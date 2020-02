Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — February 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT — February 2020

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 80.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA Official 320.00

ALARCON ADAME, ARTURO MILEAGE 59.67

AMERICAN POP CORN CO FUND RAISING SUPPLIES 176.00

AUDITOR, STATE OF IOWA AUDIT FILING FEE 425.00

BAILEY, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 22.54

BEELNER’S SERVICE INC. PLUMBING & HEATING REPAIRS 1,532.89

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION LLC SERVICES 2,037.50

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES REPAIR PARTS/SERVICE 30.00

CARD SERVICE CENTER CREDIT CARD PYMT 255.53

CHEMSEARCH BOILER SUPPLIES 533.47

CHESTERMAN FUND RAISING SUPPLIES 1,336.45

CHET’S SUPPLIES 19.22

CHRISTENSEN, CHRIS REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

CHUTE, ERIN REIMBURSEMENT 64.99

CITY OF KINGSLEY WATER/SEWER 361.42

CITY OF PIERSON WATER/SEWER 130.84

CLARK’S HARDWARE LLC MISC. SUPPLIES 56.48

CONTROL SYSTEM SPECIALISTS HEAT-VENT REPAIRS/SERVICE 608.99

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 110.00

DEAN DIARY HOLDINGS MILK, MILK PRODUCTS 463.25

DREW, DAVID OFFICIAL 110.00

FEH ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES 25,402.30

FIRST COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION FUEL, SUPPLIES 1,155.54

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE SERVICE 773.47

GACKE, JEFF JAMES OFFICIAL 200.00

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES, INC. TUITION 182.74

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY, INC. COPIER SERVICE, SUPPLIES 716.46

GRAHAM’S SUPPLIES 462.00

HENRICH, COLIN OFFICIAL 160.00

HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 2,647.42

HOME DEPOT U.S.A. INC. CLEANING SUPPLIES 581.65

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT 6,190.92

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC ENTRY FEES 191.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SERVICES 58.25

JOHNSON, DWAYNE OFFICIAL 110.00

JOHNSON, SAM OFFICIAL 110.00

JOSTEN’S INSTR. SUPPLIES 164.76

JT ENTERPRISES SERVICES 2,103.75

KITCHEN DRESSING SUPPLIES 323.00

KRAFT KLEANERS LLC SERVICES 97.00

LAMMERS AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE REPAIRS 2,068.00

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 17,656.25

Loreth, Heather REIMBURSEMENT 28.08

LUBBERS, NATHAN OFFICIAL 160.00

LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS INC. FOOD SERVICE 26,209.15

MALSAM, JENNIFER OFFICIAL 110.00

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN TUITION 7,062.50

MATHESON TRI-GAS INC. INSTR. SUPPLIES 167.97

MAUCH, MAGGIE REIMBURSEMENT 24.96

MCGREGOR, DOUG SERVICES 250.00

MCKELVEY, WILLIAM OFFICIAL 110.00

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER CORP. SERVICES 19.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY GAS/ELEC. SERVICE 10,784.95

MIDSTATES BANK/RANDI ANSTINE POSTAGE BAG/BB GATE 726.97

MOVILLE RECORD MINUTES/ADS 324.73

NELSON, NIC OFFICIAL 110.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL, MAINTENANCE SUPPLY 5,451.62

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. AUDITING SERVICES 6,210.00

NORTHWEST AEA INSTR SUPPLIES 108.95

ODEYS, INC. SUPPLIES 448.15

OMAHA PAPER CO. INC. PAPER 2,962.90

PETERBILT OF SIOUX CITY SERVICES 113.96

PFAFFLE, DAVID OFFICIAL 250.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR OFFICIAL 160.00

POWELL, SUZANNE REIMBURSEMENT 93.99

PRESTO X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 116.00

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC SUPPLIES 252.57

REMSEN UNION COMM. SCHOOL CARL PERKINS 10,593.75

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL/SPEC. ED 49,752.72

ROCKLER COMPANIES, INC SUPPLIES 72.36

ROEPKE, GREGG REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

ROLLING OIL CO. GASOLINE-OIL/SERVICE 2,769.18

SAM’S CLUB/GECF SUPPLIES 635.71

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE SERVICE 595.90

SCHAEUBLE, SHELLY REIMBURSEMENT 8.48

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. INSTR SUPPLIES 121.05

SCHROEDER, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 24.96

SECURE BENEFITS SYSTEMS FLEX PLAN FEES 8,824.30

SNAKENBERG, SETH REIMBURSEMENT 140.40

STAPLES ADVANTAGE SUPPLIES 399.07

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS, SUPPLIES 95.99

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. SCHOOL BUS 65.29

THOMPSON INNOVATION SERVICES 200.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID SERVICES 585.93

TRI-STATE SEW & VAC INC. EQUIPMENT 63.00

TROPHIES PLUS INC. AWARD PINS 1,656.70

TROTH, GARY OFFICIAL 110.00

VONHAGEL, CURT OFFICIAL 200.00

WETZ, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

WiaTel PHONE SERVICE 426.39

WIESE, ROB REIMBURSEMENT 285.23

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIAL 160.00

WILSON, BECKY SERVICES 36.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 105,150.75

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTION EXPENSE 888.43

YOUTHPLAYS SUPPLIES 44.00

