Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 4, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 4, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except Gary Horton. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 4, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the January 28, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims paid on 2/4/20 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to authorize the Chairman to sign the amended limited services and road maintenance agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

depository resolution #020420-1

as presented by County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Loutsch-aye. Horton-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 4 of America Township on Madison Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Meadow Township on C16 and Section 17/18 of Meadow Township on L14. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the University of Iowa / Iowa Flood Center for steam sensors on bridges on K64 and C44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve final plans for BROS-SWAP-CO75(162)—FE-75. Motion Carried.

Ryan Berven from Group Benefits Partners and Brad Holton from ISAC were present to discuss benefits management for Plymouth County and ISAC.

Darin Raymond, County Attorney, presented his crime case update as of January 2020.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-4-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 149.68

Noel Ahmann mileage 177.27

City of Akron SUNDRY 146.73

Akron Hometowner publications 663.36

Alpha Wireless cable, antennas, repairs 1297.74

Appliance Repair Center fuse 15.40

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety SAFETY 35.80

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 308.38

Bros Inc, LLC rent assistance 300.00

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 53.50

Campbell’s Electric BUILDINGS 217.43

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 285.00

Central Service & Supply CHAINS & CABLES 8030.00

Century Link Ali data services 538.23

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 143.75

Cornhusker International PARTS 298.70

Culligan Water DL water 49.54

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 180.37

Defensive Edge Training training 450.00

Des Moines Stamp office supplies 156.25

Don Groves Repair equipment install 2332.88

Eakes Inc SUNDRY 275.03

Fastenal supplies 170.44

Floyd Valley Hospital 3rd Qtr allocation 34778.91

FORCE America PARTS 967.00

Frontier phone 38.24

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 6.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 31.19

Government Forms and Supplies election supplies 99.30

Hardware Hank supplies 1.18

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1990.70

Hobart Sales and Service dishwasher repairs 220.00

Jenna Hodgson certified mail 7.75

Hundertmark PARTS 220.50

Iowa DNR EROSION CONTROL 350.00

Indoff supplies 122.54

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 20.52

Iowa DOT EQUIPMENT 115.00

Iowa Employment Conference conference registration 335.00

Iowa Narcotics Officers Assoc. membership 25.00

Iowa One Call locates 2.70

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 2115.00

IPAC Precinct Atlas 1773.24

ISAC conference registration 190.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 2123.00

J.B. Propane fuel 300.12

Jebro Inc OIL 120.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 31,880.00

Jim Jones postage 425.81

Keltek Inc. vehicle equipment 5272.92

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1426.16

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars utilities 38.30

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 165.47

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 16,784.08

Loffler Companies copier contract 810.29

Alan Lucken mileage 42.55

Mail Services MV renewal notices 772.46

Marriott lodging 218.26

MD Products Inc PARTS 1102.51

Menards supplies 201.38

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1346.88

Midwest Wheel PARTS 278.64

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4862.68

Mouser Digging & Pump TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 3280.00

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 341.00

Mark Nuebel rent assistance 300.00

Shawn Olson supplies 768.22

One Office Solutions office supplies 296.72

City of Oyens SUNDRY 56.78

Lisa Penning mileage 241.50

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 1005.13

Plymouth Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 3486.15

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees/transports 4759.34

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1374.89

Premier Communications cable box 93.91

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 140.00

Darin Raymond gas and car wash reimb. 63.98

Northwest REC utilities 1101.78

City of Remsen SUNDRY 725.74

Sam’s Club fees 59.70

Scheels equipment 2124.95

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 940.62

Shield Technology Corporation annual support 11,412.50

Elizabeth Singer mileage 39.99

Sioux Co. Sheriff service 49.72

Shelly Sitzmann lodging 72.80

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 82.50

Gaylen Spink MILEAGE 57.73

State of Iowa-Elevator Safety RCF elevator inspection 515.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Nathan Summerside MEALS 10.57

The Home Depot Pro supplies 425.07

Heidi Tritz conf registration 70.50

US District Court document request 73.00

Van Diest Supply EROSION CONTROL 8721.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 235.50

Vander Meer Bakery SAFETY 64.80

Vanguard Appraisals software maintenance 10,175.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 1025.57

VISA car wash card 884.59

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 815.22

Wahl-McAtee Tire TIRES & TUBES 359.71

Wal-Mart supplies 468.05

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 55.00

World Data Corporation MV manuals 300.00

Zep Manufacturing SUNDRY 790.37

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 3186.39

