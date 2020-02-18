Bronson City Council Minutes

February 11, 2020

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of January, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 38 hrs. and 34 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hours and 24 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Devon Amick was present. Wanted to discuss the matter of increasing the amount that the City gives to the fire dept. each year for fire protection. The City gives $6300.00 per year and wanted to know if the City could budget for $7300.00 for the next fiscal year. Devon explained that the cost of firefighting is going up and they need to upgrade the existing fire station and would like to buy a new tanker. Council said they would discuss the matter and get back to the fire dept.

Dennis Butler and Keith Radig were present from the Board of Supervisors. The current Law Enforcement Center was built in 1987 and only holds 234 inmates which has been at capacity for the last 10 years. They discussed the three options available for the Law Enforcement Center: Option #1: Do neither Option #2 or #3, thus ending up relocating of all prisoners. Option #2: Remodel the current LEC for $22 million and no expansion or new revenue plus a referendum. Option #3: Hold a referendum and construct a new LEC which will include expansion and new revenue potential. A special election on this matter will be held on March 3, 2020 with polls opening from 7:00 AM-8:00 PM.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. He reported that they passed state inspections in which it is good for another 3 years. He gave Treasurer Junge an updated list of drivers and EMT’s she needed for the city’s insurance.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion of taking down Christmas lights. Mayor Garnand will get with Alan Schwartz on the matter. Map still needs to be hung at City Hall and new flags put on the welcome sign at the park. Councilman West said he could help CJ get these things done.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. Sewer inspection at 301 E. Front Street has been completed. Asked the council if the City wanted to apply for the MHRD grant this spring for up to $15,000.00 to upgrade the water meters in town. After much discussion, council would like to wait for the MHRD grant in the fall in which the amount could be up to $125,000.00.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

148.10

General

43,329.62 8072.50

Garbage

2106.48 3196.62

Road Use Tax

3417.27 2179.93

Ambulance

897.10 1105.57

Water

6057.89 2401.59

Sewer

1663.10 1736.83

Local Option Sales Tax

3540.60 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

JAN. TOTAL REVENUE

$61,160.16

JAN. DISBURSEMENTS

$20,276.37

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge went over some of the numbers of the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2020/2021. Council would like Treasurer Junge to increase the fire protection amount from $6300.00 per year to $7300.00 per year. Treasurer Junge reported that the city will need to have a special meeting on February 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM to have a Public Hearing on proposed property tax levy for fiscal year July 1, 2020/June 30, 2021. Treasurer Junge explained this is new and all the towns have to do it.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular January 14th meeting and the special meeting on January 21st.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR FEBRUARY 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $52.25

Moville Record publication of minutes $122.59

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $270.00

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testing $14.00

Alan Schwartz use of boom truck $178.00

Iowa Assoc of Municipal Utilities dues $566.00

IMFOA dues $70.00

Monica Junge reimb. for website fee $47.70

HAKA gas for plow truck $79.00

RACO renew alarm for standby generator $360.00

Greenway ballfields $1225.50

Jackson Pumping pump septic $155.00

Mangold Enviro Testing water testing $31.50

Rodney Propane city hall $202.46

Auditor of State periodic exam fee $475.00

Woodbury County REC loan servicing fees $1140.00

S&S Equipment tractor cutting edge $205.03

Iowa One Call locates $6.30

Woodbury County EMS assists $800.00

PCC ambulance billing $285.65

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #1-2020 adopting the revised ordinances of 2020: Attorney Metcalf needs to publish these ordinances first before they can be approved. Tabled until next meeting.

2. Ordinance #2-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

3. Solar school crossing sign: Clerk Jessen reported that the City received $1000.00 ICAP grant that will go towards purchasing the sign. More discussion on the sign will be at the next regular meeting.

4. Bin for salt for the streets: More discussion was had. Tabled until the next meeting.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:30 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020