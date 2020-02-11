Cushing City Council Minutes — February 4, 2020

Cushing City Council

February 4, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Bob O’Connell, Jesse VanHouten. Also present: Lt. Hertz, Gary Merkel, Dennis Butler, Keith Radig, Rick and Josh Hefner

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) January 7, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.46

Auditor of State Periodic Exam Fee 900.00

CBC City Hall Repairs 288.24

ClerkBooks Program Support Pkg. 400.00

Feld Fire Fire Dept Gloves 96.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage for Meeting/Computer 49.68

IMFOA Dues FY2020 50.00

Iowa One Call Locate Services 6.30

ISG Operator Services/Eng. Fees 5808.14

Joy Auto Parts City Truck Supplies 214.77

Joy Dirt Construction Welding on Skid Loader 90.00

MCI Telephone 28.60

Menards Ice Melt 54.95

Gary Merkel Mileage to meeting 30.24

MET Water Testing 39.00

Mid-American Electricity 1062.29

NW REC Standpipe Light 132.76

One Source Library Ink Cartridges 64.48

Our Iowa Magazine Library Subscription 19.98

PCC Ambulance Billing 115.58

Rick’s Computers Fire Dept. Computer Labor 191.00

SCE Water Update – #1 pay request 45630.60

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.08

Simmering-Cory Grant Administration 2000.00

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burials 800.00

Triple C Pest Control 16 Treatments 1520.00

Woodall Electric Well Power Issues 225.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assists 400.00

Woodbury Co. Auditor Election Fees 436.29

Revenues by Fund:

General 2,686.86

Library 1,290.00

Road Use 2,107.17

Water Fund 3,462.25

Sewer Fund 4,070.00

Solid Waste Fund 1,974.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue 15,590.28

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on setting the tax levy maximum for FY20-21 at 7:03 p.m. After hearing and discussing the comments from the residents present, a motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:20 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to NO calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given.

City Maintenance: Councilman Joy will get prices on a new bucket to push snow, and bring to next meeting.

E911/Landfill Board: Gary Merkel updated the council on the increases in landfill fees.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committees & Appointments: Motion made by VanHouten to appoint Jerry Wittrock to the council seat vacated by Ray Endrulat. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0. Committees were updated for 2020.

Motion made by O’Connell to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Properties. Council discussed different properties, and what ordinances were not being followed. Clerk is instructed to send out letters to 5 properties.

General Business

• ISG. Motion to approve pay request #1 for SCE made by Joy. Seconded by O’Connell. Motion passed 4/0.

• Simmering-Cory. Discussion on setting a public hearing to move ahead with application for CDBG grant money for lift station project. Motion made by Joy to set the public hearing for March 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

• Sheep at Lagoon. Clerk presented request by Curt Wiese to keep sheep out at lagoons in the warmer months. Motion made by O’Connell to all Wiese family to keep sheep at lagoons, seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

• Water Meter Replacement. Motion by Rabbass to have clerk order 2-inch water meter to replace the 1-inch meter that was installed at a business. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

• Board of Supervisors. Dennis Butler and Keith Radig presented the issues with the current county jail, and they asked the council, as individuals to support construction of new jail.

• Ambulance. Council had discussion on expenses and income from the ambulance. Motion made by Rabbass to transfer $4500 to ambulance savings, seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

• Gill Hauling. Clerk shared a letter received from Gill Hauling that states everyone in town needs to have a pink or green recycling container. As of March 1st, it will no longer be acceptable to used any container on pickup days.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:02:

Motion made by Joy to approve the Tax Levy Maximum for FY20-21, seconded by O’Connell. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:03:

Motion made by Rabbass to approve wages set for FY20-21, seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:04:

Motion made by VanHouten to Set Public Hearing to Approve Budget FY20-21 on March 3, 2020. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:05:

Motion made by O’Connell to set date for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $101,100. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:06:

Motion made by Joy to Set Public Hearing to consider the submission of an application for CDBG to fund lift station on March 3, 2020. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, there was a motion by VanHouten, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 9:17 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 13, 2020