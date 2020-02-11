Kingsley City Council Minutes — February 3, 2020

Kingsley City Council
February 3, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 3, 2020. Mayor Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Mathers and Beelner. Jasperson was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 6, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Mayor Bohle informed the Council that the Shriners will be participating in the August Fest parade in 2021. Council also agreed to purchase a ¼ page ad in their coloring book at a cost of $300.00.

Maintenance Report: Variable Frequency Drive has been installed in Well #3. The well screens will also be acid washed. Plans will be made within the next three years to do the same to Well #1 and Well #4. Water system additional land purchase, water treatment plant and possibly another well should be planned for the near future.

Treasurer’s Report for January and February will be presented in March.

Proposed property tax levy hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021 was opened at 7:15 on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Maximum tax levy rate (excluding debt service levy) will be $11.13970 per $1000 of valuation. There was an increase of 3.93% because of increased valuation. There were no written or oral objections. Hearing was closed at 7:16 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve the proposed tax levy by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.
Aetna, Eap services    8.40
Agrivision, supplies    10.00
Alternative Wireless, Cell antenna (police)    98.67
Amazon, Lib books & supplies    542.73
AT&T, police phone    117.65
Baker & Taylor, lib books    1,261.54
Beelner Service well work, gr open, ceiling fans    13,954.43
Bohle Const., snow removal    6,275.00
Bound Tree, balance for AED    19.43
Bound Tree, amb supplies    356.37
Casey’s, Amb gas    291.69
Certified Ambulance, billing    7.43
Chet’s, supplies    28.22
City of Moville, mileage    196.46
Clark’s Hardware, supplies    1,416.95
Deb Jantz, ins reimb    164.70
Demco, Lib supplies    175.28
Don Groves Repair, magnetic mic clips (police)    150.00
Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning    231.25
Eakes, Comm. Bldg. supplies    13.32
Eating Well, Lib. subscription    10.00
First Co-op, gas    741.28
First Net, police phone    521.43
Frontier, phone bills    228.57
GIS Benefits, life/disab ins    23.04
IMFOA, dues    50.00
Iowa One Call, locates    130.70
Ipers, Ipers    3,940.67
IRS, Fed/Fica    6,706.96
J.P. Cooke, pet tags    61.50
Keith Bohle, mileage    48.88
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    188.58
Kingsley Vol Amb, January runs    2,510.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    2,110.00
KPTH, advertising    200.00
Lumber Pros, 1 post/plywood    60.04
Magnolia Journal, Lib subscription    20.00
Mangold, water & sewer testing    1,045.50
Matheson, Amb oxygen    471.59
MidAmerican, utilities    3,763.88
Mother Earth News, Lib subscription    10.00
O.C. Sanitation, prior balance porta-pot    27.19
Ply Co Museum, donation    200.00
Ply Co Solid Waste, January tonnage    4,180.16
Presto-X, pest control    106.00
Quill, supplies    163.94
Rick Bohle, January expenses/mileage    124.44
Rolling Oil, gas & service    563.35
Rural 360, dues    360.00
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
Storey Kenworthy, water bill supplies    197.31
The Record, publications, Lib ad    146.73
Thompson, Phipps  Thompson, legal services    7,497.08
United Healthcare, Health ins premiums.    3,159.04
USPS stamped envelopes..334.50
UPS, shipping chgs    57.80
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb/3 mos. hotspot    198.69
Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs    200.00
Wiatel, phone/internet    638.57
TOTAL    66,656.44

Paid from Library Special Fund:
Cengage, Lib books    312.77

Paid from Fire Special Fund:
Abbie Riemenschneider, scholarship    500.00
Heiman Fire Equipment, brush truck skid    13,490.00
Bottjen Implement, batteries    1,900.00
Brandon Sitzmann, reimb FF-1 E Book    73.95
Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill    343.75
Cameron Kraft, scholarship    500.00
        16,807.70

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 37,176.53; Road Use, 11,661.73; Employee Benefits, 6,070.46; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 0.00; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 17,907.58; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 7,134.61; Sewer, 8,283.17; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 31,581.26. Total: 119,815.34.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 34,399.01; Operating Grants, 25,935.52; General Revenues, 18,221.33; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 78,555.86.

Police report was given. Council agreed on the purchase of stop sticks at a cost of $600 to $800 for the department.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported the grass rig will be ready by March, five volunteers are finishing up with the Firefighter 1 class and will be testing in March in Sioux City.

Pool repair: Mayor will have a contractor look at the decking and stairs for a repair estimate.

Rural 360: A Letter of Engagement was signed by Mayor Bohle to start this housing program this spring. Annual dues of $360.00 was approved for payment.

Ordinance #249 (Traffic Code)
was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to complete first reading of Ordinance #249 which will allow local law enforcement to write tickets on city traffic violations and a portion of the fines will be paid to the city by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive the three readings by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #249 by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #250
(Raising compensation for Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief)
was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers to complete first reading of Ordinance #250 which sets compensation for Fire Chief at $500 and Assistant Chief at $300 annually. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to re-appoint City Clerk and City Attorney, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council committees: Councilman Beelner was appointed to the following committees, Water, Personnel and General Cleanup-Buildings.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, to approve Randy Wiese as a member of the Library Board for a term of seven years, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to formally accept the resignation of Dan Kremer effective April 1, 2020. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Mathers, seconded by Bohle to use the IRS mileage rate, effective immediately. Review rate every January. All voted aye, motion carried.

Mike Sparr will be conducting the interviews and testing for hiring a second police officer and part-time officers. He will be paid $22.00 per hour.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle to have the Equipment Committee consisting of Mathers, Jasperson and Mayor Bohle compare police squad car prices and equipment approve the second squad car. All voted aye, motion carried.

Several street improvement projects were discussed. Mayor Bohle will meet with contractor and get prices for various projects. South Main manholes and sewer will be camera-ed to look for problems before that street will be considered for improvements.

Deb Kraft showed the Council proposed parent/citizen shelters at the park to watch their children play and be out of the sun. More on this at the March meeting.

Building permits: None.

Adjourn on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

