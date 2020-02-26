Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 21, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 21, 2020

FOURTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, and Pottebaum; Radig joined the meeting by phone at 5:00 p.m. and left the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for January 21, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 14, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $338,149.39. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lake Forest Mobile Home Park, Vin #35510540D, #051078706, #12602FLAII4095, #24522752.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,951

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest Mobile Home Park is the titleholder of a mobile homes VIN #35510540D, #0510787306, #12602FLAII4095, #24522752 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #35510540D 1991 Springbrook

VIN #0510787306 1981 Champion Homes

VIN #12602FLAII4095 1973 Adrian II

VIN #24522752 1969 Frontier Home

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest Mobile Home Park

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Barbara Van Roekel, Vin #GD10232595.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,952

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Barbara Van Roekel is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #GD10232595 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #GD10232595 1974 KKWWD

WHEREAS, the abovestated properties have taxes owing for the 2019/2020 tax year and the parcel is owned by Barbara Van Roekel and

WHEREAS, Barbara Van Roekel is failing to immediately pay the taxes dues; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2019/2020 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Michael Morgan, 516 9th St., Correctionville, IA, parcel #894234434003.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,953

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR

SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Michael Morgan, is the titleholder of property located at 516 9th St., Correctionville, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894234434003

CORRECTIONVILLE CITY RAILROAD ADDN S 10 FT IOWA ST ADJ ON N & LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 13

WHEREAS, Michael Morgan is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 21st day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894727230007, 2509 10th St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,954

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

East Thirty-nine feet (E 39 ft) West Eighty-nine feet (W 89 ft) of Lot Six (6) Block Nineteen (19) Coles Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2509 10th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 4th Day of February, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 4th Day of February, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $586.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 21st Day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Mark Greiner, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 01-22-20, $23.43/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Bradley Larson, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 01-22-20, $23.43/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the reclassification of McKenzie Stoos, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 02-01-20, $19.51/hour, 5%=$1.01/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; and the reclassification of Andrew Britton, Asst. Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-05-20, $61,851.50/year, 3%=$1,801.50/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 month Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To Approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Director, Veteran Affairs Dept. Wage Plan: $54,000-$60,000/year. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award Certificate to Cynthia Wiemold. Copy filed.

To receive the County Auditor’s Quarterly Report. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to approve and receive for signature the Tyler Project Change Request to remove the Employee Self Service Time as Attendance Module for the 5-year contract. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894715152019, 3431 Morgan St., Sioux City, IA. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894715152019, 3431 Morgan St., Sioux City, IA, to Heather Barker, 212 31st St., Sioux City, IA, for $511.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,955

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Heather A. Barker in the sum of Five Hundred Eleven Dollars & 00/100 ($511.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894715152019

The S Ω of the East 134 feet of Lot 11; the N Ω of the East 134 feet of Lot 12; and the S Ω of the East 124 feet of Lot 12 in Krummann’s Garden Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (3431 Morgan Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 21st Day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the pre-construction agreement for the Iowa DOT PCC overlay project on Iowa Hwy 31. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Auditor Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Auditor Recorder budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Radig joined the meeting by phone at 5:00 pm.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Auditor Election Administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Conservation Administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the Conservation Parks budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Conservation Naturalist budget reduced by $40,853.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Conservation Nature Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to postpone action to receive the County Supervisors Communication Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Radig left the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Expense budget reduced by $1,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Board Administration budget reduced by $8,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to receive the County Supervisors Civil Service budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor postpone action to receive the County Supervisors WCICC budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Emergency Services budget as submitted with an increase in revenues of $20,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Emergency Paramedic Services budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services Courthouse budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Building Services LEC budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to receive the Building Services Trosper/Hoyt budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Building Services budget reduced by $5,826.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to receive the County Treasurer Motor Vehicle budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the County Treasurer Tax Department budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Human Resources budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Secondary Roads Roadside Management budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to receive the Secondary Roads budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Secondary Roads — Special 5-Year Bridge Project budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 28, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 27, 2020