River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — February 17, 2020

River Valley Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

02/17/2020 — 6:00 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A member of the community addressed the board with concerns regarding proper spectator conduct during school sponsored activities. A member also expressed concerns in regards to the coaching staff and their ability to be unbiased and use proper conduct while coaching students.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of 1/13/20 Regular Meeting and 1/28/20 Special Meeting

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Action Items

A. Contracts

1. Head Track Coach

Approve Brittni Forrer as the Head Track Coach position with a salary of $2,500.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Assistant Track Coach

Approve Mike Persinger as Assistant Track Coach with a salary of $2,000.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

3. Head Girls Golf Coach

Approve Nolan Shanks as head girls golf coach with salary of $1,700

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

4. Head Boys Golf Coach

Approve Keith Byers as head boys golf coach with salary of $1,981.00.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

5. Head Baseball Coach

Approve Todd Goettsch as head baseball coach with a salary of $2,805.00

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

6. Head Softball Coach

Approve Dean Norris as the head softball coach with a salary of $ 3,764.00.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

7. Assistant Softball Coach

Approve Rob Hullinger as assistant softball coach with a salary of $2,344.00.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. Volunteer Softball Coach

Approve Scott Knaack as volunteer softball coach.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

9. Volunteer Golf Coach

Approve Scott Knaack as volunteer girls golf coach.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Junior High Boys Track Coach

Approve contract for Rob Hullinger with salary of $1651.00 for Junior High Boys Track Coach

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Junior High Girls Track Coach

Approve contract for Dean Norris with salary of $1,651.00 for junior high girls track coach.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations

1. Kristi Shanks – Guidance Counselor

Approve Kristi Shanks resignation as she accepted offer from another school for 2021 school year. We thank her for her service to River Valley.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Fitness Room and Gym Use

1. Revise Policy 905.01 Community Use of School District Facilities and Equipment

Approve revising board policy 905.01 which previously would not allow public use of the weight room without an instructor present. Waive the second reading.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Public Use of Fitness Room and Gym

Approve deposit of $20 for fob and $50 for annual fee for use of the fitness room and gym for training during set hours for public which will be designated by the superintendent or designee.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D.Early Retirement Applications

1. Jane Lenz

Approve Jane Lenz’s application for early retirement along with resignation.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Jane Harris

Approve Jane Harris application for early retirement along with her resignation.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Approve Out of State Trips

1. Music Trip

Approve the music program trip to St. Louis, Missouri.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. NASA Trip

Approve our students for participating in the NASA trip to Houston, TX on March 26.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Resolution in Support of 2020 Census

River Valley Community School District Board of Education

RESOLUTION – 2020 Census

WHEREAS, the U.S. Constitution requires a complete count of the population every ten years and provides a historic opportunity to help shape the foundation of our society and play an active role in American democracy; and

WHEREAS, an accurate count of persons in the 2020 Census is vital to determine the representation of individuals, families, and communities in our local, state, and federal governments; and

WHEREAS, an accurate census count is important to the well-being of every community in determining where services are most needed, and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Census count of children living in the River Valley Community School District will be the basis of federal and state funding allocated to our schools over the next ten years; and

WHEREAS, it is vital for all local superintendents, principals, teachers and parent organizations to relay importance of the census to families and community members to ensure everyone is counted, therefore

maximizing political representation and funding appropriations within our school district and county; and

WHEREAS, the River Valley Community School District encourages all schools and educators within the district to dedicate time and resources, to the appropriate extent possible, to help reinforce the importance of participation in the census; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Education for the River Valley Community School District supports the goals and ideals for the 2020 Census and will lend its support to the education community in being responsive to federal, state and local census liaisons;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education for the River Valley Community School District recognizes the long-term effects of an accurate and complete census count for garnering much-needed resources for our schools; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we stand with all students, families, and school districts across the country to be counted on the official Census Day of April 1, 2020.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 17th day of February, 2020.

Scott Knaack — President, Board of Directors

ATTEST:

Tish Evans — Secretary, Board of Directors

Approve the resolution as presented to support the 2020 Census.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

10. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

FEBRUARY 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.

HAWKEYE TITLE SERVICES 150.00

FIRST ABSTRACT AND LOAN 250.00

Vendor Total: 400.00

CASE ASA CURR TRAINING K. MILLER 2,600.00

EBERTS ELEMENTARY WASHING MACHINES 998.00

INGENUITY WORKS ALL THE RIGHT SUBSCRIPTIONS 1,215.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACE COIL RETURN FAN MOTOR 1,550.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY CENT-ERING ON CENTERS 300.00

KAY L. CHAPMAN,CPA PC FINAL FY19 AUDIT 4,200.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

C’VILLE ELEC. 10,433.83

SIGN C’VILLE 15.38

BUS BARN WASHTA 161.70

WASHTA ELEC. 1,230.80

BUS BARN CUSHING 91.90

C’VILLE 179.78

FOOTBALL FIELD 10.00

Vendor Total: 12,123.39

NATIONAL PLAYGROUND PRESCHOOL PLAYGROUND 22,552.00

Fund Total: 45,938.39

Checking Account Total: 45,938.39

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CALEB LUBBERS

1/21/20 BBALL 80.00

1/23/20 BBALL 80.00

1/24/20 BBALL 80.00

1/20/20 BBALL 80.00

Vendor Total: 320.00

DALE TOKHEIM 1/13/20 BBALL 80.00

FRITZ, DEVIN BBALL 1/24/20 80.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON 1/24/20 BBALL 100.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC 1/14/20 BBALL 80.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS

2020 FUNDRAISER 2,151.80

2/6/20 20748 2,192.30

V*2/6/20 20748 (2,192.30)

Vendor Total: 2,151.80

KYLE OSWALD

1/14/20 JV/V BBALL 180.00

1/20/20 BBALL 100.00

Vendor Total: 280.00

LAWTON-BRONSON ENTRY FEE GIRLS YOUTH BBALL 100.00

MALSOM, JENNI 1/24/20 BBALL 100.00

MARK ROLFES

1/14/20 BBALL 100.00

1/20/20 BBALL 180.00

Vendor Total: 280.00

PEDERSEN, LESLIE 1/20/20 BBALL 100.00

PICK, STEVE

1/14/20 BBALL 100.00

1/20/20 BBALL 100.00

1/20/20 BBALL (100.00)

Vendor Total: 100.00

RICH CROW

1/24/20 BBALL 80.00

1/24/20 BBALL (80.00)

Vendor Total: 0.00

WETZ, MARK 1/24/20 BBALL 100.00

WIENER, ARNOLD

1/14/20 BBALL 80.00

1/21/20 BBALL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

YANKEE CANDLE FUNDRAISING DRILL TEAM FUNDRAISER 590.58

ZAHNLEY, DOUG

1/13/20 BBALL 80.00

1/14/20 BBALL 80.00

1/23/20 BBALL 80.00

Vendor Total: 240.00

Fund Total: 4,862.38

Checking Account Total: 4,862.38

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. KMC CONTROL SYSTEM 9,460.00

SWIFTREACH NETWORKS POWERSCHOOL UNLIMITED MESSAGING 417.78

Fund Total: 9,877.78

Checking Account Total: 9,877.78

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

KECK FOODS

COMM. ELEM. 749.33

COMM CVILLE 938.07

Vendor Total: 1,687.40

Fund Total: 1,687.40

Checking Account Total: 1,687.40

FEBRUARY 2020 BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 60.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 375.21

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 127.68

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

SP. ED O.E. 1ST SEM 23,369.87

TLC 1ST SEM 2,122.25

O.E. 1ST SEM 43,784.00

Vendor Total: 69,276.12

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA

O.E. 1ST SEM. 6,467.84

RESIDENTIAL CARE 4,590.08

Vendor Total: 11,057.92

CHRONICLE TIMES NEWSPAPER SUB. 94.00

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

SP. ED 1ST QTR 5,430.00

TLC 163.25

Vendor Total: 5,593.25

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

ELEM. CUST. SUPPLIES 40.93

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 115.00

Vendor Total: 155.93

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 102.46

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER CONC 33.52

WATER, SEWER C’VILLE 136.09

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER SHOP 28.87

Vendor Total: 225.50

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

SP. ED SERVICES FOR DEC. 2019 2,282.90

SP. ED SERVICES FOR JAN. 2020 2,366.07

Vendor Total: 4,648.97

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 45.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION FEE 80.00

DOLLAR GENERAL OFFICE SUPPLIES 75.00

DOORS INC. REPAIRS TO DOORS 276.50

EVANS, TISH

POSTAGE 2.66

IND TECH SUPPLIES 83.52

GAS – SBO TRAINING 33.30

Vendor Total: 119.48

FELD FIRE

QUARTERLY SEC. MONITORING-WASHTA 90.00

QUARTERLY SEC MONITORING-C’VILLE 90.00

Vendor Total: 180.00

FRONTIER TELEPHONE EXPENSE 371.34

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS

O.E. SUPPLEMENTAL WEIGHTING 549.71

OE 1ST SEMESTER 6,736.00

TLC 1ST SEMESTER 326.50

Vendor Total: 7,612.21

GORDON FLESCH

COPIER OVERAGE 68.80

COPIER OVERAGE 306.78

Vendor Total: 375.58

HARRIS, JANE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 22.68

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER BATTERIES 58.90

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP

REPAIR LEAK – C’VILLE 431.04

VAV REPAIR IN ART ROOM 162.84

REPAIR HEAT IN CONCESSION STAND 205.34

Vendor Total: 799.22

IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS SPRING CONF – T. EVANS 178.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC 900.00

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA EXPENSE 486.38

IOWA CONNECTIONS ACADEMY

O.E. 1ST SEM 3,010.40

TLC 145.60

Vendor Total: 3,156.00

IXL LEARNING YEAR IXL SITE LICENSE 800.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 104.94

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS W-2 FORMS 146.24

JOHNSON PROPANE INC

PROPANE FOR BUS 104.04

$.30 TAX 30.60

$.183 TAX 18.67

PROPANE FOR BUS 106.08

$.30 TAX 31.20

$.183 TAX 19.04

PROPANE FOR BUS 75.48

$.30 TAX 22.20

$.183 TAX 13.55

PROPANE FOR BUS 72.42

$.30 TAX 21.30

$.183 TAX 13.00

PROPANE-WASHTA 2,101.20

PROPANE-WASHTA 1,530.00

PROPANE-WASHTA 1,173.00

Vendor Total: 5,331.78

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 641.98

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC

MUSIC SUPPLIES 15.96

MUSIC SUPPLIES 81.99

Vendor Total: 97.95

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD

O.E. FIRST SEM 10,104.00

TLC FIRST SEM 489.75

SP. ED FIRST SEM 2,511.36

SP ED OE 1ST SEM 5,892.30

Vendor Total: 18,997.41

KRISTI SHANKS SUPPLIES FOR COUNSELING ACTIVITY 5.34

LAB-AIDS EXPERIENCING SCIENCE INS. TECH SUPPLIES 524.89

LUDVIGSON, SHERRI FIRST AID CLASS/CARD 40.00

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN

O.E. 1ST SEM 6,736.00

TLC 1ST SEM 326.50

Vendor Total: 7,062.50

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES..76.34

BIRTHDAY SUPPLIES 99.00

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 117.72

Vendor Total: 293.06

MARX TRAILERS

REPAIRS TO SNOW PLOW 159.08

SPOOL VALVE FOR SNOW PLOW 253.66

Vendor Total: 412.74

MELISSA HOLTZ

PTC FAST CONF. SIGNUP-SPRING. 50.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 100.00

MENARDS

EXIT LIGHTS 1,274.00

WELDER CORD 91.98

BLINDS FOR ELEM 149.85

IND TECH SUPPLIES 105.02

Vendor Total: 1,620.85

MOLLY HAWKINS’ HOUSE ART SUPPLIES 113.95

NAAE INC. AG CLASS SUPPLIES 3,141.60

NEW COOP GASOLINE 917.81

NORTHWEST AEA REGISTRATION FEE — CLASSROOM STRATEGIES 30.00

OLD CREAMERY THEATER PERFORMANCE-CHARACTER LAB 750.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 25.50

OPC DIRECT PAPER SUPPLIES 634.75

ORKIN EXTERMINATING CO.

PEST CONTROL 92.16

PEST CONTROL 92.16

Vendor Total: 184.32

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,718.05

QUILL CORPORATION

OFFICE SUPPLIES-ENVELOPES 122.16

OFFICE SUPPLIES-ENVELOPES. 78.90

Vendor Total: 201.06

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO.

INSTRUMENT REPAIRS.136.62

RECORDERS 189.62

RECORDER 14.97

Vendor Total: 341.21

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 277.61

REMSEN UNION COMM SCHOOL SPED 1ST SEM 5,271.30

RICK’S COMPUTERS

WESTERN DIGITAL 250GB 495.00

ACER COMP-SECRETARY 950.00

COMPUTER SUPPLIES 140.95

COMPUTER SUPPLIES 35.00

Vendor Total: 1,620.95

RIVER VALLEY ACTIVITY FUND NASA TRIP – A VERZANI..400.00

SAM’S CLUB

TABLES PURCHASED FROM DONATION 549.84

MEMBERSHIP FEES 220.00

Vendor Total: 769.84

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICK UP WASHTA 649.43

GARBAGE PICK UP C’VILLE 241.50

Vendor Total: 890.93

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL SP. ED O.E. 1ST SEM. 11,198.64

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.

BUS REPAIRS 273.03

BUS SUPPLIES 110.06

Vendor Total: 383.09

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION AED PADS 217.95

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDER RENT 48.00

SIOUX CITY COMM. SCHOOL OE SP ED 1ST SEM 10,354.50

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE

REPAIR TIRE 18.69

REPAIRS TO RED SUBURBAN 69.64

REPAIRS TO DODGE PICKUP 952.06

Vendor Total: 1,040.39

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER RURAL SCHOOL CONSULTING 660.00

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

SP ED SUPPLIES 102.94

OFFICE SUPPLIES 70.15

LIBRARY SUPPLIES 29.59

SP. ED SUPPLIES 110.07

Vendor Total: 312.75

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS REPAIRS TO DOOR 300.00

TNT SALES AND SERVICE PRESSURE WASHER 4,770.00

UMBACH SEED AND FEED STORE SALT FOR PARKING LOT 281.75

VISA

TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 180.37

ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES 79.58

EDUCATIONAL SUPPLIES-NEWSLETTER 79.00

OFFICE SUPPLIES 32.40

Vendor Total: 371.35

VOLLMAR MOTORS REPAIRS TO TRAVERSE 59.71

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT

SPREADER – TRUCK. 1,180.00

BOLTS 4.40

Vendor Total: 1,184.40

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL

O.E. 1ST SEM. 35,312.50

TLC 1ST SEM 326.50

Vendor Total: 35,639.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD SP ED O.E. 1ST SEM 10,906.32

Fund Total: 239,053.08

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

C’VILLE MERCY MEDICAL CLINIC PAYMENT INSTEAD OF WORK COMP 659.20

Fund Total: 659.20

Checking Account Total: 239,712.28

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 688.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SPEECH SUPPLIES 24.24

DECKER SPORTING GOODS BASKETBALL SUPPLIES 212.00

HARRIS, JANE SUPPLIES FOR JR. HIGH DANCE 81.88

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC TAPE 51.00

HILAND DAIRY CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 311.48

IHSSA LARGE GROUP REGISTRATION 170.00

IHSSA

ALL STATE PERFORMER 25.00

9TH IE DIST. REGISTRATION 72.00

VARSITY IE DIST. REGISTRATION 168.00

Vendor Total: 435.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CONCESSIONS 244.25

CONCESSIONS 368.78

CONCESSIONS 134.20

Vendor Total: 747.23

NORTHWEST AEA NASA TRIP 2,910.00

OTC BRANDS INC. JH STUDENT SUPPLIES for DANCE 119.91

RIVER VALLEY MUSIC BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER RECEIPTS 1,000.00

SAM’S CLUB

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 126.46

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 9.98

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 124.50

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 26.96

Vendor Total: 287.90

TIMOTHY PETTY RETURN PLAY SHIRT 18.00

TROPHIES PLUS TRACK TROPHIES 1,111.46

WILSON, RICHARD REIMBURSEMENT FOR TIDE PODS 5.30

Fund Total: 8,003.40

Checking Account Total: 8,003.40

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ANGELTRAX CAMERA FOR BUS 1,320.76

GORDON FLESCH ADVANCED COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

Fund Total: 3,258.79

Checking Account Total: 3,258.79

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY

LUNCH SUPPLIES 126.66

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 115.21

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 159.32

LUNCH SUPPLIES 20.51

LUNCH SUPPLIES 85.76

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 131.56

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 245.78

LUNCH SUPPLIES 251.88

LUNCH SUPPLIES 120.44

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 86.78

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 90.91

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 113.28

LUNCH SUPPLIES 34.11

Vendor Total: 1,582.20

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING

LUNCH SUPPLIES 946.31

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,761.02

LUNCH SUPPLIES 147.55

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 790.73

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,257.21

LUNCH SUPPLIES 159.27

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 1,557.81

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,206.11

VENDING SUPPLIES 144.45

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,788.60

LUNCH SUPPLIES 998.45

VENDING SUPPLIES 117.53

LUNCH SUPPLIES

ELEM. 1,135.08

LUNCH SUPPLIES (27.36)

Vendor Total: 11,982.76

Fund Total: 13,564.96

Checking Account Total: 13,564.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020