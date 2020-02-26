City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing
City of Correctionville
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described properties:
Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Gendreau’s 2nd Addition to East Correctionville, then South Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the East line of said Lot Six (6) to the North line of 4th Street, thence East Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the North line of 4th Street to the Southwest Corner of Lot Five (5), Block Two (2) of said Gendreau’s 2nd Addition, thence North Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Northwest Corner of said Lot Five (5), Block Two (2), thence West Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Point of Beginning. Said tract being the South 66.0 feet of not abandoned Juniper Street and containing 4,356 feet; and
Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa; and
Lot 3 in Block 8, Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.
The Hearing will be held March 9, 2020 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M.
Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until March 9, 2020, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $1.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Carla Mathers, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., March 9, 2020.
The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on March 9, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Correctionville
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 27, 2020