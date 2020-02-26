Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — February 19, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the February 5, 2020 meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the minutes from the February 12th, 2020 meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for January, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez and family (Denise, Evie, Ephraim, and Annika), Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, and Gabe Madsen.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and discussed the future hiring of a fourth Public Works employee. No action taken. Interim Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update and introduced part-time Certified Officer Gabe Madsen. Mayor Fisher appointed Edgar Rodriguez as Police Chief and Robinson motioned to approve the appointment, seconded by Parks. Mayor Fisher swore in Rodriguez as Police Chief and welcomed him to his new position. Council discussed wages for Police Chief and Conolly motioned a 7% salary increase (hourly rate from $20.41 to $21.84) for Rodriguez payable retroactively back to February 1st, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed raising hourly rate for part-time certified officers including back pay of 57 hours previously worked by current employee Gabe Madsen from $15 to $18. Parks motioned to approve this wage rate and back pay, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:28 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing approving plans, specifications, and estimate of cost on Main Street and South 2nd Street storm water / street project and setting bid opening date to March 4, 2020. No public comments presented previously or presently, so at around 6:29 pm, Parks motioned to close Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Engineer Scott Gernhart presented details and council considered Resolution 2020-14 approving plans, specifications, and estimate of cost on Main Street and South 2nd Street storm water/street project and setting bid opening date to March 4, 2020. Ofert motioned to pass Resolution 2020-14, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:39 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing to Certify Maximum Property Tax Dollars for Levy. No public comments were received, so at around 6:40 pm Conolly motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-12 setting Maximum Property Tax Dollars to Certify for Levy and Conolly motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the 2020 agreement with Westfork Township for Fire and Emergency Protection services. Conolly motioned to approve the agreement, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:46 pm, Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing approving vacating the following-described property, seconded by Ofert: All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet. Ayes, motion carries. No public comments presented, so at around 6:47 pm, Conolly motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-13 authorizing the Clerk or Mayor to execute the deed vacating the afore-mentioned property. Ofert motioned to approve Resolution 2020-13, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2020-1 authorizing the vacating of the aforementioned property, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive the second and third reading of Ordinance 2020-1, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-1 authorizing the vacating of the aforementioned property, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed budget proposal for FY 2020-21 and Robinson motioned to set public hearing for March 18th at 6 pm for possible budget approval, seconded by Conolly. Council reviewed Journal entries from July 2019 to January 2020 and Robinson motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Council discussed a deadline extension for Jeff Petersen for nuisance remediation regarding 212 S. Pearl. Robinson motioned to extend deadline to November 1, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Clerk Peterson informed the council that the DNR Derelict Building Grant has been submitted requesting $61,041 in funds to help with Asbestos Remediation and deconstruction of Motel 20 and laundromat at 631 Frontage Road.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 7:09 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 39,081.91

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 21,994.54

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,838.88

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 324.29

WATER TOTAL 15,557.05

SEWER TOTAL 19,321.90

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,306.96

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 115,429.53

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks:

1/18/2020- 2/20/2020

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 104.17

AMAZON TACTICAL.COM SUPPLIES 74.89

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 142.00

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHAMBER ANNUAL DUES 230.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 248.28

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 944.54

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,775.04

GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES PD VEHICLE COMPUTER MAINT. 636.63

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,283.57

HEALY WELDING REPAIR CITY HALL HAND RAIL 128.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. ACCOUNTING SERVICES 717.17

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 573.78

IOWA ASSOC. – MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ANNUAL DUES 700.00

IMFOA ANNUAL FEES 100.00

IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC. CONTINUING EDUCATION 465.00

IPERS IPERS 4,102.01

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,588.87

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 4,464.40

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 120.85

LOFFLER COPY MACHINE CONTRACT 239.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 487.00

MARTIN’S FLAG FLAGS 1,579.51

MENARDS SUPPLIES 451.01

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,662.31

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 80.03

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 65.68

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 177.27

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,673.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 391.60

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD VEHICLE MAINT. 1,351.25

SIGN MASTERS MARKING PD SUV 325.00

SIOUXLAND LOCK AND KEY RE-KEYING 318.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 61.20

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,011.00

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL EXPENSES 3,294.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 422.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 622.74

WEX BANK FUEL 1,812.67

WIATEL NETWORK SECURITY CHECK 3,182.66

WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK COURT COSTS — MOCICV188370 85.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total. 54,526.15

Invoices: Paid 14,935.88

Invoices: Scheduled 39,590.27

Payroll Checks 18,560.95

==============

Report Total 73,087.10

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 49,747.33

110 ROAD USE TAX 2,610.22

600 WATER 11,817.74

610 SEWER 8,911.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020