Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 21, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 21, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 21, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 14, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims paid on 1/21/20 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve tabling the limited services and road maintenance agreement until January 28, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Julie Madden as the rural representative to the Akron Library Board to fulfill a 6-year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the County Semi Annual report of funds from July 2019 to December 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve setting the tax spending budget public hearing for 10 am on February 11, 2020 and the FY 2020-21 County budget public hearing on March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve final plans STBG-SWAP-CO75(160)—FG-75. Motion Carried.

Mike VanOtterloo, Plymouth County Sheriff, presented the Sheriff, Jail and Communication Center FY 20-21 budget. Kirk Hatting and Jeff TeBrink reviewed the communication center operations, budget and need for an additional full- time dispatcher beginning in FY 2020-21.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a communication center rate increase per capita of $1.25 for the cities in Plymouth County for FY 2020-21 and for a proposed increase of an additional $1.00 per year in FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, and FY 2023-24 which will need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors each year respectively. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve funding an additional full-time dispatcher for the Communication Center in FY 2020-21 as budgeted by the Sheriff. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-21-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Advanced Systems copier contract 180.99

AgriVision Equipment parts 87.75

Dan Albert Board of Adj. meetings 92.48

Craig Anderson mileage 704.70

Nancy Anderson Board of Adj. meetings 115.68

Anthony Plumbing, Heating duplex repairs & labor 1009.50

Arnold Motor Supply SHOP TOOLS 655.99

Bekins Fire & Safety SAFETY 96.90

Shirley Benson Board of Adj. meetings 100.68

Blohm Inspection/Environmental OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3342.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 120.00

Bomgaars supplies 64.65

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Burlington Northern RR FLASHING LIGHTS 254.94

Burnight Glass glass replacement 534.55

Campbell’s Electric LEC repairs 4800.00

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 305.26

Carrot-Top Industries flag pole light 90.44

Casey’s Business fuel 3344.77

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 203.72

Christensen Bros. construction project 2711.15

Cobblestone Inn & Suites LODGING 315.84

Cornhusker International PARTS 74.06

T&L Tools SHOP TOOLS 479.95

City of Craig SUNDRY 433.00

CWD kitchen supplies 3243.47

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 268.60

Dell Marketing weed comm. laptop/software 1988.86

James V. Dennison Board of Adj meetings 132.00

Des Moines Stamp office supplies 327.75

Victoria DeVos cell phone 92.79

Dickinson Co. Sheriff service 30.00

DLT Solutions SUPPLIES 205.80

Diana Dowhower office supplies 4.24

Eakes Inc. SUPPLIES 300.03

Fareway kitchen supplies 210.18

Stacey Feldman reimbursements 152.23

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 1188.96

FORCE America PARTS 419.29

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 559.80

FP Mailing Solutions postage machine lease 456.00

Frontier phone services 3326.53

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 5.95

Geo-Comm Corporation maintenance for mapping 6590.00

Jolynn Goodchild ISAC reimb. 372.81

Hardware Hank supplies 12.95

Jamie Hauser mileage 91.24

City of Hinton tower 492.19

Jenna Hodgson reimb. certified mail 23.25

ICCS workshop 230.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 271.96

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 10.95

IOVA recertification 55.00

Iowa DARE Assoc. membership dues 100.00

Iowa Dept of Agric. & Land Steward Apiary inspections 200.00

Iowa DNR well permit fees 25.00

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety Iowa System 2334.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign post 26.40

Iowa Secretary of State voter reg. fee 3108.35

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 180.00

ISAA membership dues 990.00

ISAC conference registrations 1140.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 588.25

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6183.75

Janelle Johnson program fee 150.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 2565.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 36.64

Lancaster County Sheriff service 35.00

City of Le Mars water 558.22

Le Mars Agri Center elk feed 499.62

Le Mars Ambulance Service transports 450.00

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce membership dues 90.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 312.58

Le Mars Veterinary Clinic elk testing 200.93

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 1368.66

Mark Marienau MEALS & LODGING 111.26

Don Mathews Board of Adj. meetings 185.28

MD Products Inc. PARTS 548.96

Menards supplies 211.10

Microfilm Imaging Systems service agreement 288.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2945.06

Midwest Wheel PARTS 9.37

Minnehaha Co. Sheriff service 50.00

Mullally Properties rent assistance 200.00

National Assoc. Co. Engineers registration 645.00

NACVSO membership fees 200.00

Jacob Neubrand MEALS 35.30

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1219.76

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 211.80

One Office Solutions office supplies 405.54

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging 11,079.16

Plymouth County EMS rural grant fund 3790.56

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport 2.50

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1825.54

Premier Communications phone 985.73

Darin Raymond chair mat 112.34

Red’s Printing signage & printing 369.40

RICOH USA DHS copier contract 112.38

Rudy’s Repair SHOP TOOLS 106.95

Sam’s Club kitchen supplies 858.27

Sapp Bros. Petroleum unleaded fuel 1703.02

Scheels L.E. ammunition 319.98

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 62,520.00

SHRED-IT USA shred services 62.25

Simpco Q1-HMGP drawdown 34,925.00

Rick Singer CELL PHONE ALLOWANCE 90.00

Sioux Sales Company blood test kits 39.80

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 217.55

The Station sander battery 119.99

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Mark D. Sturgeon transcripts 19.00

Taggart’s Power Sports parts 73.98

The Home Depot Pro supplies 309.92

The Record publications 182.16

Thomson West Group court info services 1475.16

Daniel & LeAnn Tindall FENCE 1181.50

Total Fire Protection sprinkler heads 293.49

Total Motors repairs 2060.80

Treasurer State of IA cabin taxes 22.00

UMB Bank administrative fee 180.56

Union County Electric tower 84.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 173.13

U.S. POST Office stamps 55.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 230.55

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 100.68

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 439.36

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 49.30

Wellmark insurance premium 466.94

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 523.13

Wex Bank fuel 4867.48

Williams & Company FY ’18-’19 audit 2000.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 1535.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 15,311.74

