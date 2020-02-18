Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 13, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Board Room – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, January 13, 2020

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Sappingfield, Woolridge, Reinke and Amick present. Scott absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

Elementary addition is progressing. Chad and Dana will be meeting with them Friday at 10:00. Likely will be presenting at the February board meeting.

Emergency training will be January 22.

Christmas program went very well. 4H kids put on a supper.

Elementary students went to a Holiday movie again this year.

Winter FAST testing started today in math and reading

Chad and Ryan are going to a budget workshop in Le Mars on February 4.

SAI Mentoring workshop is January 23.

Preschool is going to be featured as one of two schools due to success with including special needs students in the program.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Three students did a service learning project called “Coats for Kids”

CNOS Classic basketball game was last Thursday during the day. Over 200 students went to the game.

Scheduling for next school year will start next month

74 students are signed up for college classes this semester and 58 were last semester. Total cost savings to students is roughly $39,000.

3. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial statements

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke reviewed some questions on bills.

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve the consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention

Amick moved to approve the request to the School Budget Review Committee for Modified Supplemental Amount and Supplemental Aid for the 2020-2021 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $62,028 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2020-2021 at-risk and droput prevention program as approved by the Lawton-Bronson CSD school board. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve amendment of board policy

Sappingfield moved to approve increasing the hotel limit to $125 per night. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve account deposit limit

Sappingfield moved to approve a balance limit of $1 million in ISJIT. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

Woolridge moved to approve. Amick seconded. All in favor

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:30

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020