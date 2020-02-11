City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 240 (Traffic Regulations)

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 249

TITLE 11 — CHAPTER 62

GENERAL TRAFFIC REGULATIONS

62.01 Violation of Regulations

62.02 Play Streets Designated

62.03 Vehicles on Sidewalks

62.04 Clinging to Vehicle

62.05 Quiet Zones

62.06 Obstructing View at Intersections

62.01 VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS. Any person who willfully fails or refuses to comply with any lawful order of a peace officer or direction of a Fire Department officer during a fire, or who fails to abide by the applicable provisions of the following Iowa statutory laws relating to motor vehicles and the statutory law of the road is in violation of this section. These sections of the Code of Iowa are adopted by reference and are as follows:

1. Section 321.17 – Misdemeanor to violate registration provisions.

2. Section 321.32 – Registration card, carried and exhibited; exception.

3. Section 321.37 – Display of plates.

4. Section 321.38 – Plates, method of attaching, imitations prohibited.

5. Section 321.57 – Operation under special plates.

6. Section 321.67 – Certificate of title must be executed.

7. Section 321.78 – Injuring or tampering with vehicle.

8. Section 321.79 – Intent to injure.

9. Section 321.91 – Penalty for abandonment.

10. Section 321.98 – Operation without registration.

11. Section 321.99 – Fraudulent use of registration.

12. Section 321.104 – Penal offenses against title law.

13. Section 321.115 – Antique vehicles; model year plates permitted.

14. Section 321.174 – Operators licensed.

15. Section 321.174A – Operation of motor vehicles with expired license.

16. Section 321.180 – Instruction permits.

17. Section 321.180B – Graduated driver’s licenses for persons aged fourteen through seventeen.

18. Section 321.193 – Restricted licenses.

19. Section 321.194 – Special minor’s licenses.

20. Section 321.208A – Operation in violation of out-of-service order.

21. Section 321.216 – Unlawful use of license and nonoperator’s identification card.

22. Section 321.216B – Use of driver’s license or nonoperator’s identification card by underage person to obtain alcohol.

23. Section 321.216C – Use of driver’s license or nonoperator’s identification card by underage person to obtain cigarettes or tobacco products.

24. Section 321.218 – Operating without valid driver’s license or when disqualified.

25. Section 321.219 – Permitting unauthorized minor to drive.

26. Section 321.220 – Permitting unauthorized person to drive.

27. Section 321.221 – Employing unlicensed chauffeur.

28. Section 321.222 – Renting motor vehicle to another.

29. Section 321.223 – License inspected.

30. Section 321.224 – Record kept.

31. Section 321.232 – Speed detection jamming devices; penalty.

32. Section 321.234A – All-terrain vehicles.

33. Section 321.235A – Electric personal assistive mobility devices.

34. Section 321.247 – Golf cart operation on City streets.

35. Section 321.257 – Official traffic control signal.

36. Section 321.259 – Unauthorized signs, signals or markings.

37. Section 321.260 – Interference with devices, signs or signals; unlawful possession.

38. Section 321.262 – Leaving scene of traffic accident prohibited; vehicle damage only; removal of vehicles.

39. Section 321.263 – Information and aid.

40. Section 321.264 – Striking unattended vehicle.

41. Section 321.265 – Striking fixtures upon a highway.

42. Section 321.266 – Reporting accidents.

43. Section 321.275 – Operation of motorcycles and motorized bicycles.

44. Section 321.276 – Use of electronic communication device while driving; text-messaging.

45. Section 321.277 – Reckless driving.

46. Section 321.277A – Careless driving.

47. Section 321.278 – Drag racing prohibited.

48. Section 321.281 – Actions against bicyclists.

49. Section 321.284 – Open container; drivers.

50. Section 321.284A – Open container; passengers.

51. Section 321.288 – Control of vehicle; reduced speed.

52. Section 321.295 – Limitation on bridge or elevated structures.

53. Section 321.297 – Driving on right-hand side of roadways; exceptions.

54. Section 321.298 – Meeting and turning to right.

55. Section 321.299 – Overtaking a vehicle.

56. Section 321.302 – Overtaking and passing.

57. Section 321.303 – Limitations on overtaking on the left.

58. Section 321.304 – Prohibited passing.

59. Section 321.306 – Roadways laned for traffic.

60. Section 321.307 – Following too closely.

61. Section 321.308 – Motor trucks and towed vehicles; distance requirements.

62. Section 321.309 – Towing; convoys; drawbars.

63. Section 321.310 – Towing four-wheel trailers.

64. Section 321.312 – Turning on curve or crest of grade.

65. Section 321.313 – Starting parked vehicle.

66. Section 321.314 – When signal required.

67. Section 321.315 – Signal continuous.

68. Section 321.316 – Stopping.

69. Section 321.317 – Signals by hand and arm or signal device.

70. Section 321.318 – Method of giving hand and arm signals.

71. Section 321.319 – Entering intersections from different highways.

72. Section 321.320 – Left turns; yielding.

73. Section 321.321 – Entering through highways.

74. Section 321.322 – Vehicles entering stop or yield intersection.

75. Section 321.323 – Moving vehicle backward on highway.

76. Section 321.323A – Approaching certain stationary vehicles.

77. Section 321.324 – Operation on approach of emergency vehicles.

78. Section 321.324A – Funeral processions.

79. Section 321.329 – Duty of driver; pedestrians crossing or working on highways.

80. Section 321.330 – Use of crosswalks.

81. Section 321.332 – White canes restricted to blind persons.

82. Section 321.333 – Duty of drivers approaching blind persons.

83. Section 321.340 – Driving through safety zone.

84. Section 321.341 – Obedience to signal indicating approach of railroad train or railroad track equipment.

85. Section 321.342 – Stop at certain railroad crossings; posting warning.

86. Section 321.343 – Certain vehicles must stop.

87. Section 321.344 – Heavy equipment at crossing.

88. Section 321.344B – Immediate safety threat; penalty.

89. Section 321.449B – Texting or using a mobile telephone while operating a commercial motor vehicle.

90. Section 321.354 – Stopping on traveled way.

91. Section 321.359 – Moving other vehicle.

92. Section 321.362 – Unattended motor vehicle.

93. Section 321.363 – Obstruction to driver’s view.

94. Section 321.364 – Vehicles shipping food; preventing contamination by hazardous material.

95. Section 321.365 – Coasting prohibited.

96. Section 321.367 – Following fire apparatus.

97. Section 321.368 – Crossing fire hose.

98. Section 321.369 – Putting debris on highway.

99. Section 321.370 – Removing injurious material.

100. Section 321.371 – Clearing up wrecks.

101. Section 321.372 – School buses.

102. Section 321.381 – Movement of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicles.

103. Section 321.381A – Operation of low-speed vehicles.

104. Section 321.382 – Upgrade pulls; minimum speed.

105. Section 321.383 – Exceptions; slow vehicles identified.

106. Section 321.384 – When lighted lamps required.

107. Section 321.385 – Head lamps on motor vehicles.

108. Section 321.386 – Head lamps on motorcycles and motorized bicycles.

109. Section 321.387 – Rear lamps.

110. Section 321.388 – Illuminating plates.

111. Section 321.389 – Reflector requirement.

112. Section 321.390 – Reflector requirements.

113. Section 321.392 – Clearance and identification lights.

114. Section 321.393 – Color and mounting.

115. Section 321.394 – Lamp or flag on projecting load.

116. Section 321.395 – Lamps on parked vehicles.

117. Section 321.398 – Lamps on other vehicles and equipment.

118. Section 321.402 – Spot lamps.

119. Section 321.403 – Auxiliary driving lamps.

120. Section 321.404 – Signal lamps and signal devices.

121. Section 321.404A – Light-restricting devices prohibited.

122. Section 321.405 – Self-illumination.

123. Section 321.408 – Back-up lamps.

124. Section 321.409 – Mandatory lighting equipment.

125. Section 321.415 – Required usage of lighting devices.

126. Section 321.417 – Single-beam road-lighting equipment.

127. Section 321.418 – Alternate road-lighting equipment.

128. Section 321.419 – Number of driving lamps required or permitted.

129. Section 321.420 – Number of lamps lighted.

130. Section 321.421 – Special restrictions on lamps.

131. Section 321.422 – Red light in front.

132. Section 321.423 – Flashing lights.

133. Section 321.430 – Brake, hitch, and control requirements.

134. Section 321.431 – Performance ability.

135. Section 321.432 – Horns and warning devices.

136. Section 321.433 – Sirens, whistles, and bells prohibited.

137. Section 321.434 – Bicycle sirens or whistles.

138. Section 321.436 – Mufflers, prevention of noise.

139. Section 321.437 – Mirrors.

140. Section 321.438 – Windshields and windows.

141. Section 321.439 – Windshield wipers.

142. Section 321.440 – Restrictions as to tire equipment.

143. Section 321.441 – Metal tires prohibited.

144. Section 321.442 – Projections on wheels.

145. Section 321.444 – Safety glass.

146. Section 321.445 – Safety belts and safety harnesses; use required.

147. Section 321.446 – Child restraint devices.

148. Section 321.449 – Motor carrier safety regulations.

149. Section 321.449A – Rail crew transport drivers.

150. Section 321.450 – Hazardous materials transportation.

151. Section 321.454 – Width of vehicles.

152. Section 321.455 – Projecting loads on passenger vehicles.

153. Section 321.456 – Height of vehicles; permits.

154. Section 321.457 – Maximum length.

155. Section 321.458 – Loading beyond front.

156. Section 321.460 – Spilling loads on highways.

157. Section 321.461 – Trailers and towed vehicles.

158. Section 321.462 – Drawbars and safety chains.

159. Section 321.463 – Maximum gross weight.

160. Section 321.465 – Weighing vehicles and removal of excess.

161. Section 321.466 – Increased loading capacity; reregistration.

62.02 PLAY STREETS DESIGNATED. The Police Chief shall have authority to declare any street or part thereof a play street and cause to be placed appropriate signs or devices in the roadway indicating and helping to protect the same. Whenever authorized signs are erected indicating any street or part thereof as a play street, no person shall drive a vehicle upon any such street or portion thereof except drivers of vehicles having business or whose residences are within such closed area, and then any said driver shall exercise the greatest care in driving upon any such street or portion thereof.

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.255)

62.03 VEHICLES ON SIDEWALKS. The driver of a vehicle shall not drive upon or within any sidewalk area except at a driveway.

62.04 CLINGING TO VEHICLE. No person shall drive a motor vehicle on the streets of the City unless all passengers of said vehicle are inside the vehicle in the place intended for their accommodation. No person riding upon any bicycle, coaster, roller skates, in-line skates, sled, or toy vehicle shall attach the same or himself or herself to any vehicle upon a roadway.

62.05 QUIET ZONES. Whenever authorized signs are erected indicating a quiet zone, no person operating a motor vehicle within any such zone shall sound the horn or other warning device of such vehicle except in an emergency.

62.06 OBSTRUCTING VIEW AT INTERSECTIONS. It is unlawful to allow any tree, hedge, billboard, or other object to obstruct the view of an intersection by preventing persons from having a clear view of traffic approaching the intersection from cross streets. Any such obstruction is deemed a nuisance and in addition to the standard penalty may be abated in the manner provided by Chapter 50 of this Code of Ordinances.

