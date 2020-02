Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — February 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

February 2020 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AVANT ASSESSMENT, LLC Seal of Biliteracy Tests 99.50

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY lift for gym 322.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 204.80

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 1,682.10

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 325.67

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 555.38

CLASSROOM DIRECT/SCHOOL SPECIALTY construction paper 134.57

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS bus repair 637.61

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY cleaning supplies 1,168.56

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER bus repair 118.41

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. kitchen DOA 498.20

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS CONFERENCE 60.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KARL CHEVROLET SPECIAL ED VAN 40,693.49

KOEHLER, RANDI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 247.20

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATION FILM 240.00

LEXIA LEARNING SYSTEMS LLC Reading program 1,000.00

LINDSEY, TODD RECYCLE OLD EQUIPMENT 420.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Drum Sticks 28.44

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,423.50

MOSEMAN, CHAD MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 233.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. doorway heaters 200.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 162.40

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE FOR SIGNS 125.50

NORTHWEST AEA 12 SSDC Registration 2,425.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS BUS FILTERS 921.36

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PALOS SPORTS Tchoukballs 37.44

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 89.58

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. Wheel Alignment 195.00

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI LAW CONFERENCE 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. SUPPLIES 152.99

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 123.84

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 196.74

SHOOK, CHAD

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 88.28

REIMBURSE MILEAGE

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 44,574.39

SPECIAL ED BILLING

SOUTH, KAREN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 242.69

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. ITECH SUPPLIES 470.80

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION 117.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER SHOP & GREENHOUSE MEMORIAL PLANTS 75.00

THOMA, MATTHEW REIMBURSE GAS 61.94

TNT SALES & SERVICE hose and handle for power washer 394.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES oil cap filler neck 48.47

US BANK POSTAGE 4,441.18

STATE DANCE

Meals for State Drill Team

SPECIAL ED BOOK

FOOD LAB SUPPLIES

Lab supplies

FFA Amplify Conference

mop sink

1st grade book

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 75.98

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 577.93

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 447.52

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT BILLING 24,718.75

Fund Total: 141,699.94

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE 140.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,275.87

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 2,266.36

L-B FFA FOOD – STRAWBERRIES 30.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 747.50

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 9,601.94

U.S. BANK LAUNDRY BASKETS 9.90

Fund Total: 15,071.57

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING FUNDRAISER 625.40

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 350.00

ADAMS, SHEILA OFFICIAL 70.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS – SENIOR NIGHT 33.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BROUWER, KIMBERLY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 21.89

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP – CONCESSIONS 1,748.10

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 110.00

DEJONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 210.00

DRAKE RELAYS ENTRY FEE 40.00

EASTBAY INC. SUPPLIES 385.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATIONS 226.00

LAWTON-BRONSON EDUCATION ASS’N POP -CONCESSIONS 104.08

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 70.00

MALSAM, JENNI OFFICIAL 110.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. SUPPLIES 12.31

NASP SCORING FEE 213.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 247.75

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 490.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 SPEECH POSTERS 7.65

RICKE, CODY OFFICIAL 70.00

RICKE, ERIC OFFICIAL 160.00

RSCHOOL TODAY (DWC) SERVICES 338.75

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 190.00

SCHAEFER, JACOB OFFICIAL 70.00

STEELE, JIM OFFICIAL 80.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 95.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA REGISTRATION 140.00

US BANK CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, ARCHERY SUPPLIES, LODGING, TRAVEL MEALS, TEAM MEALS, SUBSCRIPTION, SPEECH RECORDING SYSTEM 5,309.44

VAN GINKEL, BLAKE OFFICIAL 70.00

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. UNIFORMS 406.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 365.34

WENGER CORPORATION MUSIC STANDS 3,126.00

WEST HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAQUES 64.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE REGISTRATION 200.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE WVC BOYS & GIRLS TOURNAMENT GATES 2,100.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 30.00

WETZ, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 190.00

Fund Total: 18,518.71

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD SUBURBAN 327.00

Fund Total: 327.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

D & S SALES Volunteer Award 40.00

WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD Summer program 75.00

Fund Total: 115.00

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 45.30

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 150.57

Fund Total: 195.87

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES 1,048.50

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. Repairs on Bus 3,316.44

KUBOTA LEASING SKIDLOADER LEASE 661.73

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. rear tires for bus 1,306.00

Fund Total: 6,332.67

SCHOLARSHIP TRUST FUNDS

BRIAR CLIFF & JADEN SANFORD SCHOLARSHIP 750.00

DORDT UNIVERSITY & ELISE REINKE SCHOLARSHIP 750.00

SAVANNAH AMEEN AND THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA SCHOLARSHIP 4,200.00

Fund Total: 5,700.00

