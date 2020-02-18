Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — February 14, 2020

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF

A WORK SESSION MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

February 14, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt, and Collins.

• Haggin left meeting at 7:10 a.m.

AGENDA

• President Bubke read a public notice statement: This is a board work session. While this workshop is a meeting open to the public and individuals are welcome to observe, only board members may participate in the workshop. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

WORK SESSION DISCUSSION

• The Board met with an architect from FEH Design firm to discuss the addition of a competition gymnasium.

ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:35 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020