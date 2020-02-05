What’s Cooking: Peanut Butter & Jelly Bar Recipe on Page 2 By Editor | February 5, 2020 | 0 Are you hungry for some peanut butter and jelly bars? It’s “What’s Cooking” with Pam Clark this week, and the recipe is on page 2 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Sunset Photos from Pam Clark February 5, 2020 | No Comments » Tammy Reimer Takes Her Place as Anthon’s Newest Mayor February 5, 2020 | No Comments » Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast February 9 January 31, 2020 | No Comments »