Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 23, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 23, 2019

FIFTY-SECOND MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, Radig, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Citizen Concerns

Motion Radig by second by Taylor to approve the agenda for December 23, 2019. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 17, 2019 meeting.

To approve the claims totaling $377,652.45.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a notice of property sale resolution for parcel #864306456003 (aka 2nd Avenue) for Tuesday, January 7th at 4:35pm.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,936

Parcel #864306456003

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Vacated Lots Twelve and Thirteen (12 & 13) Block Three (3) of 6-86-43, in the City of Oto and Woodbury County, Iowa (2nd Avenue)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 7th Day of January, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 7th Day of January, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $763.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the property and casualty polices with One Beacon and Travelers Insurance for calendar year 2020.

To approve the renewal of Woodbury County's Life and Disability Insurance with The Standard Like Insurance Company. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig postpone approval of the environmental site study and conduct initial test borings in an amount not to exceed $4,000.00.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District. The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve granting an access easement across county property to the Haddock Farm in section 15, T-86N, R-45W. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the low bid for FM-C097(136)ó55-97 from Knife River Corporation for $1,991,352.65. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a resolution adopting Articles of Incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and authorizing the execution of the Articles of Incorporation. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,938

RESOLUTION ADOPTING ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

TO FORM THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY

AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (the “County”), is a political subdivision, organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the County has approached the City of Sioux City, Iowa (the “City”) with a proposal to establish a Joint County and City Building Authority pursuant to Iowa Code Section 346.27 (the “Authority”) for the purposes of building and financing a new law enforcement center for joint use by the City and County; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 provides that a county may join with its county seat to incorporate a joint authority for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, demolishing, improving, enlarging, equipping, furnishing, repairing, maintaining, and operating a public building; and

WHEREAS, the City is the county seat of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 further provides that the incorporation of an authority shall be accomplished by the adoption of articles of incorporation by the governing body of each incorporating unit; and

WHEREAS, the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

That the form and content of the Articles of Incorporation, the provisions of which are incorporated herein by reference, be and the same hereby are in all respects authorized, approved and confirmed, and the Chairperson and the County Auditor be and they hereby are authorized, empowered and directed to execute, attest, seal and deliver the Articles of Incorporation for and on behalf of the County in substantially the form and content now before this meeting, but with such changes, modifications, additions or deletions therein as shall be approved by such officers, and that from and after the execution and delivery of the Articles of Incorporation, the Chairperson and the County Auditor are hereby authorized, empowered and directed to do all such acts and things and to execute all such documents as may be necessary to carry out and comply with the provisions of Iowa Code Section 346.27 and the Articles of Incorporation as executed.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a resolution appointing a Commissioner to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority’s Board of Commissioners. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,939

RESOLUTION APPOINTING COMMISSIONER TO

WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

AUTHORITY’S BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (the “County”), is a political subdivision, organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the County has approached the City of Sioux City, Iowa (the “City”) with a proposal to establish a Joint County and City Building Authority pursuant to Iowa Code Section 346.27 (the “Authority”) for the purposes of building and financing a new law enforcement center for joint use by the City and County; and

WHEREAS, the County has now adopted a resolution adopting Articles of Incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and has authorized the execution of the Articles of Incorporation; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 requires that the Authority be directed and governed by a Board of Commissioners of three members, one to be elected by the Board of Supervisors of the County from the area outside of the county seat, one to be elected by the City Council of the City from the area inside the City, and one to be elected by the joint action of the Board of Supervisors of the County and the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the County hereby intends to appoint its first Commissioner to the Board of Commissioners of the Authority to serve a two-year term; and

WHEREAS, the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. Appointment. Rocky De Witt, currently residing outside of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, is hereby appointed to serve as the County’s initial Commissioner on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority’s Board of Commissioners for a term of two years beginning on January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2021.

Section 2. Compensation. The Commissioner shall not receive compensation in connection with his or her services as a Commissioner but shall be entitled to reimbursement for any actual and necessary expenditures in connection with the performance of the Commissioner’s duties.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a resolution appointing a Commissioner to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority’s Board of Commissioners subject to concurrence of the City of Sioux City, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,940

RESOLUTION APPOINTING COMMISSIONER TO WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY’S BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SUBJECT TO THE CONCURRENCE OF THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY, IOWA

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (the “County”), is a political subdivision, organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the County has approached the City of Sioux City, Iowa (the “City”) with a proposal to establish a Joint County and City Building Authority pursuant to Iowa Code Section 346.27 (the “Authority”) for the purposes of building and financing a new law enforcement center for joint use by the City and County; and

WHEREAS, the County has now adopted a resolution adopting Articles of Incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and has authorized the execution of the Articles of Incorporation; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 requires that the Authority be directed and governed by a Board of Commissioners of three members, one to be elected by the Board of Supervisors of the County from the area outside of the county seat, one to be elected by the City Council of the City from the area inside the City, and one to be elected by the joint action of the Board of Supervisors of the County and the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the County hereby intends to appoint the third Commissioner to the Board of Commissioners of the Authority to serve a six-year term subject to the concurrence of the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. Appointment. Subject to concurrence by the City Council of the City, Ron Wieck, is hereby appointed to serve as the initial Commissioner elected by the joint action of the Board of Supervisors of the County and the City Council of the City on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority’s Board of Commissioners for a term of six years beginning on January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2025.

Section 2. Compensation. The Commissioner shall not receive compensation in connection with his or her services as a Commissioner but shall be entitled to reimbursement for any actual and necessary expenditures in connection with the performance of the Commissioner’s duties.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the chairperson to sign a letter to Governor Reynolds to consent to initial refugee resettlement in Woodbury County. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented on the bonding procedures involving the gravel project and the proposed justice center.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 30, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet.

