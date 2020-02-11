Notice of Public Hearing — Lawton-Bronson Elementary Addition

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS,

FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT —

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDITION

Notice is Hereby Given: At 7:00 o’clock p.m., at the Lawton-Bronson Elementary School, Bronson, Iowa, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the Lawton-Bronson Community School District Board (the “Board”) will hold a public hearing on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost (the “Contract Documents”) for the proposed Elementary School Addition (the “Project”).

The Project shall consist of:

1. The addition of two (2) classrooms, hallway, and exterior vestibule.

2. The modification of the existing playground to accommodate the addition.

A copy of the proposed Contract Documents will be available after 1:00 o’clock p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 for public inspection at the Lawton-Bronson Elementary School. This document can also be viewed, during normal school hours, up until the time of the public hearing.

At said hearing, any interested person may file written objections or present oral comments with respect to the subject matter of the hearing.

Mr. Chad Shook

Principal/Superintendent

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 13, 2020