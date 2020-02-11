Pierson City Council Minutes — February 5, 2020

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, February 5

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday February 5th, 2020. Council in attendance: Krier, McQueen, Bubke, Sistrunk. Saxen was absent. Mayor Struve called to order the meeting and public hearing regarding the Max Levy. With no one present to discuss the Max Levy and no written comments received there was a motion by Sistrunk to close the public hearing, seconded by Bubke; all vote aye, motion carried.

The consent agenda included minutes from January meeting, January financial statements, Claims and Disbursements from Jan and Feb through the 5th and was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried.

Triple C Pest Control mosquito spray $1,900.00

Frontier phone/internet $196.73

New Coop propane $633.66

Wellmark insurance $2,305.56

The Record publishing $186.08

PCC billing fees $358.79

Thompson, Phipps and Thompson legal fees $1,229.55

Simmering Cory ord. supplements $449.00

Office of the Auditor audit fees $900.00

MidAmerican electric $1,466.03

Siouxland District Health radon kits $21.00

City of Pierson utility $143.02

Iowa Rural Water conference $360.00

USA Blue Book infection valves $127.49

IMFOA dues $50.00

Disbursements by fund: General Fund $21006.12, Road Use $3530.59, Special Rev $1809.86, Proprietary $6753.59. Receipts by fund: General Fund $14221.79, Road Use $3965.54, Special Rev $163.37, Proprietary $10916.73

Lt. Hertz gave the sheriff report: They provided over 49 hours of directed patrol, responded to 8 calls and spent over 3 hours in the school.

Keith Radig and Dennis Butler representing the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors presented information to the council regarding the building of a new Law Enforcement Center. The current facility is near failure and is out of capacity making it a public safety concern. Three options were provided and the city council signed letters of support for building a new facility. A vote will be held March 3 on the referendum for the project.

A proposal was received from the American Legion regarding a grant opportunity. Council tabled any action. Jane Schieuer addressed the council about the library using the lobby in the building. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to allow the use for evening and weekend programing, all voted aye, motion carried. The clerk will check on a room divider for use during office hours.

Chad Kehrt of V & K updated the council on the 4th Street sewer project. He will attend the March meeting with any updates as well.

Motion by Krier to approve

RESOLUTION 2020-2

A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE MAXIMUM TAX LEVY as published,

seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to purchase 12 banners and 10 bracket sets to be placed around town, all vote aye; motion carried.

Tower painting was discussed; clerk put in the budget to paint the exterior, although no action was officially taken.

Clerk disbursed some budget information. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to set the Budget Hearing for March 11, 2020 at 7PM, seconded by Bubke; all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 13, 2020