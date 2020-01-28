Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — January 22, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

January 22, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session in the High School Library on January 22, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:31 pm.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Koele. Absent: Thomsen.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve Modified Allowable growth of $44,720 for increasing enrollment and $24249 for open enrollment out not on the Fall 2018 count, for a total of $68,969. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to adjourn at 7:32. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 30, 2020