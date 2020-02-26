River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — February 17, 2020

River Valley Community School District
Regular Board Meeting
02/17/2020 — 6:00 PM
Board Room
Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA

Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
A member of the community addressed the board with concerns regarding proper spectator conduct during school sponsored activities.  A member also expressed concerns in regards to the coaching staff and their ability to be unbiased and use proper conduct while coaching students.

5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved
A. Agenda
B. Minutes of  1/13/20 Regular Meeting and 1/28/20 Special Meeting
C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
D. Audit and Approval of Claims

6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report
2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Action Items
A. Contracts
1. Head Track Coach
Approve Brittni Forrer  as the Head Track Coach position with a salary of $2,500.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Assistant Track Coach
Approve Mike Persinger as Assistant Track Coach with a salary of $2,000.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

3. Head Girls Golf Coach
Approve Nolan Shanks as head girls golf coach with salary of $1,700
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting:  Unanimously Approved

4. Head Boys Golf Coach
Approve Keith Byers as head boys golf coach with salary of $1,981.00.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

5. Head Baseball Coach
Approve Todd Goettsch as head baseball coach with a salary of $2,805.00
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

6. Head Softball Coach
Approve Dean Norris as the head softball coach with a salary of $ 3,764.00.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

7. Assistant Softball Coach
Approve Rob Hullinger as assistant softball coach with a salary of $2,344.00.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. Volunteer Softball Coach
Approve Scott Knaack as volunteer softball coach.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

9. Volunteer Golf Coach
Approve Scott Knaack as volunteer girls golf coach.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Junior  High Boys Track Coach
Approve contract for Rob Hullinger with salary of $1651.00 for Junior High Boys Track Coach
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Junior High Girls Track Coach
Approve contract for Dean Norris with salary of $1,651.00 for junior high girls track coach.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations
1. Kristi Shanks – Guidance Counselor
Approve Kristi Shanks resignation  as she accepted offer from another school for 2021 school year.  We thank her for her service to River Valley.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Fitness Room and Gym Use
1. Revise Policy 905.01 Community Use of School District Facilities and Equipment
Approve revising board policy 905.01 which previously would not allow public use of the weight room without an instructor present. Waive the second reading.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Public Use of Fitness Room and Gym
Approve deposit of $20 for fob and $50 for annual fee for use of the fitness room and gym for training during set hours for public which will be designated by the superintendent or designee.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

D.Early Retirement Applications
1. Jane Lenz
Approve Jane Lenz’s application for early retirement along with resignation.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. Jane Harris
Approve Jane Harris application for early retirement along with her resignation.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Approve Out of State Trips
1. Music Trip
Approve the music program trip to St. Louis, Missouri.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved

2. NASA Trip
Approve our students for participating in the NASA trip to Houston, TX on March 26.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Resolution in Support of 2020 Census
River Valley Community School District Board of Education
RESOLUTION – 2020 Census
WHEREAS, the U.S. Constitution requires a complete count of the population every ten years and provides a historic opportunity to help shape the foundation of our society and play an active role in American democracy; and
WHEREAS, an accurate count of persons in the 2020 Census is vital to determine the representation of individuals, families, and communities in our local, state, and federal governments; and
WHEREAS, an accurate census count is important to the well-being of every community in determining where services are most needed, and
WHEREAS, the 2020 Census count of children living in the River Valley Community School District will be the basis of federal and state funding allocated to our schools over the next ten years; and
WHEREAS, it is vital for all local superintendents, principals, teachers and parent organizations to relay importance of the census to families and community members to ensure everyone is counted, therefore
maximizing political representation and funding appropriations within our school district and county; and
WHEREAS, the River Valley Community School District encourages all schools and educators within the district to dedicate time and resources, to the appropriate extent possible, to help reinforce the importance of participation in the census; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Education for the River Valley Community School District supports the goals and ideals for the 2020 Census and will lend its support to the education community in being responsive to federal, state and local census liaisons;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education for the River Valley Community School District recognizes the long-term effects of an accurate and complete census count for garnering much-needed resources for our schools; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we stand with all students, families, and school districts across the country to be counted on the official Census Day of April 1, 2020.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 17th day of February, 2020.
Scott Knaack — President, Board of Directors
ATTEST:
Tish Evans — Secretary, Board of Directors
Approve the resolution as presented to support the 2020 Census.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting: Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items
A. Board Member Report
B. Superintendent Report

10. Adjournment
The meeting was adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary

FEBRUARY 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.
HAWKEYE TITLE SERVICES    150.00
FIRST ABSTRACT AND LOAN    250.00
    Vendor Total:    400.00
CASE  ASA CURR TRAINING K. MILLER    2,600.00
EBERTS  ELEMENTARY WASHING MACHINES    998.00
INGENUITY WORKS  ALL THE RIGHT SUBSCRIPTIONS    1,215.00
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  REPLACE COIL RETURN FAN MOTOR    1,550.00
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY   CENT-ERING ON CENTERS    300.00
KAY L. CHAPMAN,CPA PC  FINAL FY19 AUDIT    4,200.00
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY
C’VILLE ELEC.    10,433.83
SIGN C’VILLE    15.38
BUS BARN WASHTA    161.70
WASHTA ELEC.    1,230.80
BUS BARN CUSHING    91.90
C’VILLE    179.78
FOOTBALL FIELD    10.00
    Vendor Total:    12,123.39
NATIONAL PLAYGROUND  PRESCHOOL PLAYGROUND    22,552.00
Fund Total:    45,938.39
Checking Account Total:    45,938.39

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
CALEB LUBBERS
1/21/20 BBALL    80.00
1/23/20 BBALL    80.00
1/24/20 BBALL    80.00
1/20/20 BBALL    80.00
   Vendor Total:    320.00
DALE TOKHEIM  1/13/20 BBALL    80.00
FRITZ, DEVIN  BBALL 1/24/20    80.00
GEORGE DAVIDSON  1/24/20 BBALL    100.00
GOETTSCH, ERIC  1/14/20 BBALL    80.00
KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS
2020 FUNDRAISER    2,151.80
2/6/20 20748    2,192.30
V*2/6/20 20748    (2,192.30)
    Vendor Total:    2,151.80
KYLE OSWALD
1/14/20 JV/V BBALL    180.00
1/20/20 BBALL    100.00
    Vendor Total:    280.00
LAWTON-BRONSON  ENTRY FEE GIRLS YOUTH BBALL    100.00
MALSOM, JENNI  1/24/20 BBALL    100.00
MARK ROLFES
1/14/20 BBALL    100.00
1/20/20 BBALL    180.00
    Vendor Total:    280.00
PEDERSEN, LESLIE  1/20/20 BBALL    100.00
PICK, STEVE
1/14/20 BBALL    100.00
1/20/20 BBALL    100.00
1/20/20 BBALL    (100.00)
    Vendor Total:    100.00
RICH CROW
1/24/20 BBALL    80.00
1/24/20 BBALL    (80.00)
    Vendor Total:    0.00
WETZ, MARK  1/24/20 BBALL    100.00
WIENER, ARNOLD
1/14/20 BBALL    80.00
1/21/20 BBALL    80.00
    Vendor Total:    160.00
YANKEE CANDLE FUNDRAISING  DRILL TEAM FUNDRAISER    590.58
ZAHNLEY, DOUG
1/13/20 BBALL    80.00
1/14/20 BBALL    80.00
1/23/20 BBALL    80.00
    Vendor Total:    240.00
Fund Total:    4,862.38
Checking Account Total:    4,862.38

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  KMC CONTROL SYSTEM    9,460.00
SWIFTREACH NETWORKS  POWERSCHOOL UNLIMITED MESSAGING    417.78
Fund Total:    9,877.78
Checking Account Total:    9,877.78

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
KECK FOODS
COMM. ELEM.    749.33
COMM CVILLE    938.07
    Vendor Total:    1,687.40
Fund Total:    1,687.40
Checking Account Total:    1,687.40

FEBRUARY 2020 BILLS TO BE APPROVED
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ADAM BISENIUS  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    60.00
ANC DBA LONG LINES  PHONE SERVICE    375.21
BALDWIN, LORI  MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    127.68
CHARLES KNAACK  PHONE STIPEND    20.00
CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SP. ED O.E. 1ST SEM    23,369.87
TLC 1ST SEM    2,122.25
O.E. 1ST SEM    43,784.00
    Vendor Total:    69,276.12
CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA
O.E. 1ST SEM.    6,467.84
RESIDENTIAL CARE    4,590.08
   Vendor Total:    11,057.92
CHRONICLE TIMES  NEWSPAPER SUB.    94.00
CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SP. ED 1ST QTR    5,430.00
TLC    163.25
    Vendor Total:    5,593.25
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER
ELEM. CUST. SUPPLIES    40.93
TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    115.00
    Vendor Total:    155.93
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    102.46
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF
WATER, SEWER CONC    33.52
WATER, SEWER C’VILLE    136.09
WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM    27.02
WATER, SEWER SHOP    28.87
    Vendor Total:    225.50
COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SP. ED SERVICES FOR DEC. 2019    2,282.90
SP. ED SERVICES FOR JAN. 2020    2,366.07
    Vendor Total:    4,648.97
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING
PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA    43.00
PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE    45.00
    Vendor Total:    88.00
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  BUS INSPECTION FEE    80.00
DOLLAR GENERAL  OFFICE SUPPLIES    75.00
DOORS INC.  REPAIRS TO DOORS    276.50
EVANS, TISH
POSTAGE    2.66
IND TECH SUPPLIES    83.52
GAS – SBO TRAINING    33.30
    Vendor Total:    119.48
FELD FIRE
QUARTERLY SEC. MONITORING-WASHTA    90.00
QUARTERLY SEC MONITORING-C’VILLE    90.00
    Vendor Total:    180.00
FRONTIER  TELEPHONE EXPENSE    371.34
GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS
O.E. SUPPLEMENTAL WEIGHTING    549.71
OE 1ST SEMESTER    6,736.00
TLC 1ST SEMESTER    326.50
    Vendor Total:    7,612.21
GORDON FLESCH
COPIER OVERAGE    68.80
COPIER OVERAGE    306.78
    Vendor Total:    375.58
HARRIS, JANE  MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    22.68
INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER  BATTERIES    58.90
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP
REPAIR LEAK – C’VILLE    431.04
VAV REPAIR IN ART ROOM    162.84
REPAIR HEAT IN CONCESSION STAND    205.34
    Vendor Total:    799.22
IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS  SPRING CONF – T. EVANS    178.00
IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS  ISFLC    900.00
IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK  DATA EXPENSE    486.38
IOWA CONNECTIONS ACADEMY
O.E. 1ST SEM    3,010.40
TLC    145.60
    Vendor Total:    3,156.00
IXL LEARNING  YEAR IXL SITE LICENSE    800.00
JACOBS ELECTRIC  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    104.94
JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS  W-2 FORMS    146.24
JOHNSON PROPANE INC
PROPANE FOR BUS    104.04
$.30 TAX    30.60
$.183 TAX    18.67
PROPANE FOR BUS    106.08
$.30 TAX    31.20
$.183 TAX    19.04
PROPANE FOR BUS    75.48
$.30 TAX    22.20
$.183 TAX    13.55
PROPANE FOR BUS    72.42
$.30 TAX    21.30
$.183 TAX    13.00
PROPANE-WASHTA    2,101.20
PROPANE-WASHTA    1,530.00
PROPANE-WASHTA    1,173.00
    Vendor Total:    5,331.78
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE  PHONE STIPEND    15.34
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    641.98
JW PEPPER & SONS, INC
MUSIC SUPPLIES    15.96
MUSIC SUPPLIES    81.99
    Vendor Total:    97.95
KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD
O.E. FIRST SEM    10,104.00
TLC FIRST SEM    489.75
SP. ED FIRST SEM    2,511.36
SP ED OE 1ST SEM    5,892.30
    Vendor Total:    18,997.41
KRISTI SHANKS  SUPPLIES FOR COUNSELING ACTIVITY    5.34
LAB-AIDS EXPERIENCING SCIENCE  INS. TECH SUPPLIES    524.89
LUDVIGSON, SHERRI  FIRST AID CLASS/CARD    40.00
MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN
O.E. 1ST SEM    6,736.00
TLC 1ST SEM    326.50
    Vendor Total:    7,062.50
MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING
PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES..76.34
BIRTHDAY SUPPLIES    99.00
CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    117.72
    Vendor Total:    293.06
MARX TRAILERS
REPAIRS TO SNOW PLOW    159.08
SPOOL VALVE FOR SNOW PLOW    253.66
    Vendor Total:    412.74
MELISSA HOLTZ
PTC FAST CONF. SIGNUP-SPRING.   50.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
    Vendor Total:    100.00
MENARDS
EXIT LIGHTS    1,274.00
WELDER CORD    91.98
BLINDS FOR ELEM    149.85
IND TECH SUPPLIES    105.02
    Vendor Total:    1,620.85
MOLLY HAWKINS’ HOUSE  ART SUPPLIES    113.95
NAAE INC.  AG CLASS SUPPLIES    3,141.60
NEW COOP  GASOLINE    917.81
NORTHWEST AEA  REGISTRATION FEE — CLASSROOM STRATEGIES    30.00
OLD CREAMERY THEATER  PERFORMANCE-CHARACTER LAB    750.00
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECKS    25.50
OPC DIRECT  PAPER SUPPLIES    634.75
ORKIN EXTERMINATING CO.
PEST CONTROL    92.16
PEST CONTROL    92.16
    Vendor Total:    184.32
PETERSEN OIL COMPANY  DIESEL FUEL    2,718.05
QUILL CORPORATION
OFFICE SUPPLIES-ENVELOPES    122.16
OFFICE SUPPLIES-ENVELOPES.   78.90
    Vendor Total:    201.06
RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO.
INSTRUMENT REPAIRS.136.62
RECORDERS    189.62
RECORDER    14.97
    Vendor Total:    341.21
RECORD, THE  PUBLICATION EXPENSE    277.61
REMSEN UNION COMM SCHOOL  SPED 1ST SEM    5,271.30
RICK’S COMPUTERS
WESTERN DIGITAL 250GB    495.00
ACER COMP-SECRETARY    950.00
COMPUTER SUPPLIES    140.95
COMPUTER SUPPLIES    35.00
    Vendor Total:    1,620.95
RIVER VALLEY ACTIVITY FUND  NASA TRIP – A VERZANI..400.00
SAM’S CLUB
TABLES PURCHASED FROM DONATION    549.84
MEMBERSHIP FEES    220.00
    Vendor Total:    769.84
SANITARY SERVICES
GARBAGE PICK UP WASHTA    649.43
GARBAGE PICK UP C’VILLE    241.50
    Vendor Total:    890.93
SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL  SP. ED O.E. 1ST SEM.    11,198.64
SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.
BUS REPAIRS    273.03
BUS SUPPLIES    110.06
    Vendor Total:    383.09
SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION  AED PADS    217.95
SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS  SHREDDER RENT    48.00
SIOUX CITY COMM. SCHOOL  OE SP ED 1ST SEM    10,354.50
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE
REPAIR TIRE    18.69
REPAIRS TO RED SUBURBAN    69.64
REPAIRS TO DODGE PICKUP    952.06
    Vendor Total:    1,040.39
SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER  RURAL SCHOOL CONSULTING    660.00
SLATER, KEN
MILEAGE STIPEND    225.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
    Vendor Total:    275.00
STAPLES ADVANTAGE
SP ED SUPPLIES    102.94
OFFICE SUPPLIES    70.15
LIBRARY SUPPLIES    29.59
SP. ED SUPPLIES    110.07
 Vendor Total:    312.75
THOMPSON INNOVATIONS  REPAIRS TO DOOR    300.00
TNT SALES AND SERVICE  PRESSURE WASHER   4,770.00
UMBACH SEED AND FEED STORE  SALT FOR PARKING LOT    281.75
VISA
TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES    180.37
ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES    79.58
EDUCATIONAL SUPPLIES-NEWSLETTER    79.00
OFFICE SUPPLIES    32.40
    Vendor Total:    371.35
VOLLMAR MOTORS  REPAIRS TO TRAVERSE    59.71
WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT
SPREADER – TRUCK.   1,180.00
BOLTS    4.40
    Vendor Total:    1,184.40
WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
O.E. 1ST SEM.    35,312.50
TLC 1ST SEM    326.50
    Vendor Total:    35,639.00
WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD  SP ED O.E. 1ST SEM    10,906.32
Fund Total:    239,053.08

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY
C’VILLE MERCY MEDICAL CLINIC  PAYMENT INSTEAD OF WORK COMP    659.20
Fund Total:    659.20
Checking Account Total:    239,712.28

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
CHESTERMAN COMPANY  CONCESSION SUPPLIES    688.00
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  SPEECH SUPPLIES    24.24
DECKER SPORTING GOODS  BASKETBALL SUPPLIES    212.00
HARRIS, JANE  SUPPLIES FOR JR. HIGH DANCE    81.88
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS  ATHLETIC TAPE    51.00
HILAND DAIRY  CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES    311.48
IHSSA  LARGE GROUP REGISTRATION    170.00
IHSSA
ALL STATE PERFORMER    25.00
9TH IE DIST. REGISTRATION    72.00
VARSITY IE DIST. REGISTRATION    168.00
    Vendor Total:    435.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
CONCESSIONS    244.25
CONCESSIONS    368.78
CONCESSIONS    134.20
    Vendor Total:    747.23
NORTHWEST AEA  NASA TRIP    2,910.00
OTC BRANDS INC.  JH STUDENT SUPPLIES for DANCE    119.91
RIVER VALLEY MUSIC BOOSTERS  FUNDRAISER RECEIPTS    1,000.00
SAM’S CLUB
CONCESSION SUPPLIES    126.46
ATHLETIC SUPPLIES    9.98
CONCESSION SUPPLIES    124.50
ATHLETIC SUPPLIES    26.96
    Vendor Total:    287.90
TIMOTHY PETTY  RETURN PLAY SHIRT    18.00
TROPHIES PLUS  TRACK TROPHIES    1,111.46
WILSON, RICHARD  REIMBURSEMENT FOR TIDE PODS    5.30
Fund Total:    8,003.40
Checking Account Total:    8,003.40

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
ANGELTRAX  CAMERA FOR BUS    1,320.76
GORDON FLESCH ADVANCED  COPIER LEASE    1,938.03
Fund Total:    3,258.79
Checking Account Total:    3,258.79

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
HILAND DAIRY
LUNCH SUPPLIES    126.66
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    115.21
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    159.32
LUNCH SUPPLIES    20.51
LUNCH SUPPLIES    85.76
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    131.56
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    245.78
LUNCH SUPPLIES    251.88
LUNCH SUPPLIES    120.44
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    86.78
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    90.91
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    113.28
LUNCH SUPPLIES    34.11
   Vendor Total:    1,582.20
MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING
LUNCH SUPPLIES    946.31
LUNCH SUPPLIES    1,761.02
LUNCH SUPPLIES    147.55
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    790.73
LUNCH SUPPLIES    1,257.21
LUNCH SUPPLIES    159.27
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    1,557.81
LUNCH SUPPLIES    1,206.11
VENDING SUPPLIES    144.45
LUNCH SUPPLIES    1,788.60
LUNCH SUPPLIES    998.45
VENDING SUPPLIES    117.53
LUNCH SUPPLIES
ELEM.    1,135.08
LUNCH SUPPLIES    (27.36)
    Vendor Total:    11,982.76
Fund Total:    13,564.96
Checking Account Total:    13,564.96

Published in The Record
Thursday, February 27, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

