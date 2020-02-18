Lawton City Council Minutes — February 11, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

February 11, 2020 — 6:00 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 6:00 p.m. on February 11, 2020, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Jerry Steffen.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Hearing: Mayor Nitzschke opened the public hearing on the maximum property tax levy. No comments in person or written were received. Mayor Nitzschke closed the public hearing at 6:10pm.

RESOLUTION 2020-06

APPROVE MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS REQUESTED

FOR FISCAL YEAR JULY 1, 2020 – JUNE 30, 2021

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the maximum property tax dollars at $282,090 for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Motion carried on a roll call vote as follows: AYES: Heiss, Hennings, Otto, Saunders; NAYS: Baltushis.

Budget – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Hennings, to approve setting the public hearing for March 4, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye. Clerk will publish notice of public hearing to approve the budget.

Personnel Manual –Discussion on changes to sections regarding employee injuries and reporting were discussed. After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the changes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Oak Street – Jerry Steffen was present to discuss improvements to Oak Street. He will work on some drainage issues and bring plans and specifications to the March meeting for approval to set the bid date and possibly open bids at the April meeting.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020