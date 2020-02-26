Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — February 11, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 11, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except John Meis. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the February 11, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Kass, to approve the minutes of the February 4, 2020 meeting. Gary Horton abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 2/7/20 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton. to open the public hearing for the county tax spending for FY 2020-21 budget at 10 am. No members from the public were present. No written comments were received. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:05 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

the maximum property tax dollars

Resolution 02112020-1 for FY 2020-21.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to set the FY 2020-21 County Budget public hearing for 10 a.m. on March 3, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Staab Addition in Section 3 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, for the County Auditor to contact John Danos from Dorsey & Whitney LLP to hire for creating a wind farm urban renewal area. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve entering closed session under IA code 20.17(3) at 11:01 am for the purpose of discussion the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit wage increase for FY 2020-21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to end closed session. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve entering closed session under IA code 21.5(c) at 11:12 am for the purpose of discussing pending litigation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to end closed session at 12:20 p.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020