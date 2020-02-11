Kingsley City Council Minutes — February 3, 2020

Kingsley City Council

February 3, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 3, 2020. Mayor Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Mathers and Beelner. Jasperson was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 6, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Mayor Bohle informed the Council that the Shriners will be participating in the August Fest parade in 2021. Council also agreed to purchase a ¼ page ad in their coloring book at a cost of $300.00.

Maintenance Report: Variable Frequency Drive has been installed in Well #3. The well screens will also be acid washed. Plans will be made within the next three years to do the same to Well #1 and Well #4. Water system additional land purchase, water treatment plant and possibly another well should be planned for the near future.

Treasurer’s Report for January and February will be presented in March.

Proposed property tax levy hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021 was opened at 7:15 on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Maximum tax levy rate (excluding debt service levy) will be $11.13970 per $1000 of valuation. There was an increase of 3.93% because of increased valuation. There were no written or oral objections. Hearing was closed at 7:16 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve the proposed tax levy by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Cengage, Lib books 312.77

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Abbie Riemenschneider, scholarship 500.00

Heiman Fire Equipment, brush truck skid 13,490.00

Bottjen Implement, batteries 1,900.00

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb FF-1 E Book 73.95

Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill 343.75

Cameron Kraft, scholarship 500.00

16,807.70

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 37,176.53; Road Use, 11,661.73; Employee Benefits, 6,070.46; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 0.00; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 17,907.58; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 7,134.61; Sewer, 8,283.17; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 31,581.26. Total: 119,815.34.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 34,399.01; Operating Grants, 25,935.52; General Revenues, 18,221.33; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 78,555.86.

Police report was given. Council agreed on the purchase of stop sticks at a cost of $600 to $800 for the department.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported the grass rig will be ready by March, five volunteers are finishing up with the Firefighter 1 class and will be testing in March in Sioux City.

Pool repair: Mayor will have a contractor look at the decking and stairs for a repair estimate.

Rural 360: A Letter of Engagement was signed by Mayor Bohle to start this housing program this spring. Annual dues of $360.00 was approved for payment.

Ordinance #249 (Traffic Code)

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to complete first reading of Ordinance #249 which will allow local law enforcement to write tickets on city traffic violations and a portion of the fines will be paid to the city by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the three readings by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #249 by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #250

(Raising compensation for Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief)

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers to complete first reading of Ordinance #250 which sets compensation for Fire Chief at $500 and Assistant Chief at $300 annually. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to re-appoint City Clerk and City Attorney, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council committees: Councilman Beelner was appointed to the following committees, Water, Personnel and General Cleanup-Buildings.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, to approve Randy Wiese as a member of the Library Board for a term of seven years, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to formally accept the resignation of Dan Kremer effective April 1, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Mathers, seconded by Bohle to use the IRS mileage rate, effective immediately. Review rate every January. All voted aye, motion carried.

Mike Sparr will be conducting the interviews and testing for hiring a second police officer and part-time officers. He will be paid $22.00 per hour.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle to have the Equipment Committee consisting of Mathers, Jasperson and Mayor Bohle compare police squad car prices and equipment approve the second squad car. All voted aye, motion carried.

Several street improvement projects were discussed. Mayor Bohle will meet with contractor and get prices for various projects. South Main manholes and sewer will be camera-ed to look for problems before that street will be considered for improvements.

Deb Kraft showed the Council proposed parent/citizen shelters at the park to watch their children play and be out of the sun. More on this at the March meeting.

Building permits: None.

Adjourn on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

