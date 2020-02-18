Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — February 10, 2020

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

February 10, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin to have a short recess to move to the meeting to the K-P Commons. All voted ayes, motion carried.

HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $3,750,000 SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE SALES, SERVICES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS

• Meeting was moved from the Conference Room to the KP Commons. Before opening the meeting to an Open Public Hearing, Mr. Bailey described the Gymnasium Project and utilizing SAVE funds instead of Property Tax funds. Mr. Bailey explained the project timeline, floor plans and graphics of the project. Items addressed were the heating and cooling cost, parking and community use of the gym. Mr. Bailey explained the benefits to the families by having students home earlier from practices, multiple events at the same time, Regional and Substate Tournaments. The benefits to the community include an inside walking area and fitness area open to the public in the mornings and evenings. The project is an opportunity to make a difference for students and the community for decades to come.

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to open the meeting for public comments for an Open Public Hearing. All voted aye, motion carried. Several community members addressed the Board and Mr. Bailey with their comments regarding the gym project. The Board and Mr. Bailey appreciated the comments from the community.

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to close the public hearing on the gym project. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to take a short recess to move the meeting back to the conference room. All voted aye, motion carried.

RESOLUTION SUPPORTING THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $3,750,000 SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE SALES, SERVICES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve the resolution supporting the proposed issuance of approximately $3,750,000 school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. A Roll Call was taken of the board members: Collins, Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Bubke were present. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

• Motion was made by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the January minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding lighting on the bus barn by Beelner’s Service. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $248,270.04 from the general fund, $32,043.71 from the schoolhouse funds, $26,209.15 from lunch fund, and $10,038.04 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed the 5.48% renewal rate on health insurance premiums, equates to a $20,000 increase to health insurance premiums paid by the district. On Feb. 4, attended the ISFIS budget workshop with Mr. Bailey and in March present a preliminary FY20-21 budget. The FY20-21 Food Service contract will be renewed for the next school year. Thank you to the Panther Ball Committee and the community’s support for the $16,254.36 donation. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• ISASP testing 3rd-11th grades in April. FAST Reading & Math K-6th grade winter testing was completed on Feb. 7th. Candy sales Feb. 21-March 6th for 5th – 7th grades. March 2nd will be sending in Box Top’s. The Wrestling season is in full swing. This season includes 18 Wrestlers, 8 cheerleaders and multiple managers. There will be a meet on Feb. 27th at 4 p.m. Kindergarten Round-Up will be Friday, March 13th at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. On March 18th, 8th grade Hero’s Day. WVC Honor Choir MS/HS on March 2nd. Thanks to all the helpers for the HS Wrestling meets on Jan. 27th and Feb. 1st.

Supt. Bailey

• Congratulations to the 3 speech groups that advanced to the state competition. They presented to the high school student body during advisory time. The Ensemble and newscast groups both received “1” ratings. Congratulations to the Jazz band and receiving a “1” rating last week. Thank you for understanding and allowing for the early release for the conference wrestling tournament. There were a lot of people here and things went smoothly. Our home wrestling tournament on Saturday went well too. Basketball season is coming to a close. Congratulations to the girls on the WVC Championship. The boys played a great game against the number one seed, played in the consolation round and won. The boys pairing came out and we will play Gehlen at Paulina on Feb. 20th at 6:30 p.m. The girls regional pairings came out and we will play RSM at home Feb. 11th. Two board members volunteered to be on the GPA committee to discuss transitioning from a percentage grade to a 4 point scale since WIT classes are not based on percentages. As a follow-up board question, the first day to offer teacher contracts would be March 15th.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Approve the Private Placement Engagement letter with Piper Jaffray: The official engagement letter describes Piper Jaffray’s role and responsibilities in the bond process. Motion by Pratt and seconded by Haggin for the approval of the Piper Jaffray official engagement letter. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approve the SAVE Bond Offering Terms: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the SAVE Bond Offering Terms. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Renewal of the Athletic Sharing Agreements with Woodbury Central: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the FY20-21 athletic sharing agreement for Cross County and Track with Woodbury Central. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Renewal of the Sharing Agreements: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the FY20-21 operational sharing agreements and continuing sharing a teacher for Industrial Technology. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to extend a bus driver contract to Wayne Stewart and pay to be determined. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Lindsay Smit for Head Softball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Bus Driver Rate of Pay: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve a $2 p/hour rate increase to the route driver wage and the activity rate of pay and a $10 meal stipend. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Bus Contract: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve a rate of $19.51 Step 3 for Wayne Stewart on his bus driver contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve a Dance Team Night fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve a Dance Team Pizza sales fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve the FFA week penny fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 9:16 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020