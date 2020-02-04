Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 7, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 7, 2020

SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for January 7, 2020. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 2, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $702,422.73. Copy filed.

To approve the other of Keith Radig, Board Member, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 01-02-20, $35,084.53/year, -19%=-$6,686.50/yr. From Board Chairperson to Board Member.; the other of Matthew Ung, Board Chairperson, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 01-02-20, $41,771.03/year, 19%=$6,686.50/yr. From Board Member to Board Chairperson.; the appointment of Jared Vedral, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept, effective 01-08-20, $23.43/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 10-16-19. Entry Level Salary: $23.43/hour.; and the reclassification of Sasha Downs, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 01-18-20, $25.14/hour, 9%=$2.08/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 4 to Grade 5/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the deauthorization of Senior Clerk, Human Resources. Copy filed.

To Approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Clerk II (.625 FTE), Human Resources Dept. Wage Plan: $16.84/hour. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Brandi Jessen, 501 E. Front St., Bronson, IA, to the City Council of Bronson. The position was previously held by Jason Garnand. The appointment was made on 12/10/19. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894715152019, 3431 Morgan St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,943

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The S Ω of the East 134 feet of Lot 11; the N Ω of the East 134 feet of Lot 12; and the S Ω of the East 124 feet of Lot 12 in Krummann’s Garden Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (3431 Morgan Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 21st Day of January, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 21st Day of January, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $511.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 7th Day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #864306456003, 2nd Ave, Oto, IA. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #864306456003, Oto, IA, to Kevin Rayevich, PO Box 51, Oto, IA, for $763.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,944

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Kevin Rayevich in the sum of Seven Hundred Sixty-Three Dollars & 00/100 ($763.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #8964306456003

Vacated Lots Twelve and Thirteen (12 & 13) Block Three (3) of 6-86-43, in the City of Oto and Woodbury County, Iowa (2nd Avenue)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 7th Day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, potential public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority with Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 14, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 6, 2020