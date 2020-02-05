Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Meeting — February 10, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings

B. Purchase of Technology Service

C. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020

D. Shared Contracts for 20-21 with COU

E. Consideration of Early Retirement Package

F. FFA Summer Trip

G. 2020-2021 School Year Calendar Approval

H. FY 2019 Audit Report

V. Discussion Items

A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report

B. Tree Service Needs at Anthon Campus

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 6, 2020