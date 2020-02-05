Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 10, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

February 10, 2020 — 7:30 pm

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Hearing on School Calendar for 2020-2021

3. Adopt School Calendar for 2020-2021

4. Focus on Education: School Report Card

5. Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

6. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

c. Early Retirement

7. Buildings and Grounds:

8. Personnel:

a. Accept Resignations

b. Offer contract for Driver’s Education

c. Approve Assistant Speech Stipends

9. Co-curricular: Approve sharing agreements

10. Budget Discussion: Set parameters for budget

11. Board Items

a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $320

b. Review/set guidelines for Robert’s Rules of Order

c. Approve quote for Time Clock renewal

d. Approve Audit Report

a. Visitor/Community Comments

b. For the good of the cause

12. Adjourn

Exempt Meeting: Chapter 20.17(3) exempts negotiations strategy meetings from the open meetings law.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 6, 2020