Moville City Council Minutes — February 5, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda with the day of the week correction from Thursday to Wednesday, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the January Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the January claims, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Scott Gernhart, Edgar Rodriguez, Alex Bottger, and Jerry Sailer. No speakers during open forum.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update and welcomes the public to an Open House on March 22nd from 2 – 5 pm for retiring Fire Department members Dave Havlicek and Kenny Fredrickson. Sailer and Council discussed purchase of 2 new fire trucks for budget year 2020-21. Council discussed increasing Fire Department’s Personal Property Limits on insured equipment per EGR’s recommendation. Ofert motioned to accept this increase, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the 2020 agreement with Arlington Township for Fire and Emergency Protection services. Parks motioned to approve the agreement, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Rodriguez presented a Police Department update. Council discussed the purchase of a laptop for storage of Police Department videos. Parks motioned to approve the purchase, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2020-11

setting time and place of a hearing to consider vacating the following described property:

All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet. Ofert motioned to set the public hearing for February 19th at 6pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2020-10

setting a public hearing to approving plans, specifications, and estimate of costs

on Main Street (Casey’s to Linden) and South 2nd Street (Senior Center to Jones)

storm sewer and street project AND setting date to open bids.

Robinson motioned to set the public hearing for February 19th, 2020 at 6pm and set the bid opening date to March 4th at 6pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk informed the council that hiring bartenders is needed for the Community Center bar and that an ad would be placed in the Record soon. Council reviewed all department budgets. Council and Mayor discussed comments and concerns.

With no further business, Robinson motions to adjourn at 8:05 pm, Ofert seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 13, 2020