPEL LEVY 922.50

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS 531.61

Lambert, Faith CELL PHONE REIMB – 1ST SEMESTER 100.00

Penguin Patch Holiday Shop TAG FUNDRAISER 1,745.10

RICK TROW PRODUCTIONS, INC. CAREER GAME 83.95

Teaching Strategies LLC Preschool Instructional Supplies 522.50

Fund Total: 5,254.15

Checking Account Total: 5,254.15

SALES TAX FUND

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson Trust 513 Fair St. Purchase 104,663.36

Fund Total: 104,663.36

Checking Account Total: 104,663.36

ACTIVITY FUND

McElrath, Adam FI NALS STATE WR TICKETS 865.50

Stratton, Casey or Jill REFUND UNIFORM 70.00

Fund Total 935.50

Checking Account Total 935.50

PREPAID — APPROVED JANUARY 2020

ACTIVITY FUND

Buckstead, Jerry BB OFFICIAL 105.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL BB OFFICIAL 105.00

HENRICH, COLIN BB OFFICIAL 80.00

JENNESS, LLOYD BB OFFICIAL 160.00

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LUBBERS, CALEB JH OFFICIAL 80.00

MAXFIELD, KEN BB OFFICIAL 105.00

MCPIKE, MILT BB OFFICIAL 105.00

OSWALD, KYLE BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Pedersen, Les BB OFFICIAL 105.00

PERKINS, FRED BB OFFICIAL 150.00

POLLOW, GENE JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

RILEY, DYLAN BB OFFICIAL 105.00

UHL, JASON BB OFFICIAL 105.00

VAN GINKEL, BLAKE JH OFFICIAL 80.00

Wilcox, John JV BB OFFICIAL 80.00

WINKLEPLECK, MIKE WR. OFFICIAL 215.00

Zalme, Mark BB OFFICIAL 150.00

Fund Total: 2,260.00

Checking Account Total: 2,260.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020