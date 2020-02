Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — January 21, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 01/21/2020 – 01/21/2020

4-WAY STOP SHOP Gas – Bookmobile 36.10

ACE ENGINE & PARTS Parts #329 45.79

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. Office Supplies 423.43

B & B CLEANING SPEC. Janitorial service 1,450.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY Extinguisher maintenance 807.25

BOMGAARS Shop Tools 321.13

BURKE ENGINEERING Door threshold 59.95

BUXNDUX LUBRICATION Grease 141.00

CARDIS MFG. CO. Snow removal, salt 254.00

CENTURYLINK Shop Telephone 149.37

CHAPMAN***, DONNA M. Postage 35.25

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE Garbage service/Little 143.32

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES Pre-employment Physical 105.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY General Assistance 9,425.87

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL Brackets and muffler 530.17

CRITTENTON CENTER Shelter 13,948.35

DARE IOWA INC. Membership 2020 100.00

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Wire 4,581.31

DENNIS SUPPLY Furnace parts 32.57

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Office Supplies 100.86

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL Softener rental 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION Cockroach treatment 294.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Radio and Related 4,970.65

FEDEX 81003 Postage 20.80

FOX HYDRAULICS Parts #35 200.00

FRED PRYOR SEMINARS A.B. Supervisor Training 99.00

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS Pierson: Telephone/Int 262.87

Gale 104302 Books 59.22

GILL***, PATRICK F. JEOLC Conference Travel 387.44

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Custodial supplies 2,072.35

HEISSEL***, DANIEL 4 Way Stop/Fuel for Tr 88.50

HYDRAULIC SALES Parts #504 761.90

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Benefit 5,538.94

INTOXIMETERS INC. Household Supplies 66.00

IOWA EMERGENCY MANG IEMA 2020 Membership 150.00

IOWA WEED COMMISSION Jered Jepsen’s Registr 140.00

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE Dental Premiums 4,828.84

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSOC. Spring ISAC-Julie 950.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Filters #44 212.36

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP. Uniforms 1,226.44

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE Tire repair/Southwood 21.29

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA CJ Work Comp 255.07

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY Furnace parts 8.41

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Oil 155.37

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD Books 213.50

KAMINSKY, SULLENBER FTO School 2,100.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY Ammo 2,614.20

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET Parts #36 585.87

KRIS ENGINEERING INC. Blades 13,049.50

KRUID***, THERESA D. Canon PowerShot ELPH 120.81

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICE Interpreting 36.85

LEEDS PHARMACY CK Work Comp 368.27

LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816) 911 circuits Account # 420.22

LP GILL, INC. County Landfill 52,623.35

MAILHOUSE Metering contract 1,369.72

MALLOY ELECTRIC MOTOR Freight elevator parts 511.64

MCQUEENS SOFT WATER Water purification 991.00

MENARDS 199721 Fire rig & shop supplies 678.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY Electric DC19 331.45

MIDAMERICA BOOKS Books 331.15

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Alarm monitoring JN20 128.00

MIDWEST MONITORING Bracelet Rental 1,800.00

MIDWEST WHEEL Parts 159.94

MOVILLE, CITY OF Water, Sewer, Garbage 31.50

MOVILLE RECORD Legal Publications 1,252.61

MURPHY TRACTOR Parts #417 1,196.47

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. Diesel 20,749.58

NORTHERN BALANCE Service and Calib of s 181.00

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH Vehicle Supplies 794.11

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERV. Parts #217 1,249.50

OFFICE ELEMENTS Office Supplies 54.23

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 2,442.50

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Bolts 38.86

PENWORTHY COMPANY Books 143.19

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUD. ME Reimbursement 3,206.30

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tires & Tubes 400.00

QUALITY TELECOMMUN Phone System Programming 150.00

RECORD PRINTING New Year’s Cards 78.15

RESERVE ACCOUNT Postage – BOS 485.00

RICOH USA, INC. Contract 484.18

ROBINSON, JOHN DC19 MOR testing 10.00

ROLLING OIL Oil Change – Bookmobile 53.88

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE Legal Publications 396.71

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE ME Transport 1,750.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. Comm. Center 92,138.44

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT Water testing for DPNC 25.00

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY Knob, keys 260.50

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL 3rd Qtr County Support 8,330.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 254.43

SPEE DEE DELIVERY Delivery Service 170.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Office Supplies 1,077.33

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN Office Equipment 199.96

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP. Parts #501 71.86

Summit Food Service Weekly Meals 1,289.34

T & W TIRE & RETREA Tire repair – Traverse 18.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC New electric panel 1,750.00

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Parts #223 137.41

TRANE COMPANY Chiller repair 1,559.51

TREASURER STATE Hotel-Motel sales tax 452.00

TRI-TECH SALES Boiler part 76.85

TRISTAR RISK MANAGE Annual Admin Fee 12,420.00

Tyler Business Form 1095 C forms 132.20

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Tyler implementation 31.25

UHL FEED STORE INC. Batteries 205.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH Car Washes 445.67

US BANK EQUIPMENT Savin Lease 121.14

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL Pierson Shed – lights 199.29

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

VERIZON WIRELESS phone charges: Verizon 7,192.31

WASTE MANAGEMENT Garbage 370.05

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 62,764.08

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. Garbage 120.00

WILLIAMS & COMPANY FY19 Audit 7,900.00

WILSON, LISA M. Civil Service Commission 375.00

WOODBURY CNTY EXTEN Comm Ag registration 315.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC Electric service-DC19 3,947.24

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. Copy paper 30.00

YOUTH SHELTER CARE Shelter 1,446.15

ZIEGLER INC Batteries 395.48

———————————————

Grand Total: 376,693

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 6, 2020