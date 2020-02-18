Notice of Discharge — Larry Guthridge

Notice of Discharge

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)

Public Notice Date: January 28, 2020

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources. is proposing to approve an application for issuance of an NPDES permit for the discharges described below:

Discharger Name And Address:

Larry Guthridge

2864 110th Street

Kingsley, Iowa 51028

Discharge Location: SE 1/4 of Section 4, T98N, R44W, Arlington Township, Woodbury County, Iowa

Discharge Whenever Precipitation Events Cause An Overflow Would Be To: unnamed creek

The Receiving Stream ls: unnamed creek which is designated as presumed Class “A1, B (WW-1)”. Class A1 waters are primary contact recreational use waters in which recreational or other uses may result in prolonged and direct contact with the water, involving considerable risks of ingesting water in quantities sufficient to pose a health hazard. Such activities would include, but not be limited to, swimming, diving, water skiing, and water contact recreational canoeing. Waters designated Class B (WW1) are those in which temperature, flow and other habitat characteristics are suitable to maintain warm water game fish populations along with a resident aquatic community that includes a variety of native nongame fish and invertebrates species. These waters generally include border rivers, large interior rivers, and the lower segments of medium-size tributary streams.

Description Of Discharge Area: The applicant currently operates an existing open feedlot operation with a total maximum animal capacity of 2,100 head of beef cattle on a 12.62-acre open feedlot. One earthen settled open feedlot effluent basin with a storage capacity of 7,145,143 gallons when measured at the 1-foot freeboard level and a storage capacity of approximately 4,464,730 gallons when measured at the “must pump” level at the 4.75-foot freeboard level designed under “System 4” is serving a total drainage area of 19.29 acres. The confinement operation has a total maximum animal capacity of 600 head of beef cattle in a 36 x 600-foot deep bedded confinement building. State and Federal rules require that the operation have a NPDES permit and that there be no discharge except when precipitation events greater than the 25-year, 24-hour rainfall event (5.0 inches) causes an overflow of the production area, that is designed, constructed, operated and maintained to contain manure, open feedlot effluent, settled open feedlot effluent, settleable solids or process wastewater.

Generated manure and effluent must be land applied according to the DNR approved nutrient management plan (NMP).

Basis For Limitations In Permit: Federal Effluent Guidelines

Anyone wishing to comment on or object to the proposed issuance of this permit must do so in writing within forty-five (45) days of the date shown at the top of this notice. All comments received may be considered in the final determination. If no objections are received within forty-five (45) days, the Department will issue a final permit. Anyone desiring a public hearing should cite their specific reasons and a proposed list of topics to cover. Comments, objections, and requests for hearings may be submitted online using the Wastewater Permit Information Exchange (WWPIE) system at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/wwpie/ and may also be addressed to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, NPDES, Section, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. Copies of the proposed permit and other information may be viewed on WWPIE at the web address noted above or from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday at the above street address.

In addition, copies of this information may be requested by calling (515) 725-8410.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 20, 2020