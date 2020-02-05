Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 10, 2020
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
February 10, 2020 — 7:30 pm
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Hearing on School Calendar for 2020-2021
3. Adopt School Calendar for 2020-2021
4. Focus on Education: School Report Card
5. Reports
a. Mrs. Gilbert
b. Mr. Bormann
c. Mr. Glackin
6. Policies and Procedures:
a. Approve Open Enrollment In
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
c. Early Retirement
7. Buildings and Grounds:
8. Personnel:
a. Accept Resignations
b. Offer contract for Driver’s Education
c. Approve Assistant Speech Stipends
9. Co-curricular: Approve sharing agreements
10. Budget Discussion: Set parameters for budget
11. Board Items
a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $320
b. Review/set guidelines for Robert’s Rules of Order
c. Approve quote for Time Clock renewal
d. Approve Audit Report
a. Visitor/Community Comments
b. For the good of the cause
12. Adjourn
Exempt Meeting: Chapter 20.17(3) exempts negotiations strategy meetings from the open meetings law.
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 6, 2020