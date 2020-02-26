Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — February 19, 2020

Moville City Council
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the February 5, 2020 meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the minutes from the February 12th, 2020 meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for January, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez and family (Denise, Evie, Ephraim, and Annika), Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, and Gabe Madsen.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and discussed the future hiring of a fourth Public Works employee. No action taken. Interim Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update and introduced part-time Certified Officer Gabe Madsen. Mayor Fisher appointed Edgar Rodriguez as Police Chief and Robinson motioned to approve the appointment, seconded by Parks. Mayor Fisher swore in Rodriguez as Police Chief and welcomed him to his new position. Council discussed wages for Police Chief and Conolly motioned a 7% salary increase (hourly rate from $20.41 to $21.84) for Rodriguez payable retroactively back to February 1st, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed raising hourly rate for part-time certified officers including back pay of 57 hours previously worked by current employee Gabe Madsen from $15 to $18. Parks motioned to approve this wage rate and back pay, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:28 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing approving plans, specifications, and estimate of cost on Main Street and South 2nd Street storm water / street project and setting bid opening date to March 4, 2020. No public comments presented previously or presently, so at around 6:29 pm, Parks motioned to close Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Engineer Scott Gernhart presented details and council considered Resolution 2020-14 approving plans, specifications, and estimate of cost on Main Street and South 2nd Street storm water/street project and setting bid opening date to March 4, 2020. Ofert motioned to pass Resolution 2020-14, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:39 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing to Certify Maximum Property Tax Dollars for Levy. No public comments were received, so at around 6:40 pm Conolly motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-12 setting Maximum Property Tax Dollars to Certify for Levy and Conolly motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the 2020 agreement with Westfork Township for Fire and Emergency Protection services. Conolly motioned to approve the agreement, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:46 pm, Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing approving vacating the following-described property, seconded by Ofert: All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet. Ayes, motion carries. No public comments presented, so at around 6:47 pm, Conolly motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-13 authorizing the Clerk or Mayor to execute the deed vacating the afore-mentioned property. Ofert motioned to approve Resolution 2020-13, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2020-1 authorizing the vacating of the aforementioned property, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive the second and third reading of Ordinance 2020-1, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.  Conolly motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-1 authorizing the vacating of the aforementioned property, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed budget proposal for FY 2020-21 and Robinson motioned to set public hearing for March 18th at 6 pm for possible budget approval, seconded by Conolly. Council reviewed Journal entries from July 2019 to January 2020 and Robinson motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Council discussed a deadline extension for Jeff Petersen for nuisance remediation regarding 212 S. Pearl. Robinson motioned to extend deadline to November 1, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Clerk Peterson informed the council that the DNR Derelict Building Grant has been submitted requesting $61,041 in funds to help with Asbestos Remediation and deconstruction of Motel 20 and laundromat at 631 Frontage Road.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 7:09 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    39,081.91
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    21,994.54
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,838.88
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    324.29
WATER TOTAL    15,557.05
SEWER TOTAL    19,321.90
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,306.96
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    115,429.53

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks:
1/18/2020- 2/20/2020
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    104.17
AMAZON  TACTICAL.COM SUPPLIES    74.89
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    142.00
MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE  CHAMBER ANNUAL DUES    230.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    248.28
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    944.54
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,775.04
GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES  PD VEHICLE COMPUTER MAINT.    636.63
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    1,283.57
HEALY WELDING  REPAIR CITY HALL HAND RAIL    128.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO.  ACCOUNTING SERVICES    717.17
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT.    573.78
IOWA ASSOC. – MUNICIPAL UTILITIES  ANNUAL DUES    700.00
IMFOA  ANNUAL FEES    100.00
IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC.  CONTINUING EDUCATION    465.00
IPERS  IPERS    4,102.01
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,588.87
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    4,464.40
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    120.85
LOFFLER  COPY MACHINE CONTRACT    239.00
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    487.00
MARTIN’S FLAG  FLAGS    1,579.51
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    451.01
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    6,662.31
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    80.03
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    65.68
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    177.27
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,673.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    391.60
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC  FD VEHICLE MAINT.    1,351.25
SIGN MASTERS  MARKING PD SUV    325.00
SIOUXLAND LOCK AND KEY  RE-KEYING    318.00
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    61.20
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    1,011.00
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  LEGAL EXPENSES    3,294.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    422.00
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    622.74
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,812.67
WIATEL  NETWORK SECURITY CHECK    3,182.66
WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK  COURT COSTS — MOCICV188370    85.00
==============
Accounts Payable Total.   54,526.15
Invoices: Paid    14,935.88
Invoices: Scheduled    39,590.27
Payroll Checks    18,560.95
==============
Report Total    73,087.10
==============
CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    49,747.33
110 ROAD USE TAX    2,610.22
600 WATER    11,817.74
610 SEWER    8,911.81

