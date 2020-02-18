Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — February 10, 2020

Woodbury Central School Board

Regular Board Meeting — February 10, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on February 10, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Marvy Frafjord, Michelle Powell, Faith Lambert, Bonnie Clark, Jenny Tschirren, Denise Heiman. Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: none.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes for January 13 and 22, 2020 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $101,736.50, the PPEL Fund for $2,926.47, the Management Fund for $53.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $599.00, the Activity Fund for $8,143.65, the Lunch Fund for $14,327.54 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $24,318.62, the Activity Fund for $18,304.60, and the Lunch for $94.78. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing: Frafjord opened the hearing on the calendar at 7:32 pm.

• Mr. Glackin presented survey results and two proposed calendars.

• Discussion on start day and early outs

• Frafjord closed the hearing on the calendar at 7:41 pm.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the Tuesday, Aug. 25th start calendar with added early out on Friday, Aug. 28 for a total of 1,146 hours of instruction. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Focus on Education: Mr. Glackin showed the School Report Card data on the state website.

Reports: Gilbert – Report, Bormann – report, Glackin – Report

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the open enroll request by Ben and Paige Groth (K-P) for Finleigh (1st) to attend WC. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Reblitz, second by Thomsen to offer the early retirement policy this year to 2 employees with a change from 10 years in the district to 20. Motion not passed. Roll call vote taken – Nelson-no, Steffen-no, Koele-no, Reblitz-yes, Thomsen-yes, Lloyd-yes, Frafjord-no.

• Lloyd made a suggestion to have the policy committee review the early retirement policies.

Personnel:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to accept the resignations of Jill Rapp from the Leadership Team and Jill Stratton from Football Cheer Sponsor position at the end of this school year provided suitable replacements can be found. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve Kim Mendenhall Drivers Ed Class/driving instructor and Ron Zahourek and Bob Doenhofer as driving instructors. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to pay speech assistant $1400 per season due to high participation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the sharing agreements with Kingsley-Pierson for Cross Country, Track, Industrial Tech, Elem. Guidance, Head Custodian, Transp. Director, and Curriculum Dir., with Lawton for Family & Consumer Science, with Akron-Westfield for Human Resources and with WITCC for College courses. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies/Procedures:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to table until the April 2020 meeting and review in the Policy Committee meeting to be scheduled, the paraeducator retirement request. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Budget Items:

• Initial Budget discussion, presented by Mr. Glackin.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to keep the Drivers Ed fees the same as last year at $325 with $215 per student paid to instructors. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of Roberts Rules of Order

• Moved Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve a 3-year renewal of the Timeclock Plus software. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to renew the anti-virus software provided through Solis for one year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept the audit report for 2019 as presented by Christen Howrey. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Visitor Comments – Heiman – not enacting the early retirement and longevity pay for 20+ year teachers is not treating employees well. Insurance increases have meant teachers are taking home less money every year. Powell – are busses being locked? Is this going to be an issue if we put cameras in the busses?

• For the good of the cause – Lloyd – checked with Sioux City Schools regarding their bus camera system and reported what they thought of theirs. Reblitz – state reps he talked to about our upcoming PPEL vote would like to tour the school.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 10:08. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

