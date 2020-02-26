Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — January 28, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 28, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the January 28, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the January 21, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll of January 24, 2020 as presented. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the limited services and road maintenance agreement.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the limited services and road maintenance agreement as presented to include a $5,000 bond or a cashier’s check in the agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2019 wages paid for Plymouth County as follows:

Ken Ahlers 59,501.28, Noel Ahmann 11,185.52, Austin Allard 591.20, Scott Allen 1,785.30, Keaton Alons 44,960.14, Craig Anderson 33,845.40, Jessica Anderson 44,574.52, Sandra Anderson 35,644.38, Brenda Arens 45,395.32, Jaclyn Arens 1,300.00, Craig Bartolozzi 15,640.11, Nick Beeck 67,361.36, Cole Beitelspacher 50,625.20, Troy Beitelspacher 405.00, Renee Bennett 3,912.08, Dennis Binneboese 43,501.06, Lonnie Bohlke 57,294.56, Larry Bohnenkamp 57,308.21, James Bolton 54,167.40, Keri Borchers 54,632.72, Steve Bunkers 600.00, Brandon Cabney 1,234.40, Jeremiah Casson 14,776.98, Craig Christman 37,519.65, Derek Christoffel 46,850.84, Conner Delfs 68,630.53, Victoria DeVos 50,418.80, Daniel Dirks 12,238.20, Scott Dorhout 74,180.07, Diana Dowhower 19,602.87, Tyler Ellison 19,142.47, David Erdmann 61,975.01, Kenneth Ernst 52,616.99, Kevin Ernst 51,622.20, Stacey Feldman 70,496.36, Dawn Fifita 45,921.20, Shonden Frederes 54,512.72, Jeff Gengler 61,938.42, Jerry Gloden 57,686.35, Jolynn Goodchild 70,616.36, Rick Groetken 21,709.68, Kurt Haage 55,824.08, Kirk Hatting 49,593.78, Jameson Hauser 62,290.16, Brian Heidesch 71,190.70, Pat Heissel 71,912.29, Adam Heitritter 45,431.11, Scott Held 1,175.44, Brent Hobson 54,165.78, Russ Hobson 82,600.40, Jenna Hodgson 47,909.64, Terry Hodgson 66,961.96, Jan Hoffman 54,392.72, Pete Holtgrew 60,656.91, Jill Holzman 48,139.03, Teresa Holzman 17,268.76, Jana Hoppe 5,341.08, Stephanie Hoppe 46,783.96, Gary Horton 34,045.40, Nathan Hoss 69,195.31, Bob Hughes 52,922.40, Bev Hultquist 54,632.72, Paul Huth 51,484.31, Greg Jelken 52,980.57, Jim Jones 19,673.65, Tami Jorgensen 51,134.52, Jeff Jurgensmeier 56,618.63, Don Kass 33,845.40, Bobbi Kellen 44,396.60, Robin Klemme 600.00, Noelle Kneip 450.00, Adam Kolker 47,036.78, Paul Kolker 45,314.36, Tiffany Konz 44,202.32, Dan Landsness 45,434.98, Heidi Landsness 45,274.84, Sherwin Lassen 53,052.26, Aaron Leusink 78,078.86, Aron Liebe 820.10, Mark Loutsch 33,845.40, Matthew Loutsch 51,203.20, Alan Lucken 9,231.86, Kerri Ludwigs 44,798.60, Jordan Magee 4,873.00, Chance Marcotte 4,400.00, Mark Marienau 63,686.70, Terry Marienau 82,600.40, Lucas McCarty 9,059.73, Nick McKee 52,153.40, Kimberley Means 3,362.14, John Meis 34,045.40, Lesley Meis 10,604.54, Arnie Meister 54,428.64, Apryl Mesler 9,442.50, Rosa Meza 8,334.61, Mark Millard 45,387.20, Dick Milne 24,437.68, Loren Mosterd 51,979.52, Jillayne Mousel 22,724.53, Jacob Neubrand 27,693.95, David Nielsen 44,128.16, Sharon Nieman 68,944.04, Cheri Nitzschke 54,512.72, Hannah O’Callaghan 12,301.92, Amy Oetken 98,356.64, Shawn Olson 72,290.60, Mark Oltmanns 52,481.92, Todd Osterbuhr 54,096.66, Lisa Pageler 600.00, Chad Pecks 45,304.36, Lisa Penning 3,465.27, Erica Pepper 66,786.80, Kerri Petersen 43,535.84, Kyle Petersen 67,960.41, Arlie Pick 51,359.34, Connie Pick 12,684.74, Valerie Pratt 40,838.48, Indira Probst 27,263.75, Darin Raymond 118,003.76, Marie Reed 38,548.76, Jill Renken 78,854.36, Tommy Rice 52,225.39, Tom Rohe 126,656.60, Bob Rohmiller 3,367.40, Stacy Rolfes 44,178.44, Paul Rubis 60,001.72, Colin Scherle 14,488.39, Steve Schnepf 50,405.68, Kyle Schoen 12,704.20, Jared Schoenrock 1,175.44, Janet Schroeder 600.00, Trudy Seng 53,873.36, Ron Shuff 51,643.21, Elizabeth Singer 46,315.04, Jeremy Singer 3,024.33, Rick Singer 83,641.51, Curtis Sitzmann 24,017.76, Shelly Sitzmann 70,256.36, Sherri Skou 39,360.02, Logan Sparr 25,860.61, Gaylen Spink 59,896.60, Matt Struve 74,101.27, Allen Stusse 53,255.60, Nathan Summerside 59,215.43, Jeff TeBrink 83,819.97, Amy TenNapel 43,111.13, Dave Tentinger 52,333.68, Britney Thompson 4,397.25, Heidi Tritz 57,234.80, Andrea Urban 6,319.50, Deb VanOtterloo 44,766.10, Mike VanOtterloo 97,332.68, Chelsey VanRoekel 11,912.69, Melissa VanDerSchaaf 23,465.60, Duane Walhof 54,429.84, Gayle Walhof 19,846.98, Kyle Williams 27,714.99, Josh Wilson 51,934.95, Mark Wilson 35,247.48 and Jacob Wingert 76,099.33

Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 2018-19 Plymouth County financial audit as presented by Justin Jacobson of Williams & Co. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for Premier Communication in Section 3 ,4, 5, 6, 7 of Preston Township on C-12 and in Section 1, 2 of Portland Township on K18 & 100th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for a tile crossings in Section 14/15 Preston Township on K22; for a permit for a tile crossings in Section 25/36 in Grant Township on 150th St.; for a permit for a tile crossings in Section 35/36 in Grant Township on Kestrel Ave.; for a permit for a tile crossing in Section 9/10 of Grant Township on K42 and for permit for a tile crossing 22/27 of Westfield Township on Granite Ave. and to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 33/34 of Preston Township on Granite Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to hire Zach Holtgrewe for the technician position in the Plymouth County Engineer’s office to begin February 10, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve entering a closed session under 20.17(3) for the purpose to discuss Secondary Road Bargaining Unit wage increases for FY 2020/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to end closed session at 11:25 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020