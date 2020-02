Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — February 10, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

• Present: Wimmer, Mead, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram

• Others: 3 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – moment of silence was held for Joe Hopkins;

Mr. Kirchgatter addressed the board regarding early retirement

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $293,830.25; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $2,742.89; Infrastructure $34,785.81; Extra & Hourly Pay $76,009.58.

E. Activity Account $18,828.41

F. School Meal Program $37,133.47

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to accept the resignation of Caitlyn Redenius as Head Cook in Anthon; and to approve the following hirings: Jordan Scholl as Varsity Boys’ Golf Coach for the Spring 2020 season,

Jennifer Goslar as a cook in the Mapleton building, Bonita Jepsen as a paraprofessional in Mapleton, and Lana Stoll as Head Cook in Mapleton. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Purchase of Technology Service

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve a contract with Apptegy for web and app-based services beginning July 1, 2020. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020

Schram moved and Streck seconded to officially set the $300 resident and $500 non-resident fee for Driver’s Education for the summer of 2020. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Shared Contracts for 20-21 with COU

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the following shared contracts with COU.

Curriculum Director, HR Director, Elementary Counselor, School Business Official, and Transportation Director. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Consideration of Early Retirement Package

The board moved this item to the end of the meeting so they could discuss in exempt session before voting. The board was in exempt session from 8:45 – 10:33 PM. Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the early retirement resolution offering 30% of the highest contracted salary amount. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. FFA Summer Trip

Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the FFA summer trip. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. 2020-2021 School Year Calendar Approval

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 2020-2021 Calendar with a start date of 8/24/20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. FY2019 Audit Report

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the FY 2019 audit as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items – The following items were discussed

A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report

B. Tree Service Needs at Anthon Campus

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 10:50 PM

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

BARBARA’S FLORAL & GIFTS SUPPLIES 57.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 181.36

BARRY MOTOR CO. SUPPLIES 378.35

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 29.95

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 472.45

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 29.15

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 1,187.59

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 678.39

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 378.34

CHARTER OAK-UTE SCHOOL SHARED STAFF 10,849.42

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 13,919.09

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,494.53

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 389.55

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 923.77

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 80.00

DONN, STEPHANIE HOME SCHOOL CURRICULUM 114.83

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 128.70

FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT TRAVEL 764.40

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 342.63

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 122.50

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 129.49

GRIMES HORTICULTURE SUPPLIES 93.51

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 120.80

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 169.81

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 5,760.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 3,720.75

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 102.57

HOOVER JAZZFEST ENTRY FEE 150.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE PARTS/SERVICES 1,989.28

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 325.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 50.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 3,500.00

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 316.66

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 606.26

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 97.49

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 10,750.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 3,531.25

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 163.02

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 218.98

L & G PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 442.75

LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL TUITION 3,531.25

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 1,400.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL/SUPPLIES 629.33

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 1,562.83

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 410.53

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 25.17

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 16.99

MENARDS SUPPLIES 338.85

MID BELL SUPPLIES 891.05

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 789.29

NAGEL, RUSS SERVICES 60.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 4,962.10

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 584.97

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 366.94

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 92.82

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT 625.00

OLSON, LISA HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM 104.69

PATTERSON, DENNIS DONATIONS 351.00

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 57.52

POWER WASH USA SUPPLIES 75.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,227.70

RECORD PRINTING SUPPLIES 835.61

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 2,440.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 127.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 182.62

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 56.72

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES 219.78

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 275.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 61,089.36

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 246.02

UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES TRAINING 63.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA ENTRY FEE 140.00

VALLEY BANK CHANGE BAG 150.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 485.25

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 200.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 67,087.50

WHEELER, MELODY HOME SCHOOL CURRICULUM..20.00

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE UP 371.36

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 10,593.75

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL TUITION 45,906.25

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTION 2,940.33

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 160.75

Fund Total: 293,830.25

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,939.51

Fund Total: 2,939.51

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,340.39

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE WEBSITE SERVICES 62.50

H2I GROUP 780.00

KNEIFL ELECTRIC SERVICES 560.00

Fund Total: 2,742.89

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 110.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 197.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA REGISTRATION 1,500.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. SUPPLIES 611.50

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 334.28

DANA HALL RENTAL 400.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 353.86

DREES, KYLE OFFICIAL 200.00

EAST MILLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 85.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 80.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,622.50

HENRICH, COLIN OFFICIAL 75.00

Holiday Inn – Northwest TRAVEL 1,102.08

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 534.99

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 217.18

IAAE REGISTRATION 425.00

INK SPOT SUPPLIES 230.00

IOWA ASS’N FFA FFA DUES 150.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE SALES TAX 228.46

ISU BANDS TRAVEL 110.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 110.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 16.52

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 1,127.80

KNICKMAN, JASON OFFICIAL 80.00

KOENIGS, JOSH REIMBURSEMENT 327.87

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 313.60

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 85.00

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 572.08

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION FFA SUPPLIES 74.50

NELSON, NIC OFFICIAL 110.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,626.30

PROM NITE SUPPLIES 625.41

RANNINGER, ROYCE OFFICIAL 110.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 2,120.11

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 127.30

SCHILTZ, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 242.21

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 233.67

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 200.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

STUMPS SUPPLIES 702.19

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 200.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 85.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS 450.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB RENT 50.00

Fund Total: 18,828.41

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 54.96

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 2,218.03

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 16,382.13

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 18,478.35

Fund Total: 37,133.47

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 329.42

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY SERVICES 2,862.36

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 12,895.64

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,998.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 10,000.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC – OCCUPATIONAL SERVICES 2,537.68

WINAIR SUPPLIES 1,051.91

Fund Total: 34,785.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020