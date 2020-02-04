Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 21, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
January 21, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 21, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 14, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims paid on 1/21/20 as presented.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve tabling the limited services and road maintenance agreement until January 28, 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Julie Madden as the rural representative to the Akron Library Board to fulfill a 6-year term.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the County Semi Annual report of funds from July 2019 to December 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve setting the tax spending budget public hearing for 10 am on February 11, 2020 and the FY 2020-21 County budget public hearing on March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve final plans STBG-SWAP-CO75(160)—FG-75.  Motion Carried.

Mike VanOtterloo, Plymouth County Sheriff, presented the Sheriff, Jail and Communication Center FY 20-21 budget.  Kirk Hatting and Jeff TeBrink reviewed the communication center operations, budget and need for an additional full- time dispatcher beginning in FY 2020-21.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a communication center rate increase per capita of $1.25 for the cities in Plymouth County for FY 2020-21 and for a proposed increase of an additional $1.00 per year in FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, and FY 2023-24 which will need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors each year respectively.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve funding an additional full-time dispatcher for the Communication Center in FY 2020-21 as budgeted by the Sheriff.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-21-2020
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier contract    180.99
AgriVision Equipment parts    87.75
Dan Albert  Board of Adj. meetings    92.48
Craig Anderson  mileage    704.70
Nancy Anderson  Board of Adj. meetings    115.68
Anthony Plumbing, Heating  duplex repairs & labor    1009.50
Arnold Motor Supply  SHOP TOOLS    655.99
Bekins Fire & Safety  SAFETY    96.90
Shirley Benson  Board of Adj. meetings    100.68
Blohm Inspection/Environmental  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    3342.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    120.00
Bomgaars  supplies    64.65
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Burlington Northern RR  FLASHING LIGHTS    254.94
Burnight Glass  glass replacement    534.55
Campbell’s Electric  LEC repairs    4800.00
Carroll Construction Supply  SAFETY    305.26
Carrot-Top Industries  flag pole light    90.44
Casey’s Business  fuel    3344.77
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    203.72
Christensen Bros.  construction project    2711.15
Cobblestone Inn & Suites  LODGING    315.84
Cornhusker International  PARTS    74.06
T&L Tools  SHOP TOOLS    479.95
City of Craig  SUNDRY    433.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    3243.47
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    268.60
Dell Marketing  weed comm. laptop/software    1988.86
James V. Dennison  Board of Adj meetings    132.00
Des Moines Stamp  office supplies    327.75
Victoria DeVos  cell phone    92.79
Dickinson Co. Sheriff  service    30.00
DLT Solutions SUPPLIES    205.80
Diana Dowhower  office supplies    4.24
Eakes Inc.  SUPPLIES    300.03
Fareway  kitchen supplies    210.18
Stacey Feldman  reimbursements    152.23
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    1188.96
FORCE America  PARTS    419.29
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    559.80
FP Mailing Solutions  postage machine lease    456.00
Frontier  phone services    3326.53
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    5.95
Geo-Comm Corporation  maintenance for mapping    6590.00
Jolynn Goodchild  ISAC reimb.    372.81
Hardware Hank  supplies  12.95
Jamie Hauser  mileage  91.24
City of Hinton  tower  492.19
Jenna Hodgson  reimb. certified mail    23.25
ICCS  workshop    230.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    271.96
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    10.95
IOVA  recertification  55.00
Iowa DARE Assoc.  membership dues    100.00
Iowa Dept of Agric. & Land Steward  Apiary inspections    200.00
Iowa DNR  well permit fees    25.00
Iowa Dept. of Public Safety  Iowa System    2334.00
Iowa Prison Industries  sign post    26.40
Iowa Secretary of State  voter reg. fee    3108.35
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    180.00
ISAA  membership dues    990.00
ISAC  conference registrations    1140.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    588.25
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6183.75
Janelle Johnson  program fee    150.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    2565.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    36.64
Lancaster County Sheriff  service    35.00
City of Le Mars  water    558.22
Le Mars Agri Center  elk feed    499.62
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transports    450.00
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce  membership dues    90.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  subscription/publications    312.58
Le Mars Veterinary Clinic  elk testing    200.93
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    1368.66
Mark Marienau  MEALS & LODGING    111.26
Don Mathews  Board of Adj. meetings    185.28
MD Products Inc. PARTS    548.96
Menards  supplies    211.10
Microfilm Imaging Systems  service agreement    288.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    2945.06
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    9.37
Minnehaha Co. Sheriff  service    50.00
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    200.00
National Assoc. Co. Engineers  registration    645.00
NACVSO  membership fees    200.00
Jacob Neubrand  MEALS    35.30
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1219.76
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    211.80
One Office Solutions  office supplies    405.54
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging    11,079.16
Plymouth County EMS  rural grant fund    3790.56
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transport    2.50
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1825.54
Premier Communications  phone    985.73
Darin Raymond  chair mat    112.34
Red’s Printing  signage & printing    369.40
RICOH USA  DHS copier contract    112.38
Rudy’s Repair  SHOP TOOLS    106.95
Sam’s Club  kitchen supplies    858.27
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  unleaded fuel    1703.02
Scheels  L.E. ammunition    319.98
Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    62,520.00
SHRED-IT USA  shred services    62.25
Simpco  Q1-HMGP drawdown    34,925.00
Rick Singer  CELL PHONE ALLOWANCE  90.00
Sioux Sales Company  blood test kits    39.80
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    217.55
The Station sander battery    119.99
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Mark D. Sturgeon  transcripts    19.00
Taggart’s Power Sports  parts    73.98
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    309.92
The Record  publications    182.16
Thomson West Group  court info services    1475.16
Daniel & LeAnn Tindall  FENCE    1181.50
Total Fire Protection  sprinkler heads    293.49
Total Motors  repairs    2060.80
Treasurer State of IA  cabin taxes    22.00
UMB Bank  administrative fee    180.56
Union County Electric  tower    84.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    173.13
U.S. POST Office  stamps    55.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    230.55
VISA  Sheriff’s misc. expenses    100.68
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    439.36
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    49.30
Wellmark  insurance premium    466.94
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    523.13
Wex Bank  fuel    4867.48
Williams & Company  FY ’18-’19 audit    2000.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    1535.50
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    15,311.74

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 6, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

