Rep. Tom Jeneary — February 10, 2020

Last week, many people participated in the First in the Nation Iowa Caucuses. Republicans turned out in record numbers to Caucus. Regardless of your political affiliation, it is important to participate in grassroots politics.

House Republicans are working on expanding high-speed broadband to underserved parts of the state. The Commerce Committee has passed several bills to improve internet access, with more legislation to be considered in the coming weeks.

Last week two bills were passed out of committee to increase childcare provider rates, and legislation was introduced to address the “Cliff Effect” in the childcare assistance program.

House File 2067 and 2128 will increase reimbursement rates for childcare providers who are part of the childcare assistance program up to the 50th percentile. This amounts to a $7.2 million increase to childcare providers accepting childcare assistance.

House File 2128 expands the definition of “infant and toddler” to include children aged two weeks to three years. Currently, the “infant and toddler” pay only goes to two years.

House Republicans are working on House File 2203 to address the “Cliff Effect” in childcare. This means that if someone receives a raise, there is a chance that they will have a higher income that would cause them to lose their childcare assistance benefit.

The House Republican proposal extends the financial eligibility to those families receiving childcare assistance with a tiered increase in payment from the family to begin preparing them to pay for child care costs.

The House will begin floor debate on several bills this week, and I will keep you informed of the results.

Please feel free to contact me with any issues you may have at tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov

Representative Tom Jeneary