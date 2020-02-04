Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 17, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 17, 2019

FIFTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

John Williams, a resident of District 2, expressed concerns about Jeremy Taylor’s residency and status as a Board Member.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 17, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 10, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,764,253.10. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution the abatement of taxes Donna Johnson mobile home VIN #KB0623A.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,929

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Donna Johnson is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN KB0623A located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN KB0623A 1977 Bendix Custom

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes have taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Donna Johnson.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution the abatement of taxes for Lake Forest mobile home VIN #05L22075.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,930

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN # 05L22075 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN # 05L22075 1986 Liberty

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution the abatement of taxes for Regency of Iowa mobile home VIN #22GCS3050.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,931

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Regency of Iowa is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 22GCS3050 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 22GCS3050 1973 General

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Regency of Iowa

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution the abatement of taxes for Lake Forest mobile home VIN #03561324H.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,932

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 03561324H located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 03561324H

1974 Homette

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution the abatement of taxes for Yes Communities VIN 04510545Y, VIN 33988AB, VIN S0170, VIN 98A17884S, and VIN R255387.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,933

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 04510545Y, VIN 33988AB, VIN S0170, VIN 98A17884S, VIN R255387 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 04510545Y – 1989 Cutlass

VIN 33988AB – 1980 Marshfield

VIN S0170 – 1972 Broadmore

VIN 98A17884S – 1989 Shar-Lo

VIN R255387 – 1993 Schult

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Communities.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Karla Fergen, Senior Clerk, Human Resources, effective 12-07-19, deceased; the appointment of Benjamin Ronfeldt, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads, effective 12-18-19, $23.73/hour, Job Vacancy posted 10-1-19. Entry Level Salary: $23.73/hour; the reclassification of Athena Ladeas, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney, effective 01-05-20, $100,681/year, 6.7% = $6,382/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 11 3 Step 12; the appointment of Brodie Monroe, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 01-06-2020, $19.86/hour, Job Vacancy Posted 10-30-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour; the reclassification of Steven Roder, Maintenance Technician, Building Serices, effective 01-07-2020, $23.33/hour, 10% = $2.21/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 4/Step 4 to Grade 4/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve the resolution thanking JoAnn Sadler for her services on the Board of Adjustment.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,934

A RESOLUTION THANKING

AND COMMENDING JOANN SADLER

FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, JoAnn Sadler has capably served Woodbury County as a member of the quasi-judicial Board of Adjustment for 8 years from January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2019; and

WHEREAS, the service given by JoAnn Sadler has been characterized as exemplary by her dedication to the best interest of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

WHEREAS, JoAnn Sadler has contributed to the betterment of the county by hearing and deciding on matters related to the county zoning and flood plain ordinance, including variances and conditional uses; and

WHEREAS, notable actions made by the Board of Adjustment during JoAnn Sadler’s tenure include the review and approval of various commercial developments, public and private infrastructure improvements, and amendments to the county zoning ordinance to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses throughout rural unincorporated Woodbury County, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends JoAnn Sadler for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, JoAnn Sadler.

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented on the proposed Law Enforcement Center pertaining to matters of scope, capacity, size, location, costs, funding, appearance, staffing and operation, and other pertinent aspects of the project which may be brought to the boardís attention for review. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. on the proposal to enter into a loan agreement and issue bonds for the purpose of financing improvements to county roads.

Rod Earlywine, Sergeant Bluff Schools, expressed concerns opposing using TIF revenue for road improvements.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve a resolution expressing interest to enter into General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvements Loan Agreement and issue General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvement Bonds. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,935

Expressing Intent to Enter Into General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvements Loan Agreement and issue General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvements Bonds

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, has established the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area, pursuant to Chapter 403 of the Code of Iowa, has approved an urban renewal plan for that Area and has approved an urban renewal project consisting of constructing improvements to all County roads, bridges and culverts in order to assist economic development (the “Urban Renewal Project”); and

WHEREAS, the Board has proposed to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvements Loan Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) and issue General Obligation Urban Renewal County Road Improvements Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000 (the “Bonds”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 331.402 of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of financing the Urban Renewal Project, and has published notice and held a hearing on the proposal; and

WHEREAS, the County intends to enter into the Loan Agreement and to issue the Bonds in the future;

NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. The Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its intent to enter into the Loan Agreement and issue the Bonds in the future and further declares that this resolution shall constitute the “additional action” required by Section 331.402 of the Code of Iowa.

Section 2. All resolutions or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.

Passed and approved this 17th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Information was presented on the bonding procedures involving the gravel project and the proposed justice center. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 30, 2019. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 6, 2020