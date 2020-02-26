Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 4, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
February 4, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present, except Gary Horton.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 4, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 28, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims paid on 2/4/20 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to authorize the Chairman to sign the amended limited services and road maintenance agreement.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
depository resolution #020420-1
as presented by County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann.
Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Loutsch-aye.  Horton-absent.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 4 of America Township on Madison Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Meadow Township on C16 and Section 17/18 of Meadow Township on L14.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the University of Iowa / Iowa Flood Center for steam sensors on bridges on K64 and C44.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve final plans for BROS-SWAP-CO75(162)—FE-75.  Motion Carried.

Ryan Berven from Group Benefits Partners and Brad Holton from ISAC were present to discuss benefits management for Plymouth County and ISAC.

Darin Raymond, County Attorney, presented his crime case update as of January 2020.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-4-2020
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    149.68
Noel Ahmann  mileage    177.27
City of Akron  SUNDRY    146.73
Akron Hometowner  publications    663.36
Alpha Wireless  cable, antennas, repairs    1297.74
Appliance Repair Center  fuse    15.40
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  SAFETY    35.80
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    308.38
Bros Inc, LLC  rent assistance    300.00
Bugman Pest & Rodent  pest control    53.50
Campbell’s Electric  BUILDINGS    217.43
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    285.00
Central Service & Supply  CHAINS & CABLES    8030.00
Century Link  Ali data services    538.23
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    143.75
Cornhusker International  PARTS    298.70
Culligan Water  DL water    49.54
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    180.37
Defensive Edge Training  training    450.00
Des Moines Stamp  office supplies    156.25
Don Groves Repair  equipment install    2332.88
Eakes Inc  SUNDRY    275.03
Fastenal  supplies    170.44
Floyd Valley Hospital  3rd Qtr allocation    34778.91
FORCE America  PARTS    967.00
Frontier  phone    38.24
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    6.00
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maint agreement    31.19
Government Forms and Supplies  election supplies    99.30
Hardware Hank  supplies    1.18
HGM Associates  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    1990.70
Hobart Sales and Service  dishwasher repairs    220.00
Jenna Hodgson  certified mail    7.75
Hundertmark  PARTS    220.50
Iowa DNR  EROSION CONTROL    350.00
Indoff  supplies    122.54
Inland Truck Parts  PARTS    20.52
Iowa DOT  EQUIPMENT    115.00
Iowa Employment Conference  conference registration    335.00
Iowa Narcotics Officers Assoc.  membership    25.00
Iowa One Call  locates    2.70
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    2115.00
IPAC  Precinct Atlas    1773.24
ISAC  conference registration    190.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    2123.00
J.B. Propane  fuel    300.12
Jebro Inc  OIL    120.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    31,880.00
Jim Jones  postage    425.81
Keltek Inc.  vehicle equipment    5272.92
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    1426.16
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    29.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    38.30
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    165.47
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    16,784.08
Loffler Companies  copier contract    810.29
Alan Lucken  mileage    42.55
Mail Services  MV renewal notices    772.46
Marriott  lodging    218.26
MD Products Inc PARTS    1102.51
Menards  supplies    201.38
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1346.88
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    278.64
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    4862.68
Mouser Digging & Pump  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.    3280.00
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    341.00
Mark Nuebel  rent assistance    300.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    768.22
One Office Solutions  office supplies    296.72
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    56.78
Lisa Penning  mileage    241.50
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    1005.13
Plymouth Co. Employees  health insurance reimb.    3486.15
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees/transports    4759.34
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1374.89
Premier Communications  cable box    93.91
Quality Lawn Care  snow removal    140.00
Darin Raymond  gas and car wash reimb.    63.98
Northwest REC  utilities    1101.78
City of Remsen SUNDRY    725.74
Sam’s Club  fees    59.70
Scheels  equipment    2124.95
Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.    940.62
Shield Technology Corporation  annual support    11,412.50
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    39.99
Sioux Co. Sheriff  service    49.72
Shelly Sitzmann  lodging    72.80
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    82.50
Gaylen Spink  MILEAGE    57.73
State of Iowa-Elevator Safety  RCF elevator inspection    515.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Nathan Summerside  MEALS    10.57
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    425.07
Heidi Tritz  conf registration    70.50
US District Court  document request    73.00
Van Diest Supply  EROSION CONTROL    8721.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    235.50
Vander Meer Bakery  SAFETY    64.80
Vanguard Appraisals  software maintenance    10,175.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    1025.57
VISA  car wash card    884.59
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    815.22
Wahl-McAtee Tire  TIRES & TUBES    359.71
Wal-Mart  supplies    468.05
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    55.00
World Data Corporation  MV manuals    300.00
Zep Manufacturing  SUNDRY    790.37
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    3186.39

