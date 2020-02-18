Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — February 10, 2020

| | 0

Woodbury Central School Board
Regular Board MeetingFebruary 10, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on February 10, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Marvy Frafjord, Michelle Powell, Faith Lambert, Bonnie Clark, Jenny Tschirren, Denise Heiman.  Members Present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen.  Absent:  none.

Agenda:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes for January 13 and 22, 2020 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $101,736.50, the PPEL Fund for $2,926.47, the Management Fund for $53.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $599.00, the Activity Fund for $8,143.65, the Lunch Fund for $14,327.54 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $24,318.62, the Activity Fund for $18,304.60, and the Lunch for $94.78.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing:  Frafjord opened the hearing on the calendar at 7:32 pm.
• Mr. Glackin presented survey results and two proposed calendars.
• Discussion on start day and early outs
• Frafjord closed the hearing on the calendar at 7:41 pm.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the Tuesday, Aug. 25th start calendar with added early out on Friday, Aug. 28 for a total of 1,146 hours of instruction.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Focus on Education:  Mr. Glackin showed the School Report Card data on the state website.

Reports: Gilbert – Report, Bormann – report, Glackin – Report

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the open enroll request by Ben and Paige Groth (K-P) for Finleigh (1st) to attend WC.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved Reblitz, second by Thomsen to offer the early retirement policy this year to 2 employees with a change from 10 years in the district to 20.  Motion not passed.  Roll call vote taken – Nelson-no, Steffen-no, Koele-no, Reblitz-yes, Thomsen-yes, Lloyd-yes, Frafjord-no.
• Lloyd made a suggestion to have the policy committee review the early retirement policies.

Personnel:
• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to accept the resignations of Jill Rapp from the Leadership Team and Jill Stratton from Football Cheer Sponsor position at the end of this school year provided suitable replacements can be found.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve Kim Mendenhall Drivers Ed Class/driving instructor and Ron Zahourek and Bob Doenhofer as driving instructors.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to pay speech assistant $1400 per season due to high participation.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the sharing agreements with Kingsley-Pierson for Cross Country, Track, Industrial Tech, Elem. Guidance, Head Custodian, Transp. Director, and Curriculum Dir., with Lawton for Family & Consumer Science, with Akron-Westfield for Human Resources and with WITCC for College courses.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies/Procedures:
• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to table until the April 2020 meeting and review in the Policy Committee meeting to be scheduled, the paraeducator retirement request.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Budget Items:
• Initial Budget discussion, presented by Mr. Glackin.

Board Items:
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to keep the Drivers Ed fees the same as last year at $325 with $215 per student paid to instructors.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of Roberts Rules of Order

• Moved Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve a 3-year renewal of the Timeclock Plus software.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to renew the anti-virus software provided through Solis for one year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept the audit report for 2019 as presented by Christen Howrey.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Visitor Comments – Heiman – not enacting the early retirement and longevity pay for 20+ year teachers is not treating employees well.  Insurance increases have meant teachers are taking home less money every year.  Powell – are busses being locked?  Is this going to be an issue if we put cameras in the busses?

• For the good of the cause – Lloyd – checked with Sioux City Schools regarding their bus camera system and reported what they thought of theirs.  Reblitz – state reps he talked to about our upcoming PPEL vote would like to tour the school.

Adjourn:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 10:08.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

FEBRUARY 2020 BOARD BILLS
OPERATING FUND
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS  3RD PTY ADMIN    93.60
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.
LEGAL SERVICES    1,059.38
LEGAL SERVICES    1,176.00
    Vendor Total:    2,235.38
Akron Westfield Community School  SHARED HR    8,193.61
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES
FIRST AID KITS/BRACKETS    837.96
SIGNAGE    56.70
    Vendor Total:    894.66
Chartier, Tom  DRIVER INSTRUCT-ION PROGRAMS    30.00
Document Depot & Destruction, Inc.  SHREDDING    45.00
GOPHER SPORT  FLOOR TAPE – P.E.    61.45
Hamman, Mackenzie  CHAUFFEUR LICENSE    12.00
Howrey, Christen  MILEAGE    96.28
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER  OIL FILTERS    22.80
John Deere Financial  REPAIR LAWN TRACTOR    108.54
KAJEET INC.  SATELLITE INTERNET    2,122.26
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL
OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION    10,104.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT    489.75
 Vendor Total:    10,593.75
Kryger Glass Company  GRAY VAN – WINDSHIELD    259.96
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.  INSTRUCT-IONAL SUPPLIES    73.24
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    35.35
ELECTRICITY    402.14
ELECTRICITY    46.64
ELECTRICITY    7,937.92
NATURAL GAS    328.45
ELECTRICITY    514.92
NATURAL GAS    579.91
ELECTRICITY    10.00
ELECTRICITY    22.68
NATURAL GAS    67.97
    Vendor Total:    9,945.98
MID-BELL MUSIC
mallets    23.74
credit    (20.00)
    Vendor Total:    3.74
Mid-West Tech  WELDING CURTAIN    319.20
MidAmerica Books  Library Books    913.94
MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS  PERKINS – WELDING SCREEN    319.20
MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS  PERKINS – WELDING BENCHES..2,612.50    Vendor Total:    2,931.70
MIDWEST WHEEL  FUEL ADDITIVE    101.88
Morningside College  POST SECONDARY CLASS    250.00
MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMM-ERCE  MEMBERSHIP    85.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER & SEWER    649.42
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC
NO HEAT IN SHOP    85.00
REPAIR    357.00
LEAK in BOILER ROOM..    85.00
PLUMBING REPAIR    249.00
    Vendor Total:    776.00
NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C.  OTHER PROFESSIONAL    5,100.00
NWAEA
ENVELOPES    267.66
HEARING INTERPRETER    22,057.84
PARA CERT. CLASSES    480.00
FAWCETT – MANDT RECERT    35.00
NASA TRIP    2,425.00
    Vendor Total:    25,265.50
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE  AUDIT FILING FEE    425.00
PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W.
MUSIC    65.99
CHRISTMAS MUSIC    341.99
CHRISTMAS MUSIC    45.00
    Vendor Total:    452.98
QUILL CORPORATION  OFFICE SUPPLIES    229.83
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    442.16
RECORD, THE  ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING    278.57
    Vendor Total:    720.73 
Rolling Oil  GASOLINE    4,092.65
SCHOOL BUS SALES  SUPPLIES    70.92
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.
OPEN ENROLL COLLEGE COURSES    347.44
SPEC. ED TUITION OUT    10,354.50
    Vendor Total:    10,701.94
SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC.  MAINT    55.00
Stateline Electric & Automation  EXTERIOR LIGHTS    1,090.24
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA
19 – OIL FILTER/BRACKET    69.30
BATTERY CABLES    164.47
    Vendor Total:    233.77
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    279.36
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  NEW DRIVER COURSE    100.00
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS
OPEN ENROLL – SPEC. ED TUITION    1,876.48
OPEN ENROLL – SPEC. ED TUITION    6,691.46
    Vendor Total:    8,567.94
Whiting Community School
OPEN ENROLLMENT..3,368.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT    163.25
    Vendor Total:    3,531.25
Fund Total:    101,736.50
Checking Account Total:    101,736.50

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
TITAN SCHOOL SOLUTIONS  MENU SOFTWARE    1,957.47
Fund Total:    2,926.47    
Checking Account Total:    2,926.47    

MANAGEMENT FUND
EGR Insurance Inc.  ADD 513 FAIR ST. TO POLICY    53.00
Fund Total:    53.00
Checking Account Total:    53.00

SALES TAX FUND
MID-BELL MUSIC  PIANO DOLLY    599.00
Fund Total    599.00
Checking Account Total    599.00    

ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, JOSHUA  JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
ACE FUNDRAISING  COACH CLINIC    100.00
CHESTERMAN CO.
CONCESS    166.00
CONCESS    373.80
CONCESS    458.20
CONCESS    218.20
    Vendor Total:    1,216.20
Decker Sports  BOYS BB BALLS    407.60
Iowa High School Speech Association
LG GRP V    318.00
LG GRP JV    75.00
    Vendor Total:    393.00
LOCHIRCO FRUIT & PRODUCE FRUIT FUNDRAISER    2,250.62
Pocahontas Area High School  WR. ENTRY FEE    100.00
Pucelik, Meghann  REIMB. DANCE SUPPLIES    103.73
rSchoolToday ACTIVITY SCHED-ULER RENEWAL    407.50
Signs By Tomorrow  MS WR. BANNER    240.00
STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL  JV ENTRY FEE    100.00
Western Valley Conference
WVC 1-31 GATE BOYS    845.00
WVC 1-30 GATE GIRLS    725.00
WVC 2-3 GATE GIRLS    1,175.00
    Vendor Total:    2,745.00    
Fund Total:    8,143.65    
Checking Account Total:    8,143.65

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
SALT    27.60
SALT    18.90
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
    Vendor Total:    90.50
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    264.48
FOOD    306.99
FOOD    192.62
FOOD    454.98
FOOD    127.00
FOOD    211.02
FOOD    296.48
FOOD    63.72
    Vendor Total:    1,917.29
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    113.69
FOOD    55.91
FOOD    92.40
FOOD    65.68
FOOD    154.72
   Vendor Total:    482.40
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
CREDIT    (120.00)
FOOD    334.39
FOOD    414.34
FOOD    262.34
FOOD    473.40
FOOD    148.38
FOOD    150.38
FOOD    83.43
FOOD    40.43
    Vendor Total:    1,787.09
Keck Foods
FOOD    4,371.52
CREDIT FOOD    (207.52)
    Vendor Total:    4,164.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.
FOOD    1,149.97
GENERAL SUPPLIES    41.50
CREDIT FOOD    (19.82)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    207.29
FOOD    1,410.14
FOOD    1,566.57
GENERAL SUPPLIES    210.88
FOOD    1,125.53
GENERAL SUPPLIES    25.50
FOOD    168.70
    Vendor Total:    5,886.26
Fund Total:    14,327.54
Checking Account Total:    14,327.54

January 2020 Prepaid checks
OPERATING FUND
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  legal services    136.88
Akron Westfield Community School  MATH CONF. REGISTRATIONS (2)    40.00
AMERICAN INSTITUTES FOR RESEARCH  ESL TESTING    21.00
Center Point Energy  Natural Gas    2,073.62
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE  disposal replaced    1,802.50
ONE SOURCE  Background Checks    121.50
PEARSON EDUCATION  1ST GRADE MATH    1,059.57
Petersen, Bart  REIMBURSE FUEL FOR IMPALA    24.42
VERIZON WIRELESS  Cell Phones    496.33
Fund Total:    5,775.82
Checking Account Total:    5,775.82    

ACTIVITY FUND
GRAETTINGER-TERRIL CSD  WR ENTRY FEE    80.00
IHSAA  COACHES STATE WR WRISTBANDS    400.00
Fund Total    480.00    
Checking Account Total    480.00

JANUARY 2020 PREPAID
ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, BERWYN  JH BB OFFICIAL    80.00
Barringer, Dale  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
BECKER, DENNIS  OFFICIALS BB    105.00
BOUSEMA, HARLAN BB OFFICIAL JV TOURNEY    255.00
Davidson, George  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
GOETTSCH, ERIC  JV BB OFFICIAL    80.00
HARRIMAN, WADE  JV OFFICIAL    230.00
JENNESS, LLOYD  BB OFFICIAL    160.00
LUBBERS, CALEB  JH OFFICIAL    80.00
Malsam, Jenni  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
MAXFIELD, KEN  BB OFFICIAL    80.00
MCPIKE, MILT  BB OFFICIAL    80.00
PITTS, MATTHEW  BB OFFICIAL JV TOURNEY    150.00
POLLOW, TAYLOR  JH BB OFFICIAL    160.00
SLAUGHTER, JASON  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
WAGNER, SCOTT  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
WESSLING, DOUG  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Wetz, Mark BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Wilcox, John BB OFFICIAL    80.00
Zalme, Mark  BB OFFICIAL JV TOURNEY    150.00
Fund Total:    2,785.00
Checking Account Total:    2,785.00    

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 20, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment