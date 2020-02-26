City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described properties:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Gendreau’s 2nd Addition to East Correctionville, then South Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the East line of said Lot Six (6) to the North line of 4th Street, thence East Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the North line of 4th Street to the Southwest Corner of Lot Five (5), Block Two (2) of said Gendreau’s 2nd Addition, thence North Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Northwest Corner of said Lot Five (5), Block Two (2), thence West Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Point of Beginning. Said tract being the South 66.0 feet of not abandoned Juniper Street and containing 4,356 feet; and

Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa; and

Lot 3 in Block 8, Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

The Hearing will be held March 9, 2020 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M.

Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until March 9, 2020, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $1.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Carla Mathers, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., March 9, 2020.

The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on March 9, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020