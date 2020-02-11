City of Moville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Moville shall hold a public hearing on February 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Moville Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039, to vacate the following described property:

All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet.

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 5th day of February, 2020.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 13, 2020